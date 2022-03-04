 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   British supermarket Sainsburys changes Chicken Kiev to Kyiv, removes Russian Vodak from shelves   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

72 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2022 at 8:12 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're sending our love down the well. I hope Ukraine appreciates that.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When cooking Chicken Kyiv put them on a wire rack and put a slice of bread underneath. That will catch the garlic filling that leaks out and bingo! Free garlic bread!

/Well done Sainsbury's. Every little helps.
//Brits will get why that's amusing.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Does Chicken Kyiv come with Freedom Fries?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just don't touch me Beef Stroganov flavored marmite.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Still British food.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When did we figure out we've been spelling and pronouncing it wrong all these years?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And next superbowl needs to be "Superbowl LVIV"
 
Valter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SBinRR: When did we figure out we've been spelling and pronouncing it wrong all these years?


This year.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.