(Daily Telegraph)   Villages idiots   (dailytelegraph.com.au) divider line
16
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

16 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yep. I have acquaintances that are near retirement and they went there to check it out.  They loved it.  They like to drink beer, they already have a high quality karaoke set-up in their current home and already own a golf cart. They are a fit.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Some Kind of Heaven - Official Trailer
NYT doc on Hulu
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Journalist discovers retirement communities exist.

News at 11.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wanna watch this badly. I hope it makes its way to Netflix or Hulu.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The company that runs The Villages were none too keen on Ms Blankenbyl and her film crew's presence.
"We encountered management right from the very second we arrived."
There were "constant confrontations," she said, all designed to make them leave.
"Every time we were shooting somebody would come and try to stop us filming."

So, the management started talking to their interviewees, she claimed, to try and get them to stop talking to her. But the crew has built such a rapport with Villagers, the plan failed.

I would love to print up a few hundred of those signs and post them on the roads leading into The Villages.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

buckwebb: Yep. I have acquaintances that are near retirement and they went there to check it out.  They loved it.  They like to drink beer, they already have a high quality karaoke set-up in their current home and already own a golf cart. They are a fit.


Sounds like pretty much any gated community, just larger.  And open to the public.

Cheerful, positive, and loving where they lived, they preferred to focus on keeping healthy, socialising and looking their best.

THE HORROR!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can't imagine wanting to live there.
Sounds like hell.
I guess it's for people who think Applebee's is a fancy night out.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So... it's the ultimate HOA for people who can stand it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Swingers paradise.
 
the_vicious_fez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My MIL lived in a 55+ community until she passed away. It wasn't the Villages, but the total denial of death resonates. Case in point: yard sales were not allowed. That gets awkward when you're trying to clean out a house. We had to negotiate with the HOA on behalf of the estate liquidators to allow for people who'd bought things in the online sale to come pick them up.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I recall an article from a few years back discussing the rise in STDs among the senior population that mentioned this town as being an especially bad hotspot.  So there's that.

Mostly, this just looks like any other ticky-tacky master planned community with an emphasis on appearance.  I bet their HOA is a handful to deal with.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The nice people at Sandpiper Crossing are so wonderful. When we moved meemaw in after peepaw died, they took care of everything. Now, she's spending her days in yoga classes, swimming, and all kinds of fun activities. We try to call every now and then, but she's so busy and surrounded by friends, she just doesn't seem lonely.
 
alienated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The company that runs The Villages were none too keen on Ms Blankenbyl and her film crew's presence.
"We encountered management right from the very second we arrived."
There were "constant confrontations," she said, all designed to make them leave.
"Every time we were shooting somebody would come and try to stop us filming."

So, the management started talking to their interviewees, she claimed, to try and get them to stop talking to her. But the crew has built such a rapport with Villagers, the plan failed.

I would love to print up a few hundred of those signs and post them on the roads leading into The Villages.


solcofn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
hej
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dinjiin: I recall an article from a few years back discussing the rise in STDs among the senior population that mentioned this town as being an especially bad hotspot.  So there's that.

Mostly, this just looks like any other ticky-tacky master planned community with an emphasis on appearance.  I bet their HOA is a handful to deal with.


Gotta say, I don't think I'd give two shiats about getting an STD at the age of 70+ if it means I'm still having sex.
 
