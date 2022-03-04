 Skip to content
(WTOP)   DC Farkers, this weekend you might see some cars, likely a pickup or two, and maybe even a tractor-trailer, driven by people who look lost and confused   (wtop.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the designated parking around the 300 block on first street is clearly marked
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone have some spare Javelins we can borrow?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Disrupt traffic around DC"

So they are going to make it better?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of these damn things are there?
Another one is supposed to stop in the Des Moines area this weekend on its way through.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somw hilarious pictures on the convoy's Facebook page.
Here's SuperJesus:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the convoy may have gone off the road.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.facebook.com/groups/2711696262309046/permalink/2741589802653025/
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: I think the convoy may have gone off the road.

[Fark user image 720x960]

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2711696262309046/permalink/2741589802653025/


The unemployment rate in that picture is about 93%
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Anyone know how many vehicles are actually in this thing?  They should be in DC by now if they left Hagerstown this morning.
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Isn't this a bit late? Seems like people who want a cake, are given a cake, then yell about how they didn't have a cake before they got one.

Shut up, you got the cake.
 
eagles95
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thorpe: Somw hilarious pictures on the convoy's Facebook page.
Here's SuperJesus:

[Fark user image 640x960]


The way he's standing I think he sharted in his jeans
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So business as usual then.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is this group going to get lost on the beltway too? Driving a circle is way hard.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe someone should tell them that the mandates they are protesting against are gone.

Tomorrow, I am starting a protest to demand that women get the right to vote!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Like any other spring-ish weekend in the DC area.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Residents and citizens of Ottawa wishes you luck. Try stopping them at the Beltway. At least keep them out of residential and commercial streets, and parks.
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is going to be both hysterical and sad.  I will try to take pics if they come through my neighborhood.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thorpe: Somw hilarious pictures on the convoy's Facebook page.
Here's SuperJesus:

[Fark user image 640x960]


is that V for vax?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Offer to sell them a "Map of the Senators' Homes" that directs them to a bad neighborhood
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Is this group going to get lost on the beltway too? Driving a circle is way hard.


You know how I know you've never driven on I-495?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thorpe: Somw hilarious pictures on the convoy's Facebook page.
Here's SuperJesus:

[Fark user image 640x960]


You know?  If Jesus was born in Bethlehem Pennsylvania that is what he'd look like.

Feeding the masses:
"Bring me all the food."
Here you go, oh lord.  Four loaves and some fish.
"Man, I'm still hungry."
Weren't you supposed to divvy that stuff up and feed everyone?
"Jesus has to look after Jesus.  So sayeth Jesus."
 
Broktun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm moving my daughter's stuff from Cumberland to Bethesda tomorrow. . .is there an app or site that is tracking the convoy?

I told her I'd rather leave at noon and get there at 2:30pm, than leave at 7am and get there at 1pm
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There was a blockage on I-40 there in Knoxville today.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
if they plan on blocking traffic and honking... they'll blend in perfectly with the rest of DC
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Anyone know how many vehicles are actually in this thing?  They should be in DC by now if they left Hagerstown this morning.


The stories all say Saturday, tomorrow. A couple more convoys are on the road, maybe they're waiting for them?
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
may they all run out of gas and have to use their own money to find their way back to their caves.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*nowhere I've read is committing to publishing a number yet.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did anyone tell them the price of diesel went up?  Maybe they should drive to Houston and slightly inconvenience a Buc-ees.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: There was a blockage on I-40 there in Knoxville today.


Probably several blocked arteries in the convoy too,
 
Dimming
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
great....I'm going to see Dream Theater at the Warner on sunday.  I guess I should leave a bit early (a lot early)
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The stupidity continues. News at eleven.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They're going to have to do something stupid and dangerous to get the level of attention they crave.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Missicat: This is going to be both hysterical and sad.  I will try to take pics if they come through my neighborhood.


Be sure to have a loudspeaker and this on the ready:
The Simpsons - Every Nelson Muntz "Haw-Haw!"
Youtube dZQR_4gMVv0
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Where's a Byraktar when you need one? Guess we'll have to go take advantage of the Home Depot sale on cinder blocks and hand out the old Reginald Denny treatment.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This seems so well organized by whoever is running it I wouldn't be surprised if a bunch ended up in Washington state.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Be careful.  Some of the Swift drivers learned how to drive by playing Big Rigs.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: ImpendingCynic: Is this group going to get lost on the beltway too? Driving a circle is way hard.

You know how I know you've never driven on I-495?


I lived in the DC 'burbs for 12 years, but go ahead and tell me I know nothing about the beltway.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's not the People's Convoy unless The Rock is leading the way.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Someone just needs to put up a sign that says "Patriot Trucker Convoy *** This way to DC! -----> with an arrow pointing into the Potomac River

They would fall for it, trust me
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
 It would SUCH A SHAME if they accidentally got some tire damage or something while there..
Or maybe spray painted on the quarter panels


/Honky Lips
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd love to buy a bunch of "stop sticks" for those vehicles but the reality is that more regular folks just driving by would get their tires ruined than the handful of "convoy" assholes.
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So people from Dumfries?
 
Drunk Southern Taser Bait
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eagles95: thorpe: Somw hilarious pictures on the convoy's Facebook page.
Here's SuperJesus:

[Fark user image 640x960]

The way he's standing I think he sharted in his jeans


His pants, his choice. Freedom!!!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Great, a repeat from Ottaya'll, Canada.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I'd love to buy a bunch of "stop sticks" for those vehicles but the reality is that more regular folks just driving by would get their tires ruined than the handful of "convoy" assholes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thorpe: Somw hilarious pictures on the convoy's Facebook page.
Here's SuperJesus:

[Fark user image 640x960]


Do guys realize how bone-stupid they look with that strip of plastic across their empty forehead? It's like wearing a sign that reads: "Nothin' in here but dryer lint."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: thorpe: Somw hilarious pictures on the convoy's Facebook page.
Here's SuperJesus:

[Fark user image 640x960]

You know?  If Jesus was born in Bethlehem Pennsylvania that is what he'd look like.


Born in Bethlehem, PA, but raised in Nazareth
...PA
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I remember when they were supposed to get to DC in time for the SOTU address.  Maybe they meant next year's.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Having to deal with DC traffic almost makes me feel sorry for these people. Almost.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Take a page from our Ukrainian brothers and sisters, DC Farkers!!!!!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
