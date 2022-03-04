 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "In the war everything needs to be done until we prevail together." This is your afternoon into the evening Ukraine war thread   (twitter.com) divider line
251
    News  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1499861357298163719?s=20&t=slc6EdSyZvMw6KncgYzWFA

Russia is waiting for the third round of negotiations with the Ukrainian authorities and hopes that Kyiv will listen to Moscow's demands, Peskov said
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1499861357298163719?s=20&t=slc6EdSyZvMw6KncgYzWFA

Russia is waiting for the third round of negotiations with the Ukrainian authorities and hopes that Kyiv will listen to Moscow's demands, Peskov said


Peskov just wants Ukraine to roll over and Zelenskyy to die.

Never listen to Dmitry Peskov, listening to Peskov is dumber than listening to Kayleigh McEneny
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: [Fark user image 500x539]


Stealin' tha'


Also, Putin needs put down, Belarus needs liberating, Ukraine needs a seat at the EU, Georgia needs their territories restored, and we might want to consider what notes China has written up over the last week and half.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/SkyAndyHughes/status/1499863194575200268?t=g4tX3Ir40R-_QkxpQxazVQ&s=19

Everyone should watch this. Sky News team comes under fire from Russian forces in Kyiv, despite making it clear they're journalists.

Two colleagues were hit by bullets - corespondent Stuart Ramsay and Camerman Richie Mocker. They're lucky to be alive.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus there's been some stupidity going on in the last 24 hours.

And I don't know which is worse, Lindsay Graham for what he said (even if you agree with him, he's still a famous American political office holder and he needs to STFU), OR the people who think "well that's it, Graham said something stupid so now Putin has propaganda to use as a pretense for escalation" (like that wasn't already happening with [enter made-up reason here]).
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1499861357298163719?s=20&t=slc6EdSyZvMw6KncgYzWFA

Russia is waiting for the third round of negotiations with the Ukrainian authorities and hopes that Kyiv will listen to Moscow's demands, Peskov said


Well stop making demands and start making agreements instead.

/ain't holding my breath
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/NatashaBertrand/status/1499773762434125826?s=20&t=slc6EdSyZvMw6KncgYzWFA

A deconfliction phone line between the US & Russia "is in place, the Russians have acknowledged it, in our initial test of it, they answered the phone, so we know they know who's calling," senior defense official tells reporters. Phone line is stationed at US European Command.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/NatashaBertrand/status/1499871992320864258?s=20&t=slc6EdSyZvMw6KncgYzWFA

New: Zelensky in late night address tonight slams NATO over ruling out no-fly zone. "This is the self-hypnosis of those who are weak, insecure inside, despite the fact they possess weapons many times stronger than we have," he said.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems pretty bad for Russia.

https://twitter.com/NewUkraineNews/status/1499083636183687171
 
Damnhippyfreak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/SkyAndyHughes/status/1499863194575200268?t=g4tX3Ir40R-_QkxpQxazVQ&s=19

Everyone should watch this. Sky News team comes under fire from Russian forces in Kyiv, despite making it clear they're journalists.

Two colleagues were hit by bullets - corespondent Stuart Ramsay and Camerman Richie Mocker. They're lucky to be alive.


JFC
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This seems pretty bad for Russia.

https://twitter.com/NewUkraineNews/status/1499083636183687171


We have known about that for a while, now.  Originally twas thought to be a plant, as surely no one would go into battle that logistically optimistic and unprepared.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Putin falls down a staircase this weekend. Or gets pushed. Or gets thrown.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we wait for a Putin surrender that will never come?

Or wait for him to launch a nuke when he's boxed in to desperately make every one suffer?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I hope Putin falls down a staircase this weekend. Or gets pushed. Or gets thrown.


Maybe land on some tea and bullets.

/ He's no polonium.
 
The Soupman Cumeth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine conflict: Russia attacks nuclear plant, amid fears strategic border now at risk
Youtube d1WyGhqMx1M
Nsfw (and not Russian propaganda) Posted an hour ago from channel 4 Britain:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1499861357298163719?s=20&t=slc6EdSyZvMw6KncgYzWFA

Russia is waiting for the third round of negotiations with the Ukrainian authorities and hopes that Kyiv will listen to Moscow's demands, Peskov said


Fark user imageView Full Size

I think that's going to be the response
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This seems pretty bad for Russia.

https://twitter.com/NewUkraineNews/status/1499083636183687171


Good news everyone!  This will all be over in two days!

JFC on a pogo stick.  I don't know what's more terrifying, that a country as reckless as this is waving nuclear weapons around, or that a nation as incompetent as this is waving nuclear weapons around.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When there are no good answers, maybe it is time to consider bad answers.

- Abraham Lincoln, vampire Hunter
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Evil High Priest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Do we wait for a Putin surrender that will never come?

Or wait for him to launch a nuke when he's boxed in to desperately make every one suffer?


We wait for his rich buddies to tire of losing money.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I hope Putin falls down a staircase this weekend. Or gets pushed. Or gets thrown.


I'm hoping he peacefully dies in his sleep, of unknown (but natural) causes.

Just because the rest of the Russian leadership is going to assume assassination and the suspicion about who did it will cause paranoia.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/NatashaBertrand/status/1499871992320864258?s=20&t=slc6EdSyZvMw6KncgYzWFA

New: Zelensky in late night address tonight slams NATO over ruling out no-fly zone. "This is the self-hypnosis of those who are weak, insecure inside, despite the fact they possess weapons many times stronger than we have," he said.


This is one of the things the "Russia is gonna burn itself out" people need to keep in the back of their minds.

If Russia goes full scorch the earth, and the west DOESN'T do something, Ukraine may find itself isolating from *both* sides when all is said and done.
And that greatly benefits Russia in the long term.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: I just ate a pulled pork and kimchi sandwich, and followed it with a hamburger with bacon, bleu cheese, Gouda and aioli sauce. My life is complete, though I'm still technically at 0% progress in Elden Ring.


Your arteries are also complete
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: I just ate a pulled pork and kimchi sandwich, and followed it with a hamburger with bacon, bleu cheese, Gouda and aioli sauce. My life is complete, though I'm still technically at 0% progress in Elden Ring.


I pity your toilet.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: pastramithemosterotic: I hope Putin falls down a staircase this weekend. Or gets pushed. Or gets thrown.

I'm hoping he peacefully dies in his sleep, of unknown (but natural) causes.

Just because the rest of the Russian leadership is going to assume assassination and the suspicion about who did it will cause paranoia.


A really bad shaving accident where he accidentally cuts his whole head off.

But really, windows are the Russians' natural predator. I'd like to see him go out a window.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunday?  Well, they're farked, then.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil High Priest: Night Train to Wakanda: Do we wait for a Putin surrender that will never come?

Or wait for him to launch a nuke when he's boxed in to desperately make every one suffer?

We wait for his rich buddies to tire of losing money.


And what happens when they're already broke?
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrwhippy: [pbs.twimg.com image 289x289]


Wait, what did Coke do?  It's hard to keep up with all the stuff.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Medolva just enter the fray?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Evil High Priest: Night Train to Wakanda: Do we wait for a Putin surrender that will never come?

Or wait for him to launch a nuke when he's boxed in to desperately make every one suffer?

We wait for his rich buddies to tire of losing money.

And what happens when they're already broke?


Burn their property, salt the earth, listen to the lamentations of their women

That sort of thing
 
moeburn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.battlefront.com/black-sea/cmbs-base-game/

battlefront.comView Full Size


"Combat Mission Black Sea is a military grade simulation depicting a fictional series of escalations between Russian and Ukraine which results in open conflict in the summer of 2017. As Russian forces move into Ukrainian territory the Ukrainians do their best to defend their country against a numerically and technologically superior adversary. Events surrounding the invasion cause NATO to send its advanced rapid deployment forces to check the Russian advance.

It is important to note that the storyline for Black Sea was first developed in 2009 and production started in 2013."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: To Wish Impossible Things: pastramithemosterotic: I hope Putin falls down a staircase this weekend. Or gets pushed. Or gets thrown.

I'm hoping he peacefully dies in his sleep, of unknown (but natural) causes.

Just because the rest of the Russian leadership is going to assume assassination and the suspicion about who did it will cause paranoia.

A really bad shaving accident where he accidentally cuts his whole head off.


MADtv Razor Spishak
Youtube UjAZnGeBcgg
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For decades, the entire world has been complicit with a lot of countries doing bad shiat. Not just Russia. Everyone is just afraid of nukes being used, so they let these countries get away with bad, horrible, horrible shiat. I am sick of it, it is not fair, but I get not wanting a nuclear war. Russia has plans on invading every country not in NATO, then they will go after NATO next. It is Putin's plan, and he is going to do it. It is just a matter of when, not if. So I guess it is up to the UN, NATO, and the EU to either get it over with now or later. I am not saying just getting into a war now with Russia, but once Ukraine goes, it is a ticking time bomb for everyone else.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/NatashaBertrand/status/1499871992320864258?s=20&t=slc6EdSyZvMw6KncgYzWFA

New: Zelensky in late night address tonight slams NATO over ruling out no-fly zone. "This is the self-hypnosis of those who are weak, insecure inside, despite the fact they possess weapons many times stronger than we have," he said.


No one wants to be the first one to paint a giant target on themselves and make their own country a "legitimate target" for Russian aggression, no matter how much they agree that Russia is at fault here and that Ukraine got the short end of a really shiatty deal.

It's not self-hypnosis, but self-preservation.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/NatashaBertrand/status/1499773762434125826?s=20&t=slc6EdSyZvMw6KncgYzWFA

A deconfliction phone line between the US & Russia "is in place, the Russians have acknowledged it, in our initial test of it, they answered the phone, so we know they know who's calling," senior defense official tells reporters. Phone line is stationed at US European Command.


Why between the United States and Russua?? The United States has nothing to do with the conflict in Ukraine.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c8p9p3e5.rocketcdn.meView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bellingcat is freakishly correct about everything they post. Whatever sources they work are the real deal.
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/SkyAndyHughes/status/1499863194575200268?t=g4tX3Ir40R-_QkxpQxazVQ&s=19

Everyone should watch this. Sky News team comes under fire from Russian forces in Kyiv, despite making it clear they're journalists.

Two colleagues were hit by bullets - corespondent Stuart Ramsay and Camerman Richie Mocker. They're lucky to be alive.


Everyone should also know that Sky News is a Rupert Murdoch company. Are they really journalists?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/NatashaBertrand/status/1499871992320864258?s=20&t=slc6EdSyZvMw6KncgYzWFA

New: Zelensky in late night address tonight slams NATO over ruling out no-fly zone. "This is the self-hypnosis of those who are weak, insecure inside, despite the fact they possess weapons many times stronger than we have," he said.

This is one of the things the "Russia is gonna burn itself out" people need to keep in the back of their minds.

If Russia goes full scorch the earth, and the west DOESN'T do something, Ukraine may find itself isolating from *both* sides when all is said and done.
And that greatly benefits Russia in the long term.


You're not wrong. I've been going back and forth between wanting NATO to engage Russia directly on this, and not.  I don't want to restart the discussion we (not you and me, Fark) had earlier today about this, but I don't believe a no fly zone is going to end up with anything but a full on conflict between NATO and Russia.  Hence my reticence.  At the same time, if that's where this is headed (and while it sure seems to be, nothing is inevitable) I'd rather we do it on our terms rather than being reactive.

Anyway, carry on and thanks everybody for the twitter link.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/NatashaBertrand/status/1499871992320864258?s=20&t=slc6EdSyZvMw6KncgYzWFA

New: Zelensky in late night address tonight slams NATO over ruling out no-fly zone. "This is the self-hypnosis of those who are weak, insecure inside, despite the fact they possess weapons many times stronger than we have," he said.


There was some former US military guy on the news last night (either BBC or PBS) who said that he suspected that this was going to happen for two reasons:

1. It would draw NATO into the war because Russia would violate the no-fly zone and they'd have to attack Russian flights

2. Might hurt Ukraine more, as it would only affect planes, helicopters and drones, not missile launches and artillery.  So a no fly zone would prevent them from using drones against artillery and such.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really pissed off at the Serbs and their farking support of Putin but I am not surprised. There is a prosperity Christian Serbian church nearby full of them and they are asshats. Every Sunday they take over the neighborhood parking wherever the fark they want and clogging up the streets. They buy nothing from the local stores except the dozen or so Russian shops in the neighborhood. Both Serbs and Russians go there and they are not nice Christians -- no food or services for the countless homeless in the same neighborhood. The place sits empty during the week, surrounded by iron fencing and security cameras. I plan to give them some shiat because I know where they stand -- they've made it clear in past conflicts.

/ Jackasses took over where a liquor store once was, forced to close by our local nutcase Christian county supervisor at the time.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy fark

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/SkyAndyHughes/status/1499863194575200268?t=g4tX3Ir40R-_QkxpQxazVQ&s=19

Everyone should watch this. Sky News team comes under fire from Russian forces in Kyiv, despite making it clear they're journalists.

Two colleagues were hit by bullets - corespondent Stuart Ramsay and Camerman Richie Mocker. They're lucky to be alive.


Holy moly. They're ruthless.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WithinReason: JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/NatashaBertrand/status/1499773762434125826?s=20&t=slc6EdSyZvMw6KncgYzWFA

A deconfliction phone line between the US & Russia "is in place, the Russians have acknowledged it, in our initial test of it, they answered the phone, so we know they know who's calling," senior defense official tells reporters. Phone line is stationed at US European Command.

Why between the United States and Russua?? The United States has nothing to do with the conflict in Ukraine.


Yes, that's why
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Ukraine holds out until April 1, or even if it doesn't, by then is there going to be much left of Russia? They have no civilian aircraft left, what they do have have no spare parts, they have no spare parts for their military equipment and sure I guess they have stockpiles and can build more with some raw materials, but surely at some point they are going to be missing some mineral or alloy that they have to get overseas.

I don't think there will be banks, money, or credit cards. Visa and Mastercard are out. All the banks are frozen. The ruble is worth less than a penny now.

What computer infrastructure is there? Microsoft, SAP, Zoom, Google, Apple, Intel are out.

Media? Facebook, Disney, Reddit, Twitter, Bloomberg, CNN, Amazon, Netflix are out.

Shipping? Say goodbye to Maersk and the next two largest shipping lines, DHL, UPS, and FedEx.

Electronics? Good luck running a country without Emerson, Sony, Oracle, AMD, Toshiba, HP, Canon, Panasonic, Mitsubishi, Dell, Siemens, Nokia, NEC, T-Mobile, Cisco, Xerox, and IBM.

Oil? Yeah, they got oil, but Lukhoil is anti-invasion and ExxonMobile, Shell, BP, and Total are out.

Car and truck parts? Okay, but hope that part you need isn't from Toyota, Volkswagen, Tata, GM, Honda, Renault, Ford, Mercedes, Mazda, or BMW.

No ability for cash transfers, no stocks, no financial system.

The place will be medieval by April 1.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: puffy999: JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/NatashaBertrand/status/1499871992320864258?s=20&t=slc6EdSyZvMw6KncgYzWFA

New: Zelensky in late night address tonight slams NATO over ruling out no-fly zone. "This is the self-hypnosis of those who are weak, insecure inside, despite the fact they possess weapons many times stronger than we have," he said.

This is one of the things the "Russia is gonna burn itself out" people need to keep in the back of their minds.

If Russia goes full scorch the earth, and the west DOESN'T do something, Ukraine may find itself isolating from *both* sides when all is said and done.
And that greatly benefits Russia in the long term.

You're not wrong. I've been going back and forth between wanting NATO to engage Russia directly on this, and not.  I don't want to restart the discussion we (not you and me, Fark) had earlier today about this, but I don't believe a no fly zone is going to end up with anything but a full on conflict between NATO and Russia.  Hence my reticence.  At the same time, if that's where this is headed (and while it sure seems to be, nothing is inevitable) I'd rather we do it on our terms rather than being reactive.

Anyway, carry on and thanks everybody for the twitter link.


Well, I'm not at the No Fly Zone idea yet... yet.

But there may be a time, and I'm not sure the West has the chutzpah to actually do what needs to be done when it's necessary. "Oh, it's just Ukranians dying."
 
