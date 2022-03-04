 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Lavender and chamomile scent are said to be calming and relaxing, so much so that they're now blamed for two deaths   (kiro7.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not a supporistory
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
relaxed to death
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah. That's really calm.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Burkholderia pseudomallei (also known as Pseudomonas pseudomallei) is a Gram-negative, bipolar, aerobic, motile rod-shaped bacterium.[2] It is a soil-dwelling bacterium endemic in tropical and subtropical regions worldwide, particularly in Thailand and northern Australia."

Australia. Figures.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZOMG! This could have killed you! Have a gift card.
 
WassamattaU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SumoJeb:  Burkholderia pseudomallei


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lavender and Chamomile is the name of my line of crotchless panties.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good jorb Subby. I drink a quart of lavender tea a day, and you genuinely freaked me out
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: Good jorb Subby. I drink a quart of lavender tea a day, and you genuinely freaked me out


That's just the tea talking
 
fat boy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Imagine if it had been a snatch candle
 
petec
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bslim: Lavender and Chamomile is the name of my line of crotchless panties.


wouldn't crotchless panties just be a belt?
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Better Homes & Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones" is the name of my next band.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Determining what caused the deadly infection in the child and other patients was difficult, as none had left the country

If they hadn't left, why was it so difficult?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bslim: Lavender and Chamomile is the name of my line of crotchless panties.


I think my two new sassy conservative pundits are gonna lay claim first.
 
