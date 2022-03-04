 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Pol pans poop perp parole, puts forward feces felony   (nypost.com) divider line
18
    Assemblywoman Inez Dickens, Assault, Dickens' legislation, bodily fluids, Crime, Poop perp Frank Abrokwa, state legislator  
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree with her 100%

This needs to be a felony
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy - Not Illegal
Youtube uAJpVeKdPuQ
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simply superb silly symmetry, submitter.  Also, assonance always adds appeal, as audiences allow.
 
robxiii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
  While this isn't the top issue lawmakers should be facing there, it is.....


#2
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy is a pissant.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This will be real good for tourism.
 
Valter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bittermang: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/uAJpVeKdPuQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Wait go back. What is the difference between bisexual men and homosexual men?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It isn't a felony only because the DA and the cops aren't trying hard enough.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Say honey, after Broadway tonight, let's go get poop flung at us!"

I ♥ NY
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: This will be real good for tourism.


Very popular vacation destination for Germans.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not only simple assault, but also exposing the victim to a potential biohazard.

Would they have been as dismissive if the guy had thrown blood on the subway rider
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
?

Whoops, I hit Add Comment too early. Yes, now I look like some illiterate moron who doesn't end his questions with a question with a question mark.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Crap, and I'm just full of typos this afternoon. TGIF.

/the F is for Friday, people
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Blaming this guy's release on the "No-bail" law would seem to imply that letting him go would have been fine if he had had some money.
I'm of the opinion that people who shouldn't be released shouldn't be released - period.
If it is safe and reasonable to release somebody, fine - I have no problem with no cash bail.
There is something else faulty at work here.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Me:  Why does the 57th street station smell like rabbit poop?
NYer:  Brother, that ain't rabbit.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gerrychampoux
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Thoreny: I agree with her 100%

This needs to be a felony


Assault is not already a felony?
 
