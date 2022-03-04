 Skip to content
'Cabin-Size Boulder' and 'Boulder-Size Man' block highway
    California, California Highway Patrol, Lake Tahoe, Nevada, National Weather Service, Sierra Nevada, snow storm, blasting operations Friday morning  
posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2022 at 5:50 PM



flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beautiful stretch of road through there. Seems like the Lake Tahoe area has its continual challenges from fires to bears to slides. Never a dull moment.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is going to end up like that whale, and everyone around is going to covered in boulder guts.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did this happen?
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they've already blown it up.

Caltrans Blows Up Boulder That Was Blocking Highway 50
Youtube gfzZXUXJYS0
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, reminded me of this...

Car Nearly Crushed By Runaway Boulder
Youtube BSwYZJurlpE
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boulder should be measured in boulders

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: Where did this happen?


Well subby saw a picture of a big rock on road and thought that was funny.  Then subby saw a plus sized person in that picture and thought it would be clever to make fun of them.  And then the modmin thought it was funny also and greenlit this.

Oh, all this happened on fark.... just now.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NightSteel: Looks like they've already blown it up.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gfzZXUXJYS0]


Hwy 50 opened 15 minutes ago.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NightSteel: Also, reminded me of this...

[YouTube video: Car Nearly Crushed By Runaway Boulder]


I would have needed the brown pants
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: BenSaw2: Where did this happen?

Well subby saw a picture of a big rock on road and thought that was funny.  Then subby saw a plus sized person in that picture and thought it would be clever to make fun of them.  And then the modmin thought it was funny also and greenlit this.

Oh, all this happened on fark.... just now.


you should do those voiceovers for shows for blind people, at least that's what I thought of when reading your post.

And it's easier than checking the article and then interpreting the headline and processing so thanks for that!
 
Kronnyj
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: BenSaw2: Where did this happen?

Well subby saw a picture of a big rock on road and thought that was funny.  Then subby saw a plus sized person in that picture and thought it would be clever to make fun of them.  And then the modmin thought it was funny also and greenlit this.

Oh, all this happened on fark.... just now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i state your name
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NightSteel: Looks like they've already blown it up.

[YouTube video: Caltrans Blows Up Boulder That Was Blocking Highway 50]


LOL the chyron!

Boulder Blow Up

/Did someone WFH outsource the typing to their toddler?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Based on the excessive emoji usage, I'm going to bet that Caltrans District 3 is letting someone's 12-year-old daughter run their social media accounts.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NightSteel: Also, reminded me of this...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/BSwYZJurlpE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


At ~3 seconds, you can see the bolder start the drop. Look at the top of the hill (top center of the frame).
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We were doing math earlier amongst my excavator friends in town and we decided that the Boulder probably weighed 590k Lbs based on a cubic foot of granite weighing 175lbs.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ZMugg: At ~3 seconds, you can see the bolder start the drop. Look at the top of the hill (top center of the frame).


Yup, that's probably the best thing about that video.. you watch it, go oh shiat, then someone points it out and you watch it again, and go oh shiat again, they're right!
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: This is going to end up like that whale, and everyone around is going to covered in boulder guts.


The reason the whale was a problem is because the highway department was in charge of dealing with beaches at that time, and tried to deal with the whale the same way they would deal with boulders.  What works for boulders apparently isn't as effective when used on whales.
 
