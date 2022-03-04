 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Light or moderate drinking isn't good for you either   (thehill.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
alcohol kills germs
you do the math
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care.

Living in a society this farked up has to be worse than alcohol
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heavy drinking it is then.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marijuana helps protect against covid and easy on the liver.
Beer doesn't count as drinking alcohol anyway.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not my supervisor.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sobriety is no picnic either.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I can live with that..
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Heavy drinking for maximum implementation of the buffalo theory
 
Cubs300
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But what about eggs?  Are eggs still good for you?  Or bad for you?  I forget where we are at right now.  And does alcohol still cause cancer, or cure cancer?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just know that if you live to be 100, half of those years are over 50.  I think I'll chug away.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm going to stick to my moderate to heavy drinking routine and coffee enemas.
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Brought to you by the people who invented beige.
 
ifky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is why I free base.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
(looking at myself in the mirror) "H'mmmm, that explains a lot."
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cubs300: But what about eggs?  Are eggs still good for you?  Or bad for you?  I forget where we are at right now.  And does alcohol still cause cancer, or cure cancer?


Seriously?  You are thinking that the damage caused alcohol abuse is frivolous and wrong, so linking alcohol to physiological damage is like saying harmless things are deadly?  Were you an apologist for tobacco also?  Vaccines?

It was a sorry attempt at sarcasm, and just the kind of anti-science attitude that has screwed our country up.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Heavy drinking for maximum implementation of the buffalo theory


say what now?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cubs300: But what about eggs?  Are eggs still good for you?  Or bad for you?  I forget where we are at right now.  And does alcohol still cause cancer, or cure cancer?


yes.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Heavy drinking it is then.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: I'm going to stick to my moderate to heavy drinking routine and coffee enemas.


What about eating clay? Lots of minerals I hear. Whether they are good or bad minerals, who knows!
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So if I avoid drinking all together (and at this point, I'm basically at 1-2 beers a week at most) then I would gain an additional two years of "brain life."  Whatever that means.

I think I can live with that.  Only go around once, and I'm not going to deny myself something I can enjoy with moderation for an arbitrary additional two years of decrepitude.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I set my egg timer for when another study comes out with the opposite claim.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cubs300: But what about eggs?  Are eggs still good for you?  Or bad for you?  I forget where we are at right now.  And does alcohol still cause cancer, or cure cancer?


Doctors injected pure alcohol into a tumor I had on my spine and it cured it.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ifky: This is why I free base.


Clearasil?
/obscure?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well I have to catch up to stupid people somehow.
 
Mrs.Sharpier
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ya well my liver was bored
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Cubs300: But what about eggs?  Are eggs still good for you?  Or bad for you?  I forget where we are at right now.  And does alcohol still cause cancer, or cure cancer?

yes.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Smoke more reefer.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I do say that today may be the day I open the Chimay.

( No time to lay by the Bay and make things out of clay)


/mmmm Belgium in a bottle
 
