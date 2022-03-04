 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Russian battle unit inflict serious damages to... another Russian battle unit?   (twitter.com) divider line
101
    More: Awkward, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oopski.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nelson Ha Ha goes here
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens when you use spray paint and not heat shields to identify friendly forces.

OOPS?

Nice shot, Andrei!
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess all of those reports of incompetence by the Russian forces was just so much BS.  They took out those Russian tanks and infantrymen quick!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry for the soldiers.  They don't deserve this shiat.

But part of me is squirming with glee and suppressed laughter.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with all the russian armor that has been liberated they cant take any chances. "hey Sergi fire on anything with tracks."
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: I guess all of those reports of incompetence by the Russian forces was just so much BS.  They took out those Russian tanks and infantrymen quick!


Putin is saving the really good army until later. /s

/waiting for the excuses to run out
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know friendly fire is a problem in every war....but 9 tanks and 4 troop vehicles?
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could have imagined this would happen when you send untrained troops to war and then don't feed them?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Friendly Fire Isn't"
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My favorite part of that thread is a veteran CNN reporter not understanding how a friendly-fire incident might occur
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's about time "They all look alike to me" had consequences.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
            MURPHY'S RULES OF COMBAT

1.    You are not Superman. (Marines and Fighter Pilots take note.)
2.    If the enemy is in range, so are you.
3.    If you can see the enemy, they can see you.
4.    Incoming fire has the right of way.
5.    Friendly fire isn't.
6.    Suppressive fire won't.
7.    'Military Intelligence' is a contradiction in terms.
8.    The only thing more accurate than incoming enemy fire is incoming friendly fire.
9.    Don't look conspicuous: it draws fire. This is why aircraft carriers are called bomb magnets.
10.  There is always a way.
11.  The easy way is always mined.
12.  Try to look unimportant, they may be low on ammo.
13.  Professionals are predictable, it's the amateurs that are dangerous.
14.  The enemy only attacks on one of two occasions: When you're ready for them, and when you're not ready for them.
15.  Teamwork is essential; it gives the enemy someone else to shoot at.
16.  If you can't remember, the claymore is pointed at you.
17.  If your attack is going *really* well, you have walked into an ambush.
18.  The enemy diversion you have been ignoring will be the main attack.
19.  Don't draw fire - it irritates the people around you.
20.  Once the pin is pulled, Mr. Grenade is no longer your friend.
21. If it's stupid but it works, then it ain't stupid.
22. All battles are fought at the junction of two or more map sheets - printed at different scales.
23. When in doubt, empty the magazine.
24. Never share a fox hole with anyone braver than you.
25. Anything you do can get you shot. Including doing nothing.
26. Make it too tough for the enemy to get in and you can't get out.
27. It's not the round with your name on it, it's the one addressed "to whom it may concern" ya gotta worry about.
28. If you can keep your head while those around you are losing theirs, you may have misjudged the situation.
29. Mines are equal opportunity weapons.
30. A retreating enemy is probably just falling back and regrouping.
31. Whenever you lose contact with the enemy, look behind you.
32. The most dangerous thing in the combat zone is an officer with a map.
33. A Purple Heart just proves that were you smart enough to think of a plan, stupid enough to try it, and lucky enough to survive.
34. Don't ever be the first, don't ever be the last, and don't ever volunteer to do anything.
35. The quartermaster has only two sizes: too large and too small.
36. Five second fuzes only last three seconds.
37. It is generally inadvisable to eject directly over the area you just bombed.
38. If you really need an officer in a hurry, take a nap.
39. A "sucking chest wound" is nature's way of telling you to slow down.
40. If you're short of everything but the enemy, you're in a combat zone.
41. When you have secured an area, don't forget to tell the enemy.
42. All battles are fought uphill.  In the rain.
43. Never forget that your weapon was made by the lowest bidder.
44. No battle plan survives first contact with the enemy.
45. If you are forward of your position, your artillery will always fall short.
46. The important things are always simple.
47. The simple things are always hard.
48. No combat-ready unit ever passed inspection.
49. No inspection-ready unit ever passed combat.
50. Beer math: two beers times 37 men equal 49 cases.
51. Body count math: two guerillas plus one probable plus two pigs equals 37 enemy KIA.
52. Things that must be together to work usually can't be shipped together.
53. Radios will fail as soon as you desperately need fire support.
54. Tracers work both ways.
55. If you take more than your fair share of objectives, you will have more than your fair share of objectives to take.
56. When both sides are convinced that they are about to lose, they are both right.
57. If it moves, shoot it.
58. If it doesn't move, poke it with your gun barrel and then shoot it.
59. Overkill works.
60. There is no such thing as 'Overkill'; there is only 'Open Fire' and 'Time to Reload'.
61. Murphy was a grunt.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Obviously this is further proof Ukraine and Russia are the same, even the Russian troops can't distinguish Ukrainian ones from themselves they are so alike as people
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Friendly" Fire
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: coffeetime: I guess all of those reports of incompetence by the Russian forces was just so much BS.  They took out those Russian tanks and infantrymen quick!

Putin is saving the really good army until later. /s

/waiting for the excuses to run out


Just wait until the Russian Air Force gets involved.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'm sorry for the soldiers.  They don't deserve this shiat.

But part of me is squirming with glee and suppressed laughter.


The soldiers that don't deserve this shiat are the ones that have surrendered or just buggered off. The rest are fair game, imo.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [pbs.twimg.com image 425x230]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I kind of hope this was a mutiny thing.  But seems unlikely.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Loved the part about saving 14 javelin.
/I hope this is schloss Itter two, electric boogaloo
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When their superiors sent them off to eliminate the enemies of Russia, maybe they should have been more specific.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good news, Mr. President, sir.  Your illustrious 7th Homeland Battlefront Assault Brigade has reportedly destroyed  9 tanks and 4 infantry fighting vehicles belonging to the illustrious 8th Homeland Battlefront Assault Brigade...  I really need to read these first.   I'll throw myself to the hounds, sir.
 
zbtop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This happens in war. A lot more often than anyone likes to admit, on all sides, and often leads to atrocity when it's more convenient to blame local civilians instead of accepting that soldiers farked up.

It helps though when there's competent command, control, and communications so that units can be moved in ways where they won't spook each other, that each force is aware of who's around them, etc. Western forces improved this dramatically following the Gulf war. Russia really hasn't had to operate much where its conventional ground forces would have to deal with this sort of thing on a large scale.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thirteen vehicles?  I guess it could have been an ambush or something with multiple vehicles getting taken out rapidly, but you'd think the screaming over your radio would have been a clue to someone that something was amiss before blowing up thirteen of your own team.  That is, unless, you are disorganized enough to not have some sort of communications procedures in place or the training to follow them or the equipment to make it feasible.  Man, if that were the case...well, then it'd suck if you got sent into a warzone or something.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's hilarious.
 
Muta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

freddyV: I know friendly fire is a problem in every war....but 9 tanks and 4 troop vehicles?


THat is kinda what I was thinking.  If the two sides use the same equipment though, I could see longer exchanges before everyone figured out what was going on.  Also, since Russia is using walkie talkies for communications, I could see the Ukrainians trolling the Russians into a friendly fire fight.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

khitsicker: with all the russian armor that has been liberated they cant take any chances. "hey Sergi fire on anything with tracks."


The Ukranian army was in any case made up mostly of Russian quipment, nearly identical to the russian counterpart minus probably for the really new stuff (that doesn't appear to have made an appearance in this fight so far).

Only reported difference between the 2 is that the Ukranian vehicles seems to have been a hell of a lot better kept and serviced, and doesn't look nearly ad decrepid as the russians' do on the inside of the vehicle.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: coffeetime: I guess all of those reports of incompetence by the Russian forces was just so much BS.  They took out those Russian tanks and infantrymen quick!

Putin is saving the really good army until later. /s

/waiting for the excuses to run out


Yeah, people keep coming up with that BS. There's far less humiliating and cost-effective ways to get rid of old equipment you might want to replace with better stuff than throwing it all away in a frankly disasteriously inept war.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: khitsicker: with all the russian armor that has been liberated they cant take any chances. "hey Sergi fire on anything with tracks."

The Ukranian army was in any case made up mostly of Russian quipment, nearly identical to the russian counterpart minus probably for the really new stuff (that doesn't appear to have made an appearance in this fight so far).

Only reported difference between the 2 is that the Ukranian vehicles seems to have been a hell of a lot better kept and serviced, and doesn't look nearly ad decrepid as the russians' do on the inside of the vehicle.


The Ukrainians used the brake fluid as brake fluid, the Russians drank the brake fluid.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: khitsicker: with all the russian armor that has been liberated they cant take any chances. "hey Sergi fire on anything with tracks."

The Ukranian army was in any case made up mostly of Russian quipment, nearly identical to the russian counterpart minus probably for the really new stuff (that doesn't appear to have made an appearance in this fight so far).

Only reported difference between the 2 is that the Ukranian vehicles seems to have been a hell of a lot better kept and serviced, and doesn't look nearly ad decrepid as the russians' do on the inside of the vehicle.


they also dont have that silly Z painted on them.
 
sojourner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Thirteen vehicles?  I guess it could have been an ambush or something with multiple vehicles getting taken out rapidly, but you'd think the screaming over your radio would have been a clue to someone that something was amiss before blowing up thirteen of your own team.  That is, unless, you are disorganized enough to not have some sort of communications procedures in place or the training to follow them or the equipment to make it feasible.  Man, if that were the case...well, then it'd suck if you got sent into a warzone or something.


"radio"?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

freddyV: I know friendly fire is a problem in every war....but 9 tanks and 4 troop vehicles?


It happens. Worse happens than that sometimes. War sucks.

In fact, it's a thing that happens so frequently there's a Wikipedia page on it that is THIS specific:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_U.S._friendly-fire_incidents_since_1945_with_British_victims

That's pretty specific.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zbtop: This happens in war. A lot more often than anyone likes to admit, on all sides, and often leads to atrocity when it's more convenient to blame local civilians instead of accepting that soldiers farked up.

It helps though when there's competent command, control, and communications so that units can be moved in ways where they won't spook each other, that each force is aware of who's around them, etc. Western forces improved this dramatically following the Gulf war. Russia really hasn't had to operate much where its conventional ground forces would have to deal with this sort of thing on a large scale.


It was easier during World War II, when the uniforms and tanks were so different looking.  Ukraine and Russia basically use the same uniforms and gear and tanks, so it is a matter of situational awareness and knowing where friends and foes should be.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

freddyV: I know friendly fire is a problem in every war....but 9 tanks and 4 troop vehicles?


Makes you wonder how 'friendly' it really was.

I'm not into conspiracy theories or anything but I too think that's an awfully big accident and my mind races toward a better understanding of how that's possible.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
9 tank losses in friendly fire?   Seems suspect.
 
sleze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
See.  This is why JUST having Tanks is no way to win a battle.  As demonstrated in THIS example, a good Enchanter wielding charm can get a group to destroy itself.
 
Muta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 22. All battles are fought at the junction of two or more map sheets - printed at different scales.


I LOL'ed
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: 9 tank losses in friendly fire?   Seems suspect.

1801 - Battle of Algeciras Bay: Spanish ships Real Carlos and San Hermenegildo mistakenly engaged each other in the dark after the HMS Superb sailed between them and fired at both. 1,700 were killed when the two ships exploded.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

freddyV: I know friendly fire is a problem in every war....but 9 tanks and 4 troop vehicles?


Their communications, and command + control, are reported to be abysmal. There have been reports of this since the invasion began. Their radio communications have been open and unencrypted, and apparently when those get jammed, the Russians just mindlessly "skip to the next step" and carry out some useless or self-destructive task. One also wonders if Russian-speaking Ukrainians have been playing fark-fark over the radio by imitating Russian units and giving false reports / directions.

They really do seem to have the "Red Army method" distilled down to its essence. Too huge and assured of their own superiority to be troubled by the details, as they mindlessly power through enemy territory while soaking up losses, not giving much of a shiat about it at all, before setting up lines and casually shelling cities down to their concrete structure.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: stuhayes2010: 9 tank losses in friendly fire?   Seems suspect.

1801 - Battle of Algeciras Bay: Spanish ships Real Carlos and San Hermenegildo mistakenly engaged each other in the dark after the HMS Superb sailed between them and fired at both. 1,700 were killed when the two ships exploded.


By the way, that's some epic level trolling by the HMS Superb. They earned their name that day, for sure.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Roomie hopes it was a mutiny.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Thirteen vehicles?  I guess it could have been an ambush or something with multiple vehicles getting taken out rapidly, but you'd think the screaming over your radio would have been a clue to someone that something was amiss before blowing up thirteen of your own team.  That is, unless, you are disorganized enough to not have some sort of communications procedures in place or the training to follow them or the equipment to make it feasible.  Man, if that were the case...well, then it'd suck if you got sent into a warzone or something.


They might be on different frequencies for different units but there should be an area frequency for units operating in the same area. However, it would probably require the commanding officers of the operating units to be listening.  Theres a lot that could have gone wrong and probably did in this instance.
 
Mattix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This also could be completely false and broadcast as psy-ops to continue to break morale of the Russian forces.

This could also be the start of the Russian units mutinying.

Fog of war clashes pretty hard with "real-time" internet thingys.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Great news. Keep it up Ivan! If you won't go home this is the next best thing.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

freddyV: I know friendly fire is a problem in every war....but 9 tanks and 4 troop vehicles?


"It's my first day."
 
