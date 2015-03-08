 Skip to content
(Philly Voice)   North Korean Laundromat buys all 835 bootles of Pennsylvania's 2 year old 11 year old rye whiskey. To try it you have to be vaccinated against Covid and pay $15 in cash while not wearing flip flops in Philadelphia   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Rye whiskey, Old Overholt, Distilled beverage, Cond Nast Publications, Hop Sing Laundromat, Cocktail, PLCB spokesperson Shawn Kelly, limited-release bottles  
423 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2022 at 5:05 PM



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask for ID, they don't seem to know how old it is...
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bootles? Must be another one of those yinzer things.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
longest 'mad lib' headline I've ever seen on fark.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir Andy Murray approves the headline:

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How many bottles did subby try before writing the headline?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Two year old 11 year old?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
e.snmc.ioView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
wat? is this an AI generated headline?
 
Logos
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did ya say North Korean?" Please explain, I don't get it.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: How many bottles did subby try before writing the headline?


It's bootles, you cretin.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm confused.

Even more than usual.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whoa...how the Fark is North Korea allowed to buy any USA products?

screw them...send them all our Miller and  Budweiser crap. It's nothing but beer flavored water anyway.
 
beejus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Philadelphian here. The "Laundromat" for those who didn't read the article, is a very well established, mysterious bar in the city. Hop Sing Laundromat has been considered one of the best cocktail bars in the nation, and extremely exclusive, but not in the way you think.  Yes, anyone can get it, you don't have to be a celebrity etc. But there is a general dress code, and you are NOT allowed to take ANY pictures inside. Don't think of using your phone. It adds to the mystery etc. I haven't been there myself, but have always wanted to check it out.  Look up articles on the place, it's pretty fascinating.
 
oryx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Headline. You're drunk. Time to go home.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
99 bootles of rye on the waal, 99 bootles of rye
take one down, smack a dictator around
98 bootles of rye
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
After a few drinks at Hop Sings, you might start to name names.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

beejus: Philadelphian here. The "Laundromat" for those who didn't read the article, is a very well established, mysterious bar in the city. Hop Sing Laundromat has been considered one of the best cocktail bars in the nation, and extremely exclusive, but not in the way you think.  Yes, anyone can get it, you don't have to be a celebrity etc. But there is a general dress code, and you are NOT allowed to take ANY pictures inside. Don't think of using your phone. It adds to the mystery etc. I haven't been there myself, but have always wanted to check it out.  Look up articles on the place, it's pretty fascinating.


What does it have to do with Best Korea? And wtf is abootle?!
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Two year old 11 year old?


GasPedo Gaetz math.

The bar sounds like a cool place and the owner seems cool.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Payed $62,000
Sell by 2 oz. total $313,125
Approx profit $251,125
 
beejus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NateAsbestos: beejus: Philadelphian here. The "Laundromat" for those who didn't read the article, is a very well established, mysterious bar in the city. Hop Sing Laundromat has been considered one of the best cocktail bars in the nation, and extremely exclusive, but not in the way you think.  Yes, anyone can get it, you don't have to be a celebrity etc. But there is a general dress code, and you are NOT allowed to take ANY pictures inside. Don't think of using your phone. It adds to the mystery etc. I haven't been there myself, but have always wanted to check it out.  Look up articles on the place, it's pretty fascinating.

What does it have to do with Best Korea? And wtf is abootle?!


Bootle... that's gotta be a typo.

The owner is Korean, and is just as mysterious as the bar.

https://www.phillymag.com/foobooz/2015/03/08/mystery-le-hop-sing-laundromat/
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cameroncrazy1984: How many bottles did subby try before writing the headline?


I keep my bootle in my bindle.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

