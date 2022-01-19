 Skip to content
(KCTV5 Kansas City)   School shooting in Olathe, KS. Two school employees and the shooter, a student, shot. All will survive including, sadly, the shooter   (kctv5.com) divider line
    More: News, Kansas, school resource officer, Olathe, Kansas, Police, emergency crews, Kansas City Metropolitan Area, Olathe East High School, Olathe School District  
•       •       •

wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always sad when a child survives.
 
Kubo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of commas.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ftfa: "Everyone who was shot is expected to survive."

RIP everyone who wasn't shot
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: It's always sad when a child survives.


Yeah that's... not a good look, subby
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tabletop: Ftfa: "Everyone who was shot is expected to survive."

RIP everyone who wasn't shot


That's the implication of that statement. Yep.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather the shooter survives long enough to see consequences and suffer guilt/jail time/trouble for the rest of his/her days.
I'm not a believer in afterlife theories & like to see folks get what they deserve.  Too many shooters either take themselves out or commit suicide by cop.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when are School Resource Officers employed by the school and not by their local PD?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Bob Road.

/ I hope it turns out the resource officer shot the student and thereby saved lives.
// I hope the student gets the mental health care he or she probably needed long before the shooting.
/// Third slashie is sad for everyone involved.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suck you, fubby.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a shooting at the school at 127th Street and Black Bob Road.


Of course, that road must be named after the local hero, Black Bob. I wonder what he did to get the road named after him.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didnt answer the most important fark important question .

Was they wearing masks?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: It's always sad when a child survives.


It is when the child was trying to murder other people.  There are a lot of bleeding heart types on Fark, but you may be the king of them all.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they elected the shooter to congress yet?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scrumpox: I'd rather the shooter survives long enough to see consequences and suffer guilt/jail time/trouble for the rest of his/her days.
I'm not a believer in afterlife theories & like to see folks get what they deserve.  Too many shooters either take themselves out or commit suicide by cop.


Seconded. I always get a little pissed off whenever I read the phrase "the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound." Better to have them survive to face the consequences of their actions rather than take the coward's way out.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: That's a lot of commas.


res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: a shooting at the school at 127th Street and Black Bob Road.


Of course, that road must be named after the local hero, Black Bob. I wonder what he did to get the road named after him.


You know why they call him Black Bob?

Because his name is Bob.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Now the shooter can enjoy the best years of his miserable life behind bars where he belongs.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA "...parents can pick up their children at the closed Family Video store..."

Trifecta in play.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Offspring - "Come Out And Play"
Youtube 1jOk8dk-qaU
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Is the gun OK?" - Republicans
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


//shooter
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: That's a lot of commas.


Subby, was, just , disappointed, a, child, didn't, die, and, punctuation, was, forgotten.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, an armed security presence on the campus stopped a school shooter. Like it was supposed to.
I recall when that suggestion was heresy of the highest order to discuss not too long ago.
 
manyswagz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scrumpox: I'd rather the shooter survives long enough to see consequences and suffer guilt/jail time/trouble for the rest of his/her days.
I'm not a believer in afterlife theories & like to see folks get what they deserve.  Too many shooters either take themselves out or commit suicide by cop.


This a million times. Not to mention the difficultly in evidence based research when all possible subjects die before they can be properly reviewed. Think of the science.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: a shooting at the school at 127th Street and Black Bob Road.


Of course, that road must be named after the local hero, Black Bob. I wonder what he did to get the road named after him.


Apparently Black Bob was a sorta famous Shawnee Chief and that was the name of a reservation located in the county this took place.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Since when are School Resource Officers employed by the school and not by their local PD?


In my kids' schools, school resource officers are duly sworn members of the local police department, but they are paid by the district. So I honestly don't know who employs them.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: AstroJesus: a shooting at the school at 127th Street and Black Bob Road.


Of course, that road must be named after the local hero, Black Bob. I wonder what he did to get the road named after him.

You know why they call him Black Bob?

Because his name is Bob.


Obviously it's named after someone's haircut.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: AstroJesus: a shooting at the school at 127th Street and Black Bob Road.


Of course, that road must be named after the local hero, Black Bob. I wonder what he did to get the road named after him.

You know why they call him Black Bob?

Because his name is Bob.


I thought it was because he was the 127th in line for Subby's mom...
 
Xenolith0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice to know that with all the craziness going on in the world, America is still functioning normally.
 
splelps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
absolutely par for the course for fark to want kids to die or "rot". rehabilitation? what's that? who cares if you were bullied or if there was a mental issue which you were too young to recognize to seek help for yourself and for which nobody else at home or at school intervened. doesn't matter, because this neglected problem caused someone else to be victimized, therefore you are eeeevil and basically you should die
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the guns okay?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What matters is that the Second Amendment was exercised. This is a good day for America.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Suck you, fubby.


You know you can actually cuss now...if you pay Drew $10.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Kubo: That's a lot of commas.

Subby, was, just , disappointed, a, child, didn't, die, and, punctuation, was, forgotten.


You must have missed the part about the little turd trying to murders other people. If he hadn't been stopped, he would have undoubtedly murdered other people, including some  children. He deserved to die as soon as he fired the first shot. Please go back and reread the article.
 
clovercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 It's been so long since the last school shooting I've went through several meals and maybe a night of sleep.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uck The SJWs: wxboy: It's always sad when a child survives.

There are a lot of bleeding heart types on Fark, but you may be the king of them all.


Everybody wants to be king of the Fark bleeding hearts but nobody ever steps up and commits regicide.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: jso2897: Suck you, fubby.

You know you can actually cuss now...if you pay Drew $10.


can we implement a thing where hitting certain filters costs Drew $10?
 
Dryad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

clovercat: It's been so long since the last school shooting I've went through several meals and maybe a night of sleep.


You know when the last school shooting was? 2019
 
Dryad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dryad: clovercat: It's been so long since the last school shooting I've went through several meals and maybe a night of sleep.

You know when the last school shooting was? 2019


Nope correction, FBI says one in 2021, none in 2020.
But you don't need the FBI for that, I am sure you have a website that claims there were 17366413981634789512 of them last week
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: wxboy: It's always sad when a child survives.

Yeah that's... not a good look, subby


 We already had the death pentalty thread for the boston bomber today. Fark calls for blood.
 
wxboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dryad: Dryad: clovercat: It's been so long since the last school shooting I've went through several meals and maybe a night of sleep.

You know when the last school shooting was? 2019

Nope correction, FBI says one in 2021, none in 2020.
But you don't need the FBI for that, I am sure you have a website that claims there were 17366413981634789512 of them last week


How exactly is the FBI defining a school shooting?

Because these were earlier this year.

https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2022/01/19/law-enforcement-responds-to-seminole-high-school-for-report-of-shots-fired/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2022/01/24/magruder-shooting-teen-jailed/

Just from the latter half of last year:
https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-police-respond-to-reported-shooting-at-mount-tabor-high-school/37455325#
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oxford_High_School_shooting
 
PvtStash
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
yeah while wishing death on a person of <X age sure seems off, wishing death on anyone killing other people don't seem so abnormal really. And id have to expect that how old they are is a bit irrelevant, once they are purposefully, willfully, shooting a gun at you.


What subby really misses is that wishing death on people who are miserable is not a curse on them but the only real escape from the trap of their miserable existence.
If you actually want an unhappy miserable person to suffer more, then you hope they live a lot longer.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good, I'm glad the perp survived. Maybe we can figure out why he did it, and put in solutions for those problems...

Nah. Who am I kidding - they'll just call for more gun bans.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Ftfa: "Everyone who was shot is expected to survive."

RIP everyone who wasn't shot


That's why we always say it is so important to get your shot.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dryad: So, an armed security presence on the campus stopped a school shooter. Like it was supposed to.
I recall when that suggestion was heresy of the highest order to discuss not too long ago.


I mean, it didn't stop the last dozen shootings. But go off about your "victory" of three people being shot
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
James Garfield heard grumbling
 
paranand [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Downvoted because the headline states that it is a bad thing that the shooter survived. As many others in this thread have stated, it's best when all, including the shooter, survive. I hope he spends many years in a dark, closed off place, and it's shown that he wasn't a martyr to whatever cause he thought he was progressing.
No death by cop, no self inflicted bullet wound. Just years of knowing he was a failure, and that nobody would want to follow in his footsteps.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Whoa, submitter is totes zero-tolerance. Nice! Real bravado, that I am sure can be backed up in the real world. It's not like kids who shoot up schools often have shiatty circumstances that lead to their act. Let's gas 'em! No child left alive! 10-year-old brings a gun to school? Death! It's the only way to be sure.
 
