 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   What body part do you wash first? Mine isn't listed. I wash it first and last. But then, I'm a hopeless degenerate   (the-sun.com) divider line
70
    More: Interesting, Hygiene, Cleanliness, Person, Washing, lifestyle expert Anu Mukherjee, first body part, Psychology, specific order  
•       •       •

1026 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2022 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's my dick.  I can wash it as fast as I want.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Hey, we've got these photos of a woman in the shower. Write an "article" so we have an excuse to use them."
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Her back.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top down with the exception of face. Face is always last.

In my book, that order of operations makes logical sense.

According to this article, that order of operations makes me a hopeless romantic, an intellectual, and an artist.

/I am none of those things.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hands first.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Top down with the exception of face. Face is always last.

In my book, that order of operations makes logical sense.

According to this article, that order of operations makes me a hopeless romantic, an intellectual, and an artist.

/I am none of those things.


I, too, start at the top, but out of curiosity, why do you do face last? I do hair and face first, but I also soak up the heat first to open the pores.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article has made the world stupider.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article seems dumb as fark, but I go top down. Shampoo (I leave it in til the end because dandruff), then wash and rinse face, then lather whole body, and rinse off.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First my ass then my face, like every other normal human does of course!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, Last, Sometimes a few in the middle...

//toes, pervert.
//<judgemental look here>
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That depends on the victim, subby
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wash"
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you wash your hair before any other part of your body, Mukherjee said that you're most likely a hopeless romantic.

Nobody's ever accused me of that before.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to build a lather in my chest hair.
It's convenient.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: That article has made the world stupider.


Well, they've got a great business model.  Only stupid people read the Sunso by making more stupid people, they increase their readership.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wash my face first. According to the article, this means I love money.

I'm so unique! Thank you, article. I had no idea how I felt about money before you!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top to bottom because that's how the water flows. Duh
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I warsh my mouth out with soap and then I wash my buttocks.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAIR
If you wash your hair before any other part of your body, Mukherjee said that you're most likely a hopeless romantic.
"You are often immersed in your thoughts," she said, and that "you have the temperament of an intellectual and an artist."

Or I follow the directions on my shampoo bottle that say let sit on hair for a minute or two and don't want to just stand around waiting.
Hair soaped, soap body from top down (crotch last), rinse.
5 mins or less
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top-down because gravity.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The body part you wash first says a lot about you? No it doesn't. It says nothing whatsoever about you. At all.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shampoo my hair, then put in conditioner and leave it. Then, I start washing my body. I usually do legs first and work up. The very last thing I do is rinse out the conditioner. I'm an enigma.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean unless you're Shoresy of course (NSFW OMG)
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: educated: Top down with the exception of face. Face is always last.

In my book, that order of operations makes logical sense.

According to this article, that order of operations makes me a hopeless romantic, an intellectual, and an artist.

/I am none of those things.

I, too, start at the top, but out of curiosity, why do you do face last? I do hair and face first, but I also soak up the heat first to open the pores.


Exact same reason - to allow adequate time for the facial pores to open.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have time for a full wash every day, so I wash my chest on Mondays, my legs on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and my ass on leap years.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It depends whether or not I'm brought to someone's chambers afterwards.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Help! I read a Sun article, and my brain is leaking out of my left ear!

/Jesus Fark, what a stupid article. Must be a slow news day.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spleen first. The most neglected organ in the human body deserves top priority. It's difficult but necessary /jk
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the shower? Upper left booby and shoulder.

Not in shower? As somebody else said - hands.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bottom to top because that's the direction the water comes from. Duh.
 
kabloink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soap from the bottom to top and then rinse from the top down. Sort of like how you would wash a car. Not that I'm car sized.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coach McGirk: I wash my face first. According to the article, this means I love money.

I'm so unique! Thank you, article. I had no idea how I felt about money before you!


Dude, me too!

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hair always first, That way ones bodywash smell won't be moved off by shampoo smell.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Madison - Everyone in this Room is Now Dumber
Youtube zrWoG8IckyE
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: Bottom to top because that's the direction the water comes from. Duh.


Are you Australian?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Head, face, shoulders, torso and then downward.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Muslim law requires a man to wash his whole body, not just his penis, after ejaculation.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islamic_hygienical_jurisprudence#Islamic_sexual_hygiene

I once lived in an apartment with a Turk living directly above me. I think he tried to minimize the time gap because it sure sounded like he was masturbating in the shower. I didn't pay  enough attention to say if that was the first or last thing he did.
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do I get to call myself a "lifestyle expert" and get paid money for it?  Is there a course to take?  Maybe then I could advise people on the benefits of washing your ass crack first and foremost.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beard stubble first to start softening up for a shave then down then return to the face last to reduce soap in eyes for shaving. Nothing below the balls. Legs and feet are on their own and have to make do with run-off.
 
Mukster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subby, never give up hope, be the best darned degenerate you can!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you make a PB&J sandwich by putting the jam on left side that means you're the kind of person who loves bringing people together. If you put peanut butter on the left side it means you think a lot about the future. If you make PB&J on whole wheat bread it means you should be hunted down and executed without mercy.

Ok, I'm a lifestyle expert. Where's my cheque?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bottom up because farking magnets how do they work? Don't ask a scientist.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I get everything wet for a while first and then go from top to bottom, then rinse off from top to bottom. Figured that was pretty standard.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Back in Basic our Drill Sergeant told us "Y'all are gonna wash yo stanky asses in this order (this was right before we were sent to take our first shower with twenty other of our new bestest friends) 'Pits and tits, then sack and crack...' Do y'all understand or was that too complex for you idiots? Y'all got 45 seconds to get it done. MOVE..."

Not bad advice/instructions really
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HairBolus: Muslim law requires a man to wash his whole body, not just his penis, after ejaculation.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islamic_hygienical_jurisprudence#Islamic_sexual_hygiene

I once lived in an apartment with a Turk living directly above me. I think he tried to minimize the time gap because it sure sounded like he was masturbating in the shower. I didn't pay  enough attention to say if that was the first or last thing he did.


A turk tugging in the tub...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kabloink: Soap from the bottom to top and then rinse from the top down. Sort of like how you would wash a car. Not that I'm car sized.


Why would you wash a car like that?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I start with the feet because I have a small vat of like 30 of them and I know if I don't get on it right away I'll be too lazy wash them later.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wash my pants one leg at a time like everyone else
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: If you make a PB&J sandwich by putting the jam on left side that means you're the kind of person who loves bringing people together. If you put peanut butter on the left side it means you think a lot about the future. If you make PB&J on whole wheat bread it means you should be hunted down and executed without mercy.

Ok, I'm a lifestyle expert. Where's my cheque?


A loaf of bread doesn't have a right or left side
 
palelizard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Top to bottom because that's how the water flows. Duh


Yep. Otherwise you're running water with dirt over something you just cleaned.
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.