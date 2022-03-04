 Skip to content
(Guardian)   I searched for my father for 16 years, then discovered he was a murderer   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Awkward, Adoption, Mother, Family, Father, Adolescence, Parent, Wife, birth mother  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something about curiosity and a cat
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Woody Harrelson?
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well now you know for sure that you have evil blood. It's OK to give in to those urges. You might say it's your destiny...
 
alienated
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like a JP Beaumont book.a really good one , that was.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Plot twist:  Father killed himself and the child is a liiiiiittle bit judgmental.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People place too much reliance on jeans. Jean science isn't exact. It's just Schrodinger's mumbojumbo. Maybe one thing happens or the other. Until you know, it's just a wavelength.

Stupid Jacob Davis. I wish he never invented jeans.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The knowledge that I wasn't my adoptive parents' flesh and blood offered the comfort that my future was not constrained by their life choices or personalities"

Oh you sweet summer child.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I found my dad's criminal record a couple years back. 3 DWI'S, 1 domestic violence, 5 counts of making an explosive device, 1 tempering with evidence, 16 counts of robbery, 2 counts possession of an illegal substance, 1 count of disorderly conduct for public nudity.
He's always been my personal hero.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: I found my dad's criminal record a couple years back. 3 DWI'S, 1 domestic violence, 5 counts of making an explosive device, 1 tempering with evidence, 16 counts of robbery, 2 counts possession of an illegal substance, 1 count of disorderly conduct for public nudity.
He's always been my personal hero.


Handle checks out.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Could be worse, he could of been a trumper

( Actually thats a fark auto post)
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA: "It also became apparent that my birth mother had no interest in a relationship with me. I showed her photographs of my childhood, our wedding and our daughter. She flicked through a few pages before announcing she was bored."

His mom sounds like a real charmer too. I mean, even if you are bored when flipping through the photo album provided by the son you gave up for adoption, most decent people would at least feign interest and not let on that they found it boring.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

starsrift: People place too much reliance on jeans. Jean science isn't exact. It's just Schrodinger's mumbojumbo. Maybe one thing happens or the other. Until you know, it's just a wavelength.

Stupid Jacob Davis. I wish he never invented jeans.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Awkward
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cheron: Woody Harrelson?


The logline of a film about woody's life:
"Stoner actor famous for playing beloved bartender pines for long lost father but discovers he is notorious wanted hitman"
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: FTA: "It also became apparent that my birth mother had no interest in a relationship with me. I showed her photographs of my childhood, our wedding and our daughter. She flicked through a few pages before announcing she was bored."

His mom sounds like a real charmer too. I mean, even if you are bored when flipping through the photo album provided by the son you gave up for adoption, most decent people would at least feign interest and not let on that they found it boring.


I learned through the Fandom scene to not meet the people you may, to varying degrees, idolize.  It generally doesn't lead to anything but disappointment because those people inevitably are not who you perceive them to be.

It is not a surprise that a woman who gave up her infant son for adoption would not necessarily want to reconnect, if she had ever really connected to begin with.  If she had connected, she might well have mourned in her own personal way and reconnecting is little more to her than reopening a long scarred wound.

I can understand why a person who was adopted might be curious about the circumstances of their creation but far too often it simply results in heartbreak for them when they finally do manage to track down their immediate biological ancestors.  They seem to fail to consider why the ancestor gave them up for adoption to begin with.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: FTA: "It also became apparent that my birth mother had no interest in a relationship with me. I showed her photographs of my childhood, our wedding and our daughter. She flicked through a few pages before announcing she was bored."

His mom sounds like a real charmer too. I mean, even if you are bored when flipping through the photo album provided by the son you gave up for adoption, most decent people would at least feign interest and not let on that they found it boring.


You read these stories of people looking for their birth parents all the time, it only stand to reason that some of them aren't going to be very happy about being found. People give children up for adoption for a variety of reasons, one of which would be not having the slightest desire to have children.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds like he dodged a bullet.

Unlike presumably other people his father knew.

/You know I don't buy as many tickets to hell in my late 30s that I might once have but here we are.
 
