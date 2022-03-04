 Skip to content
(Times of Malta)   I get no kick from champagne, unless it's pure liquid ecstasy   (timesofmalta.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably none left to send back by now.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"It is believed that the bottles were tampered with and may have also been completely emptied of champagne and then filled with pure liquid MDMA."

This shiat is flat! *pours it down the drain*
 
Ophaelin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cracklin' Oat Flakes - SNL
Youtube p05RmuCKfFo
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "It is believed that the bottles were tampered with and may have also been completely emptied of champagne and then filled with pure liquid MDMA."

This shiat is flat! *pours it down the drain*


Then 20 minutes later, you're pleasuring yourself with the empty bottle
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Isn't pure mdma crystalline?
 
wouldestous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
strange days, indeed
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was watching the thing about Tony Bennett  the other day. He's forgotten everything but music. He can still knock 'em dead at 95z
 
kindms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like a party

grab the pacifiers and day-glo paint
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I will dispose of all these nefarious bottles for anyone too afraid to handle them.

/EIP
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wasilla Hillbilly: Isn't pure mdma crystalline?


Pure is probably a technical misnomer here, but you dissolve the stuff in liquid with a high enough concentration the distinction is going to be pretty academic at best.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Wasilla Hillbilly: Isn't pure mdma crystalline?

Pure is probably a technical misnomer here, but you dissolve the stuff in liquid with a high enough concentration the distinction is going to be pretty academic at best.


Now this username checks out.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Damn, I knew I shouldn't have drank the whole thing.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
De Camptown Ladies?
 
englaja
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure even a sip of a glass of this "champagne" would be a lethal dose. Think I'll stick with the Billecart-Salmon or Taittinger, rather than the Mummdma.
 
