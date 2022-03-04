 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Ceiling cat is not watching you but ceiling Guerrero is   (nbcnews.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The woman said she met Guerrero through her OnlyFans account and gave him her address because he said he wanted to buy her a television and fireplace.

Oh, good lord...
 
The Amazing Rando!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he was a... ceiling fan?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: The woman said she met Guerrero through her OnlyFans account and gave him her address because he said he wanted to buy her a television and fireplace.

Oh, good lord...


Greed and stupidity are close friends.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: The woman said she met Guerrero through her OnlyFans account and gave him her address because he said he wanted to buy her a television and fireplace.

Oh, good lord...


Yeah.

Women generally disproprtionately struggle with stalkers, and it would seem that the potential for it would be much worse and well understood as such when working in the adult industry.

Make no mistake, he is entirely responsible for his behavior, I am not implying that she's responsible for his behavior.  I'm merely surprised that knowing that she faces risks she chose the approach that left her open to greater risk.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During another encounter, Guerrero allegedly told the woman to look out her window because he was waiting on the sidewalk, the affidavit says. The woman said she let him inside because she did not know what else to do.
/...wow!!/
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, how the hell do you buy somebody a fireplace? Like, you have to build the farking house to have a chimney first, it's not something you can just add in on a whim.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What just puzzles me is why she was stupid enough to let him in the house to "hang around" for 2 hours. Her mother must have shiat for brains, too. These dummies need a keeper.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Wait, how the hell do you buy somebody a fireplace? Like, you have to build the farking house to have a chimney first, it's not something you can just add in on a whim.


You can buy an electric heater with fake flames.  You can get a gas fireplace that needs only a relatively modest chimney you can poke through wall rather than run up to the roof.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/quick and oh so dirty
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she was an escort?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Guy sounds like he would have been a good provider.
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mock26: So she was an escort?


it didn't sound like it to me.  Sounds like she's a camgirl who made the mistake of providing far, far too much personal information.

Are police reports public record?  Court transcripts are.  Meaning any other stalkers are probably going to be able to find her address.  She's going to have to move.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Latino heat?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Wait, how the hell do you buy somebody a fireplace? Like, you have to build the farking house to have a chimney first, it's not something you can just add in on a whim.


Three words, my man/woman/whatever you identify as:

Electric Amish Fireplace

media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Trocadero: Wait, how the hell do you buy somebody a fireplace? Like, you have to build the farking house to have a chimney first, it's not something you can just add in on a whim.

You can buy an electric heater with fake flames.  You can get a gas fireplace that needs only a relatively modest chimney you can poke through wall rather than run up to the roof.


You can also set up a post box, either at a USPS post office or at a private mail store, as a place to receive packages.  For someone looking to avoid having one's residence known, this would have been a good choice even if the sender is going to use UPS or Fedex and thus a private mail store is required as USPS doesn't generally allow private delivery services to deliver to US post office PO boxes.
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Trocadero: Wait, how the hell do you buy somebody a fireplace? Like, you have to build the farking house to have a chimney first, it's not something you can just add in on a whim.

Three words, my man/woman/whatever you identify as:

Electric Amish Fireplace

[media3.s-nbcnews.com image 640x446]


Those things are hilarious.  While I have no doubt that someone legally considered Amish is doing something like making the wooden cabinet, that doesn't mean that every part of the thing is made to the same standard.
 
Valter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What am I reading?

"Officers searching the home went into the attic and heard heavy footsteps on the roof. Guerrero was located on the roof, brought inside, and detained."

How did he get on the roof? Isn't this how that Batman movie started?
 
Valter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Valter: What am I reading?

"Officers searching the home went into the attic and heard heavy footsteps on the roof. Guerrero was located on the roof, brought inside, and detained."

How did he get on the roof? Isn't this how that Batman movie started?


"The woman also said her keys had disappeared from a counter and then re-appeared as she was looking for them. The woman told police that she brushed it off as "she was just busy," the affidavit states."

Alright. It's been a while since I saw Poltergeist 2.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The woman said she met Guerrero through her OnlyFans account and gave him her address because he said he wanted to buy her a television and fireplace.

This is smart. You'll only meet the highest quality guys on your OnlyFans account, men so smart they pay for porn. And among those, the small percentage who want to know your address so they can give you free stuff, those are the keepers.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hissatsu: The woman said she met Guerrero through her OnlyFans account and gave him her address because he said he wanted to buy her a television and fireplace.

This is smart. You'll only meet the highest quality guys on your OnlyFans account, men so smart they pay for porn. And among those, the small percentage who want to know your address so they can give you free stuff, those are the keepers.


Well he would have been a keeper if the police hadn't stolen him from her.

#kanyelogic
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
During another encounter, Guerrero allegedly told the woman to look out her window because he was waiting on the sidewalk, the affidavit says. The woman said she let him inside because she did not know what else to do.
They hung out for about two hours and then she made him leave, according to the affidavit.

What dafuuuuuuu
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh, that's not meant to excuse his behavior. Looks like she got in way over her head with a dangerous lunatic.
 
