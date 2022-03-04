 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Another blow for Putin after Ukrainian soldiers pick off two more top Russian commanders. Hope that helps your morale you murderous thugs   (thesun.ie) divider line
117
    More: Interesting, Russia, Western officials, The Sun, Western official, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, Vladimir Putin's top military chiefs  
•       •       •

3590 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Mar 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



117 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is going to get the Finn's itching to defend their title.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can do that? Just take out Russian command and control?

*eyes certain Fox commentators*
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They couldn't hit an elephant at this dist-"
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do we keep blowing Putin? Ew.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BeHeading them is a smart strategy with such and untrained force. They need only Convince them to stop fighting and with the amount of lies those Russian conscripts have been told who knows? They didn't sign up to kill their cousins.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pity the generals; they either get it from a Ukrainian sniper or from Boris the executioner when the purge starts
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: This is going to get the Finn's itching to defend their title.


This is really starting to look like a repeat of the Winter War. I'm thinking this ends with a completel Decimated and demoralized russian army, with them only taking a small land-bridge of territory linking russia and the Crimea, but leaving off everything else.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone summarize so we don't all have to give clicks to that rag?

Take the bullet, so to speak.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians are being reverse Stalingrad-ed...
 
Lord Putin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably let their soldiers salute them.

Rookie mistake.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't hate you, Russians - but you're threatening them. Stop letting Putin use you to threaten them, and they'll stop.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Pity the generals; they either get it from a Ukrainian sniper or from Boris the executioner when the purge starts


They bought their tickets.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article is from The Sun, so I'll order a side of salt.  But I really hope this is true.  The troops weren't having a great week already, some dead officers can't help.  shiatty morale is surely something Putin didn't take into account.  He's not that empathetic.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Putin: Fake news


User name checks out.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My tiny violin is playing for Russia but I'm cranking up my slap bass and drum solo for Ukraine.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: This is going to get the Finn's itching to defend their title.


I read that as Flynn and was hoping he was on the Ukraine hit list.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Can someone summarize so we don't all have to give clicks to that rag?

Take the bullet, so to speak.


I tried, but they didn't name the two who bit it. In fact I don't see any information in here that's new to me.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rather hazardous out there isn't it
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: They probably let their soldiers salute them.

Rookie mistake.

[Fark user image 700x400]


YOU LEAVE LT DAN OUT OF THIS
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: The Russians are being reverse Stalingrad-ed...


You mean a Dargnilats?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Pity the generals; they either get it from a Ukrainian sniper or from Boris the executioner when the purge starts


Or from their own men.  The more unpopular the war is with the rank and file, the more incidents of fragging occur.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Can someone summarize so we don't all have to give clicks to that rag?

Take the bullet, so to speak.


Have decent layered defenses and the rag gets no page of advert views from you.  Their dime gets spent and wasted.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Can someone summarize so we don't all have to give clicks to that rag?

Take the bullet, so to speak.


The headline does a fine job of that.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or, not "of"

My bad.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really  hope that's true, the article is very light on details like the name of the commanders and how and where they were killed.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one?  Fine.  It's from The Sun so I'm now doubting the existence of Russian generals.

Also, given how all this is going, I'm now doubting the existence of Russian generals.
 
kumanoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really wish that meant that there was less war to mong.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Can someone summarize so we don't all have to give clicks to that rag?

Take the bullet, so to speak.


3 more, by this source, looks like a major general, a divisional commander, and a regimental commander:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/russia-ukraine-invasion-commanders-killed-b2028773.html

If that 40 mile convoy IS in fact stalled, I can't even imagine the frustration and pressure Russian field commanders are under...being killed by a Ukrainian sniper might be their best outcome.

/better way to go than a polonium welcome-home cocktail, anyway
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had they not been killed Putin would have locked them in a cell with a gun and a single bullet anyway.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: hubiestubert: This is going to get the Finn's itching to defend their title.

This is really starting to look like a repeat of the Winter War. I'm thinking this ends with a completel Decimated and demoralized russian army, with them only taking a small land-bridge of territory linking russia and the Crimea, but leaving off everything else.


No, the Fark Concerned Brigade assures me that if Ukraine resists they'll start nuking everybody so we need to tamp down this sort of defending your homeland talk.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't want to be pinpointed as a major sniper target go for more modest hat choices. Maybe a Burger King crown
thesun.ieView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Can someone summarize so we don't all have to give clicks to that rag?

Take the bullet, so to speak.


First couple sentences from the farking article:

TWO more of Vladimir Putin's top military chiefs have been killed after personally charging to the battlefield to rescue their stalled invasion.

As well as sniping General Andrei Sukhovetsky, it was tonight revealed Ukrainian soldiers have also picked off a Kremlin regional and a divisional commander.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Can someone summarize so we don't all have to give clicks to that rag?

Take the bullet, so to speak.


Counter Strike Origine Meme - Boom Headshot
Youtube AHfK8PgYMDk
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is clearly just Putin sending in generals he's looking to get rid of and thus is further evidence everything is going 1000% according to plan.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Can someone summarize so we don't all have to give clicks to that rag?

Take the bullet, so to speak.


Okay, the commanders aren't being named. Here's a better article: 
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/russia-ukraine-invasion-commanders-killed-b2028773.html

Note there's a soft subscription wall - you can just click "I'll do it later" to read the article.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: ImpendingCynic: Can someone summarize so we don't all have to give clicks to that rag?

Take the bullet, so to speak.

3 more, by this source, looks like a major general, a divisional commander, and a regimental commander:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/russia-ukraine-invasion-commanders-killed-b2028773.html

If that 40 mile convoy IS in fact stalled, I can't even imagine the frustration and pressure Russian field commanders are under...being killed by a Ukrainian sniper might be their best outcome.

/better way to go than a polonium welcome-home cocktail, anyway


I wish that article was the one linked to in the headline.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said Putin's commanders have been knocked for six and suffered a "psychological impact" by the "ferocity of the fighting".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: ImpendingCynic: Can someone summarize so we don't all have to give clicks to that rag?

Take the bullet, so to speak.

3 more, by this source, looks like a major general, a divisional commander, and a regimental commander:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/russia-ukraine-invasion-commanders-killed-b2028773.html

If that 40 mile convoy IS in fact stalled, I can't even imagine the frustration and pressure Russian field commanders are under...being killed by a Ukrainian sniper might be their best outcome.

/better way to go than a polonium welcome-home cocktail, anyway


*shakes tiny fist*
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: We can do that? Just take out Russian command and control?

*eyes certain Fox commentators*


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aquapope: The article is from The Sun, so I'll order a side of salt. But I really hope this is true. The troops weren't having a great week already, some dead officers can't help. shiatty morale is surely something Putin didn't take into account. He's not that empathetic.


Charismatic.  Of course, he doesn't have empathy either, but I think the word you wanted was charismatic.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defeat at the castle seemed to have utterly disheartened Vladimir Putin. The ferocity of the Ukranian taunting took him completely by surprise, and Putin became convinced that a new strategy was required if the Quest for the Holy Grail were to be brought to a successful conclusion.
 
appliancide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToughActinProlactin: My tiny violin is playing for Russia but I'm cranking up my slap bass and drum solo for Ukraine.


Haven't these people been through enough?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Smoking GNU: hubiestubert: This is going to get the Finn's itching to defend their title.

This is really starting to look like a repeat of the Winter War. I'm thinking this ends with a completel Decimated and demoralized russian army, with them only taking a small land-bridge of territory linking russia and the Crimea, but leaving off everything else.

No, the Fark Concerned Brigade assures me that if Ukraine resists they'll start nuking everybody so we need to tamp down this sort of defending your homeland talk.


Hey, can you post your hypothetical story again, the one with the rogue ship and the top-tier asylum-seekers? The thread could use a good laugh
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to think Finland may have sent someone. /s
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they're trying to impose their personality on the battlefield and putting themselves at personal risk

Still less personal risk than returning home as the leader of a defeated army that made Putin look bad.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Pity the generals; they either get it from a Ukrainian sniper or from Boris the executioner when the purge starts


Doubly because they MUST know what a titanically bad idea the entire invasion is to boot.
 
Displayed 50 of 117 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.