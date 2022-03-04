 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Boulder)   Putin is breaking   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
91
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia, Russian dictator, Russian forces, Putin's comments, unfriendly actions, nuclear plant  
•       •       •

2398 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2022 at 12:24 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



91 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's an easy first step Vlad - Get the F out of Ukraine.  ALL of Ukraine.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not breaking..

That message is purely bromide for the home crowd in Russia so they won't toss him out on his ass, or worse.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He lies!
scontent.ffcm1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker Carlson will lavish praise by this move by his boss/pal
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Eat shiat, Putin.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maskivroka, nothing more.

"Invasion? What invasion?  We aren't in a war.  We haven't done anything, why are you attacking us?"

Hitler also said he had no ill intentions while invading Poland.  He said he was saving Germans when he invaded Czechoslovakia after an election he rigged.

If the US falls for any of this shiat, our "leaders are even more stupid than I thought.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No more sanctions.

No, more sanctions!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wake me when the headline is in the past tense and not the continuous present tense.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sorry Vovo.

No, wait, not sorry.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ukraine should print Sunflower seed packages that say (in Russian)

Please keep this in your pocket so when you die some good will come of it.
«Пожалуйста, держите это в кармане, чтобы, когда вы умрете, из этого выйдет что-то хорошее».

Then drop them from drones on the stuck convoys and the hunkered down hungry Russian troops.

Maybe FARK should start a Kick (Russian out of Ukraine) Starter
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He looks tired. Doesn't he look tired?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, not breaking.  That's just his way of taunting.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Yeah, not breaking.  That's just his way of taunting.


Sounds like more of a threat.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Ker_Thwap: Yeah, not breaking.  That's just his way of taunting.

Sounds like more of a threat.


Yep, one of those scumbag abusive spouses saying "you make me hit you."
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I still don't understand the endgame here. Even if he takes over Ukraine, it will be a major pain in the ass to hold. Couple that with the international kick in the nuts Russia has been getting financially, and there's no way he comes out ahead on this mess. Just take the black eye and leave already.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fill your pockets with sunflower seeds already, Vladimir.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
freakay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How about a nice big cup of STFU you freaking asshole?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's that, Vlad? "More sanctions"? Sure thing!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
liveabout.comView Full Size

You can stop this.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hmm. So many options for a reply. But I think it boils down to just *how* sarcastic of a "sure, vlad" you can come up with. You're really going to want to draw out that "uuuuuree" in Sure, but don't take vlad for granted. Get creative with the inflection....
 
eKonk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"All our actions, if they arise, always arise exclusively in response to unfriendly actions against Russia," he said.

Unfriendly actions against Russia include things like occupying your home country that Putin wants to take over, apparently.
 
eagles95
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Such an alpha male
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
NUTS
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dear Putin,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Related: whoever brought down the English language version of the website of the office of the President of Russia did us no favours.

I know Putin lies. I know he's a monster. I still want to know what lies he's trying to tell his people. Even RT's website (still available where I live) won't publish them in full.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Light him up
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In other words, Putin is saying...

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Ker_Thwap: Yeah, not breaking.  That's just his way of taunting.

Sounds like more of a threat.


This is Putin saying a combination of 'Stop Hitting Yourself' and 'Why you make me hurt you?'

Russia is still attempting to make it look to the world that they are doing the right thing here.
 
Sentient
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't hear that as breaking. Sounds more like he's making the case for seeing Russia as the victim, being virtually forced to bringing out heavier weapons, possibly attacking a NATO state directly. That's what he's done in the past, double down on mistakes and go scorched-earth until placated.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
GTFO
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh fark me. I've heard better excuses from 8 year olds. Look Pooty, nobody will believe a thing until you're gone, with the next 10 levels of personnel under or around you.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Russian dictator, go f*ck yourself.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Get back to me when he's broken.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope when this is over they slice Russia up into even more small chunks.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The only response here is that I am so proud to have Chrystia Freeland take on the torch from Merkel. She's got quite the resume. Deputy PM, and on Putins' naughty list, brilliant.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The world:
Fark user imageView Full Size


(Thinking about it, I'm not sure if Hans is the world, or Putin)
 
Nidiot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Vladimir Putin, Go F*ck Yourself.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark off. Keep farking off all your bullshiat back to Russia. And them go taking a farking leap to Farkoffistan.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I still don't understand the endgame here. Even if he takes over Ukraine, it will be a major pain in the ass to hold. Couple that with the international kick in the nuts Russia has been getting financially, and there's no way he comes out ahead on this mess. Just take the black eye and leave already.


His ego won't allow it.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"No ill intentions, man!"

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Master class in trolling.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I still don't understand the endgame here. Even if he takes over Ukraine, it will be a major pain in the ass to hold. Couple that with the international kick in the nuts Russia has been getting financially, and there's no way he comes out ahead on this mess. Just take the black eye and leave already.


Let's talk about whether Putin already lost....
Youtube VXKSM8lpqKM
 
mike_d85
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

"I want to emphasize once again. We have no ill intentions towards our neighbors, and I would advise them not to escalate the situation, nor to introduce any restrictions," Putin said on the state-controlled Rossiya 24 news channel on Friday, according to Newsweek.
The Russian dictator also called on neighboring countries "to think about how to normalize relations."
"All our actions, if they arise, always arise exclusively in response to unfriendly actions against Russia," he said. "We do not see any need here to escalate the situation or worsen our relations."


I don't see the part that looks like breaking or begging.  I believe what he means is: "Don't apply any more sanctions and start working on lifting the existing sanctions.  Otherwise, we'll be forced to invade more countries."
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: NeoCortex42: I still don't understand the endgame here. Even if he takes over Ukraine, it will be a major pain in the ass to hold. Couple that with the international kick in the nuts Russia has been getting financially, and there's no way he comes out ahead on this mess. Just take the black eye and leave already.

His ego won't allow it.


At some point, you'd think self-preservation would take over.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.