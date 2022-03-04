 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "The school does not need to teach our children how to do oral sex," she said. "That's my job." So that's how it is in their state   (twitter.com) divider line
When Fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag, carrying a cross, and screaming "think of the children".
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Idaho.  The potatoes are smarter.
 
How is this not directly against the 1st?
 
Nice.
 
Original: Original Tweet:

RadioDawson: Early today, a House committee signed off on criminally charging librarians who lend "material harmful to children." One mother said: "The school does not need to teach our children how to do oral sex. That's my job." https://t.co/KDv99Xbfaq #idpol #idleg


Soooooo.... we're banning The Bible right? Cause I can think of no book that does more damage to children then that.
 
Does the mother give you a kazoo with her oral sex education, or do we have to purchase one in advance?
 
gunga galunga: When Fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag, carrying a cross, and screaming "think of the children".


Nah,it rolled on in down a golden escalator dry-humping the flag and holding a bible upside down.
 
It's true guys. I've done my own research on the internet.
 
Never listen to anyone who says "Liberry".
 
covalesj: Nice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I watched a video on this, but it was a stepmom, so it didn't seem so incesty.
 
johnphantom: How is this not directly against the 1st?


Oh, well, you see, we're a theocracy now, so, it's not. Justice BeerBro and Lady Gileed were the memo. Didn't you get that memo?
 
johnphantom: How is this not directly against the 1st?


Because a 6-3 right-wing SCOTUS means the 1st Amendment is going to change. A lot.
 
Ah...Idaho.
You never disappoint in disappointing me
 
One mother said: "The school does not need to teach our children how to do oral sex. That's my job."

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
"That's my job."

That family taboo porn has really influenced Idahoans.
 
Your mom did teach me the best way to do oral sex.
 
johnphantom: How is this not directly against the 1st?


I think the argument that will be made is, "they're minors; they're not covered by the Bill of Rights."

I've heard that argument many times that kids don't have rights, as in legally. I have no idea to the validity though.

But as a parent, I've instructed my kids many times that the Bill of Rights and the law equally apply to them. Because even if it isn't actually true, it absolutely will be when they're of age. So why split the hair?
 
"I LEARNED IT FROM WATCHING YOU!"
 
Conservatives: Stupid snow flakes and their safe spaces are ridiculous.

Also conservatives: Learning facts about sex or evolution will irreparably harm my children. Better school them in the safety of home.
 
I'm gonna need to see pictures of the mother to know how I feel about this.

Librarian too, for good measure
 
I can't wait for some bozo to join this thread and tell us this isn't censorship, which doesn't exist in America.
 
Very west Virginia of them
 
Did they happen to mention the title of the book in question. And would it be in the reference section?
 
No mom I do not want to talk about this!
 
HerptheDerp: Original: Original Tweet:

RadioDawson: Early today, a House committee signed off on criminally charging librarians who lend "material harmful to children." One mother said: "The school does not need to teach our children how to do oral sex. That's my job." https://t.co/KDv99Xbfaq #idpol #idleg

Soooooo.... we're banning The Bible right? Cause I can think of no book that does more damage to children then that.


An opponent does raise the Bible as also needing to be banned under this reasoning, citing everyone's favorite passage. Somehow I doubt it will be considered as dangerous.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010: I watched a video on this, but it was a stepmom, so it didn't seem so incesty.


Me too. It started off kind of slow, but then it snowballed.
 
Hey guys, oral sex lessons at Chad's house.  His mom Karen says she's ready to teach us all a a lesson!!
 
"That came out wrong. I mean I sort of blew that ... geez, every time I open my mouth it gets me in trouble"
 
FleshFlapps: Very west Virginia of them


How do you circumcise a West Virginian? Kick his sister in the jaw.
 
What about anal sex?
 
what's harmful?  could a cookbook full of sweets recipes be considered harmful?  it could be for diabetics?

this law is dumb.
 
stuhayes2010: I watched a video on this, but it was a stepmom, so it didn't seem so incesty.


What are you doing, step-legislator?
 
Yeah, the Bible... interesting fact.... when you work in a library, you often find yourself looking for things to do.

I could see how a librarian could highlight the perverted parts, and write marginal notes in every Bible a member could borrow - you know, all the saucy stuff - and especially the sicko stuff in the old testament. Good times.
 
Mom....?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jumbled: What about anal sex?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
"The school does not need to teach our children how to do oral sex," she said. "That's my job."

Also, I am off to the store, we are out of bananas again.
 
Hey Putin, wanna swap Ukraine for Idaho? Act now and we'll throw Alabama in for free!
 
"The school does not need to teach our children how to do oral sex,"
 -not his Mom
 
The average librarian is quite happy to risk jail time to preserve the right to read. Don't mess with them.
 
so these people are unaware of this thing called the "WWW"?   This 3 letters stand for World Wide Web, also known as the "internets"
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user image
 
Jumbled: What about anal sex?


That's how you circumcise a Republican.
 
Counterpoint: The librarian ... and probably the police, social services, etc. etc ... should absolutely step in if mom is teaching kids oral pleasure.
 
My parents never taught me anything about sex.

Not even oral sex.

I didn't learn about it until I was 16 and my girlfriend went down on me while sitting in a parked car.

She was smart enough not to swallow so I assumed, she had the experience.


Then later on, when I got married, my wife taught me all I needed to know about giving oral to a woman. We divorced but I used her "techniques" on other women and never had a complaint.
 
