 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Kremlin urges Russians to 'unite' around Putin, says now is not the time to be divided or to bicker and argue about who killed who   (aljazeera.com) divider line
61
    More: Misc, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Moscow, President Vladimir Putin, Anti-war protests, number of Russian cities, Boris Yeltsin, Dmitry Medvedev  
•       •       •

956 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2022 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Putin is soo afraid of the Russian people he will not even do a large public rally in red square. Why is Putin  frightened of everything?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll be happy to unite around him - with tar and pitchforks.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you ready for "MAKE RUSSIA USSR AGAIN"?
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I must escape more dramatically.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Putin is soo afraid of the Russian people he will not even do a large public rally in red square. Why is Putin  frightened of everything?


Didn't work out that well for Ceaușescu.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Putin is soo afraid of the Russian people he will not even do a large public rally in red square. Why is Putin  frightened of everything?


Because he was KGB... he knows what happens when he loosens his iron grip... he goes for a ride in the countryside... or for a little trip to Lubyanka.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now is not the time for russia to be divided.

They all need to get behind the idea of getting rid of putin.

They will never be a global power again until he is gone.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: eurotrader: Putin is soo afraid of the Russian people he will not even do a large public rally in red square. Why is Putin  frightened of everything?

Because he was KGB... he knows what happens when he loosens his iron grip... he goes for a ride in the countryside... or for a little trip to Lubyanka.


So Putin is a bunker biatch and a coward.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: NewportBarGuy: eurotrader: Putin is soo afraid of the Russian people he will not even do a large public rally in red square. Why is Putin  frightened of everything?

Because he was KGB... he knows what happens when he loosens his iron grip... he goes for a ride in the countryside... or for a little trip to Lubyanka.

So Putin is a bunker biatch and a coward.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If enough Russians unite around Putin there'll be a degree of plausible deniability around who slipped what into his tea.

\just saying...
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Putin is getting very nervous.
Tell us all again how much Vlad doesn't care, because that never gets old!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin to country:

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hint
Rally round this midget murderous sack of shiat and you are culpable as well
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Now is not the time for russia to be divided.

They all need to get behind the idea of getting rid of putin.

They will never be a global power again until he is gone.


A nice way to say die MF die.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping they unite around him in an Ides of March sense.

It's coming right up, be sure to sharpen your blades.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who made who?

Maximum Overdrive opening scene
Youtube fwyiWxa7Esk
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin probably won't have an economy next month, which means a lot of people are about to get hungry.
Should be interesting. But hey, all Putin has to do is keep lying. I'm sure that'll make hungry people feel better.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have fun standing in breadlines, comrades.

/or you could solve the problem by getting rid of one old gangster
//the choice is yours alone
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the future, I think the joke will be "well, he did kill Putin".
You know, in a bunker, with a pistol.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's killed the Best Man!
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been wondering for a while now, does Ukraine not have an Army? We see plenty of examples of regular folks defending themselves but I don't recall ever hearing about an Army going against the Russians.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian warmongers, go fark yourselves.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Putin to country:

[media2.giphy.com image 480x454] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's never not going to be funny.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Putin probably won't have an economy next month, which means a lot of people are about to get hungry.
Should be interesting. But hey, all Putin has to do is keep lying. I'm sure that'll make hungry people feel better.


No country is more than 9 meals away from a revolution. As long as we don't invade Russian land, he's kind of farked if people start starving. They'll send their sons off to die in unlimited numbers, take shelter in horrible places living on barely surviving on stale bread and a little water, but take away the "patriotic" feelings caused by standing against a direct attack? People just get angry when they get hungry, they get downright murdery when their little kids are starving.

Putin is trying to gin up the patriotic to head that off.
 
mjones73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin and the Kremlin can EABOD.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had the opportunity to study WW2 (leadup, during, and post) in film, really fun grad class, to see how the perceptions changed in the US as we realized who our enemies would be.

One of the big thing that happened was the "myth" of the Good German- someone who just went about their business in Nazi Germany, didn't ruffle any feathers, but was a "victim" nonetheless of the war.

It was just that, a myth, to explain the complacency of a nation that was now going to be an important player against the Soviets postwar

I'm seeing the same thing start to happen in Russia. Sure, there are some protesting, but there aren't many resignations from government positions, or military leadership, or anything else to make it seem more than a token nod.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Putin jealous of Zelenskyy?

He is, isn't he?

Bunker baby needs a timeout.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was once used to get rid an individual who caused grief and suffering in his country way once upon a time....... Just saying......

cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I've been wondering for a while now, does Ukraine not have an Army? We see plenty of examples of regular folks defending themselves but I don't recall ever hearing about an Army going against the Russians.


Uh I've seen plenty of incidents of that, not sure what you're seeing.  I do miss hearing about the Ghost of Kyiv though.  Fark and most news have been focusing a bit on the civilians to point out how determined the resistance has been.
 
Talondel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone set up a DAO with bounties for Putin and his inner circle? Like a DOA DAO. Asking for a friend.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to need the entire population as bullet sponges to hold off the shiat storm blowing in.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is current, he looks like shiat. There's gotta be some truth to the "illness" rumors.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I've been wondering for a while now, does Ukraine not have an Army? We see plenty of examples of regular folks defending themselves but I don't recall ever hearing about an Army going against the Russians.


The Ukrainian armed forces and intelligence services are very aware how useful the intel from individuals uploading video is to the opponent. Any Ukrainians that do upload footage are quite rapidly contacted by some quite large gentlemen, and persuaded to delete the footage, and not upload any more of Ukrainian forces, but do please do continue to upload footage of Russian positions.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoFlaNative52: This was once used to get rid an individual who caused grief and suffering in his country way once upon a time....... Just saying......
[cdn.britannica.com image 850x556]


That was almost always used to execute people trying to make things better.  The noble toffs out to cause carnage usually either got a semi-private beheading or exile to Venice.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The way the Italian people got close to Mussolini
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.: If enough Russians unite around Putin there'll be a degree of plausible deniability around who slipped what into his tea.

\just saying...


Or... et tu brute
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kremlin has urged Russians to "unite" around President Vladimir Putin, more than one week after he ordered troops into neighbouring Ukraine.

[T]he Russian parliament backed a legal amendment that will pave the way for heavy fines and up to 15 years' imprisonment for the spread of false factual information

They sure do "urge" hard over there...
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I've been wondering for a while now, does Ukraine not have an Army? We see plenty of examples of regular folks defending themselves but I don't recall ever hearing about an Army going against the Russians.


A well supplied Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think how to normalize relations...  well...

1. Withdraw all troops from Ukraine.
2. Withdraw all troops from the 'independent' republics you have recognized.
3. Turn Crimea back over to the Ukraine.
4. Hold open and free internationally monitored elections in Russia, without you or any of your cronies running.
5. Turn power over to a new government in Russia committed to democratic reforms.  That government has to actually carry out those reforms.
6. Withdraw your recognition and support of the 'independent' republics you created in the Ukraine, and around Georgia.
7. Recognize that Russia has no right to dictate the borders of NATO, especially after this invasion.
8. Give up Russia's seat on the security council and change your constitution to require that your military no longer is allowed to act internationally (much like Japan had for many years).  
9. Sorry, but you have shown that you aren't to be trusted with nuclear weapons.  Your implied threats to use them to protect your invasion have lost you that right.  Sanctions don't get lifted until you give up your nukes.
10. Submit to war crimes tribunals for your actions against Ukraine, Georgia and against your own opposition parties.

Look... here is the thing... you may think you have done what's best for Russia, but if you want Russia to be a player on the international stage you have absolutely made a mess of things.  You and your cronies stole vast fortunes from your countries coffers and did nothing to clean up corruption.  Look at how far former Soviet Bloc countries have come... and they didn't have the vast oil and natural gas reserves you did.  If you had focused on making Russia attractive to foreign investment, invested in education and infrastructure and tolerance you might not have held onto power, and you certainly wouldn't have been able to steal the vast fortune that you have, but you could have a vibrant democracy.  You could have a Germany like economy.  You could have close ties with the West and the EU... maybe even possibly joining the EU at some point in the future where you would be the largest single player (but not a majority player).  Instead of being the guy who invaded Ukraine you could have been the guy who turned Russia into a major economy that didn't have to worry about sanctions because people would actually like the nation of Russia (we, by and large, like the Russian people, except the fringe fascists like yourself).  

Instead, you spent vast amounts on palaces and guns.  Imagine a world where Russia was trusted and democratic... your legacy could have been the construction of a trans-Bering Straight Bridge or helping bring about peace in the Middle East, or creating a Scandinavian style liberal democracy that was admired around the world by serious people.  Instead, it will be a legacy of starting a war, trying to dictate policy to foreign nations at the barrel of a gun, wrecking the Russian position in the world, wrecking Russia's economy, and war crimes and as a 'we told you so' punchline in a Simpsons episode.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: If this is current, he looks like shiat. There's gotta be some truth to the "illness" rumors.

[Fark user image image 770x513]


It might also explain why hasn't been pictured cavorting shirtless with his doughy mantits out.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He will perish.
And when he does. Loose ends will, uh, be uncovered. Trump ties.

If you finance war crimes, you are a war criminal.
If you are on the payroll of a war criminal, you are a war criminal.
Money doesn't stagnate
It flows.

War criminals perish.

Pretty simple and no magic laptop is saving anyone's neck.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I couldn't agree more.
Lets all unite around him so everybody gets a stab.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because he started an illegal war for BS reasons.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I've been wondering for a while now, does Ukraine not have an Army? We see plenty of examples of regular folks defending themselves but I don't recall ever hearing about an Army going against the Russians.


What exactly are you expecting? Revolutionary War battle lines?

No, the Ukrainian Army isn't going to charge a tank formation in against a vastly superior invading force. They've overwhelmingly switched to dismounted, small unit, and covert action --- ambush and guerilla style warfare. They massed to retake Antonov Airport when it was first captured. They've been fighting Russia at the nuclear plant - hence the "firefight." They've forced pitched battles at chokepoints like bridges. Their teams are burning through Javelins. And their Air Force has been operating outright, but again, not stupidly - they aren't charging into battle in parade formation.

The whole point is that they're putting a ton of effort into being impossible for the Russians to pin down, encircle, and eliminate. That's literally one of Russia's primary invasion goals - to nullify Ukraine's military and replace it with a Russian occupation force.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not sure Russia is big enough for people to unite around him with the "social distancing" distance he personally requires. Hey, I think I might have accidentally found the real reason he wants Ukraine!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Putin is soo afraid of the Russian people he will not even do a large public rally in red square. Why is Putin  frightened of everything?


Because he knows in the grand scheme of things, he is but a puny man against all that is the Mother Russia beloved by the people.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Лебединое озеро
Youtube AOLdn36K7Xk
 
Trucker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He envisions himself as Czar Vladimir.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.