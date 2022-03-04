 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Professional audiobook narrator and TFarker Cyclometh will be reading short stories and poetry live at noon Pacific. Sign up for a Zoom invite in the link, DIT   (events.trl.org) divider line
17
    More: Live, Frances Hodgson Burnett, Corey Snow, Grays Harbor County, Washington, Mobile library services, voice actor, professional audiobook narrator, English-language films, March  
•       •       •

134 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2022 at 2:53 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey friends,
I narrate audiobooks for a living, and for about the last ten years or so I've been volunteering at the local library. Every first Friday of the month I read short stories for adults.

No, not adult stories, but stories for grownups, mostly. It's been a rousing success for going on a decade now, and while COVID put a kink in things, it's back on virtually via Zoom.

The reading starts at noon Pacific time, 3 PM eastern. It runs for an hour or so. You'll have to register on the site in the link, which I've also put here:

https://events.trl.org/event/listen-here-lunch-break-story-time-adults

Once you register (it's painless, I promise), you'll get a Zoom link and be able to join to hear me read a story into your ear-holes.

Today is spring themed, with several poems about birds, and a piece called My Robin by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the author of The Secret Garden.

Hope you can join us!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I got a kick out of hearing the first commercial sample on your voice resume..  Guinness!
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Update: Thanks to the modmins for clearing up the time confusion!

Also, the stories actually start at 12:10 Noon, 3:10 Eastern. Best to get in before that if you can, but you've still got time as of this posting to get in at the start. And yes, you can come in late. :)
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I got a kick out of hearing the first commercial sample on your voice resume..  Guinness!


I really need to update that reel. I haven't done radio commercials in like, years. I'm working on a site and demo update that reflects where I am better, which is almost purely long-form narration and the occasional "Sunday, Sunday, SUNDAY!" type promo.
 
Valter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They are not adult stories. But they are kinky, is that correct?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
mature adult /= grown-up

The English language is insanely hard for non-native speakers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: Update: Thanks to the modmins for clearing up the time confusion!

Also, the stories actually start at 12:10 Noon, 3:10 Eastern. Best to get in before that if you can, but you've still got time as of this posting to get in at the start. And yes, you can come in late. :)


Good. I was told there wouldn't be any math and I am posting at the above indicated time, so I may already be late.
 
Valter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brantgoose: mature adult /= grown-up

The English language is insanely hard for non-native speakers.


I'm definitely not a grown-up.

English is hard for English speakers.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cool.  I just checked, Ive several of your performances in my audible library.
 
HowDidIGetHere
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Cyclometh: Update: Thanks to the modmins for clearing up the time confusion!

Also, the stories actually start at 12:10 Noon, 3:10 Eastern. Best to get in before that if you can, but you've still got time as of this posting to get in at the start. And yes, you can come in late. :)

Good. I was told there wouldn't be any math and I am posting at the above indicated time, so I may already be late.


He hasn't started yet. (I'm Mrs. Cyclometh)  The library gives people time to get settled.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: Hey friends,
I narrate audiobooks for a living, and for about the last ten years or so I've been volunteering at the local library. Every first Friday of the month I read short stories for adults.

No, not adult stories, but stories for grownups, mostly. It's been a rousing success for going on a decade now, and while COVID put a kink in things, it's back on virtually via Zoom.

The reading starts at noon Pacific time, 3 PM eastern. It runs for an hour or so. You'll have to register on the site in the link, which I've also put here:

https://events.trl.org/event/listen-here-lunch-break-story-time-adults

Once you register (it's painless, I promise), you'll get a Zoom link and be able to join to hear me read a story into your ear-holes.

Today is spring themed, with several poems about birds, and a piece called My Robin by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the author of The Secret Garden.

Hope you can join us!


Are you Scott Brick, George Guidall, or Ray Porter?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I am going to hire you to narrate my TFd posts
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: Hey friends,
I narrate audiobooks for a living, and for about the last ten years or so I've been volunteering at the local library. Every first Friday of the month I read short stories for adults.

No, not adult stories, but stories for grownups, mostly. It's been a rousing success for going on a decade now, and while COVID put a kink in things, it's back on virtually via Zoom.

The reading starts at noon Pacific time, 3 PM eastern. It runs for an hour or so. You'll have to register on the site in the link, which I've also put here:

https://events.trl.org/event/listen-here-lunch-break-story-time-adults

Once you register (it's painless, I promise), you'll get a Zoom link and be able to join to hear me read a story into your ear-holes.

Today is spring themed, with several poems about birds, and a piece called My Robin by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the author of The Secret Garden.

Hope you can join us!


Is that really a thing? I'm not trying to be snarky, but I always wanted to do voiceover work and this sounds like a great way to hone skills.
 
guestguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: I am going to hire you to narrate my TFd posts


Even the belfie threads?
 
Slaxl
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I listen to audiobooks for a living, or it feels like it sometimes, but I get through a lot on audible. Have you done any I'd recognise?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wish I'd seen this sooner. I'm hoping it'll be a regular thing around here!
 
Valter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That was very nice. I hope to catch some more of these in the future.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.