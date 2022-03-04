 Skip to content
(Freight Waves)   Breaker, breaker. We got us a griftin' convoy. 10-4   (freightwaves.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have guessed a person involved with the trucker convoy had been convicted of murdering a prostitute but this was one was just fraud. Granted authorities may not have found the bodies yet.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pamela Milacek, executive director of the AFCLF, has active warrants out for her arrest for probation violations related to her pleading guilty in two cases involving fraud and exploitation of an elderly person, Matthew Hawkins, the criminal deputy district clerk for Collin County District Clerk's Office, told FreightWaves on Friday.

Ladies and gentlemen - the Party of Law and Order.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"I'm not in a position to talk about any of that just yet," Marcus Summers, a 34-year trucking veteran from Millersburg, Ohio, told FreightWaves. "We just have to see how this all will end. So hopefully we'll get our demands met. And I mean, that's what we're expected to do. We're prepared to sit tight till our demands are met - hold the line till our demands are met."

What demands do you have? Rigidly defined areas of doubt and uncertainty?

There is no national, all-encompassing vaccine mandate, and the one that *might* have included truckers (the OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard) was struck down by the SCOTUS and withdrawn by OSHA.

There is no national, all-encompassing mask requirement, and even the CDC has said "meh, do what you want." I just went into a hospital yesterday for a procedure and the COVID screening was no more rigorous than one for flying on an airliner. They didn't even test me or demand a negative test result.

How is anyone going to notice that the traffic in the DC area is any worse than it usually gets? You're gonna sit somewhere and burn $4.00 - $4.50 a gallon diesel because you're *pouting*?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Conservatives are perpetually and forever the dumbest and most easily scammed, buffaloed, and frightened group of citizens in the US.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pamela Milacek, executive director of the AFCLF, has active warrants out for her arrest for probation violations related to her pleading guilty in two cases involving fraud and exploitation of an elderly person

Garbage humans all the way down.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I get the feeling in some parts of the world she wouldn't exactly be considered trustworthy due to her legal history. That's a shame.
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Conservatives are perpetually and forever the dumbest and most easily scammed, buffaloed, and frightened group of citizens in the US.


wwwcache.wralsportsfan.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Conservatives are perpetually and forever the dumbest and most easily scammed, buffaloed, and frightened group of citizens in the US.


Yet they constantly define themselves as having "common sense" and "street smart" 'cause books lernin' is for queers and commies.

Literally the dumbest mothef*ckers on the planet.
 
tuxmaska
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "I'm not in a position to talk about any of that just yet," Marcus Summers, a 34-year trucking veteran from Millersburg, Ohio, told FreightWaves. "We just have to see how this all will end. So hopefully we'll get our demands met. And I mean, that's what we're expected to do. We're prepared to sit tight till our demands are met - hold the line till our demands are met."

What demands do you have? Rigidly defined areas of doubt and uncertainty?

There is no national, all-encompassing vaccine mandate, and the one that *might* have included truckers (the OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard) was struck down by the SCOTUS and withdrawn by OSHA.

There is no national, all-encompassing mask requirement, and even the CDC has said "meh, do what you want." I just went into a hospital yesterday for a procedure and the COVID screening was no more rigorous than one for flying on an airliner. They didn't even test me or demand a negative test result.

How is anyone going to notice that the traffic in the DC area is any worse than it usually gets? You're gonna sit somewhere and burn $4.00 - $4.50 a gallon diesel because you're *pouting*?

[Fark user image image 425x532]


Basically what I came here to say. There's little in the way of actual covid mandates anymore, you can go to a restaurant, concert, or sporting event if you want, and life is basically slowly resuming whatever passes for normal these days. This is like starting at the 1 yard line and declaring victory.
 
vevolis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Heavens me. I am aghast. Who could have predicted this.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bslim: Pamela Milacek, executive director of the AFCLF, has active warrants out for her arrest for probation violations related to her pleading guilty in two cases involving fraud and exploitation of an elderly person

Garbage humans all the way down.


Yes, that was just disgusting. She emptied out some old man's accounts--that victim could have been my mother, had she not had dad and I keeping watch on her.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can think of no better metaphor of "Free Thinkers" that are just following the person in front of them in an orderly line.
 
