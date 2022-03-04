 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Ukrainian biker gangs choose not to be outdone by farmers   (twitter.com) divider line
37
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they've got some buds with sidecars full of shells.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming soon to an eBay listing near you...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell yeah, one less gun for the Russians to use. Wish they had a translation of what they were saying.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to google translate, the post says, "Ukrainians will never be defeated, village guerrillas in action"

They don't look like a gang to me.  Just some dudes, one of whom has an old Ural.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Just some dudes, one of whom has an old Ural.


That curable if he sees a uralogist.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: According to google translate, the post says, "Ukrainians will never be defeated, village guerrillas in action"

They don't look like a gang to me.  Just some dudes, one of whom has an old Ural.


That's actually a '21 model.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
After the war I think we should all have a kitchen party with Ukraine. Those folks look fun as fark.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There used to be civilian Urals with the MG mount.  I'm sure someone thought that was too funny back in the day.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looks like a Soviet 120mm mortar.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Three guys and a 120 mortar [citation required]?

That poor Ural.   Hope they opted for the extra large oil pan.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Soviets are still using pigs?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How does one spell "Yoink!" in Ukrainian?
 
sojourner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ukrainian farmers in 2050
 
Jesterling
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Still shocked/confused over how poorly the great Russian potato blitz was planned and executed, good lord.
 
ingo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Hope they've got some buds with sidecars full of shells.


No need.  That's a standard mortar for Ukrainian Army as well as Russian.  They have ammo for it.

Also NATO standard heavy mortar.  Same rounds will fit but might not use exact same firing tables.  Still works with Mark I eyeball though.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ingo: dionysusaur: Hope they've got some buds with sidecars full of shells.

No need.  That's a standard mortar for Ukrainian Army as well as Russian.  They have ammo for it.

Also NATO standard heavy mortar.  Same rounds will fit but might not use exact same firing tables.  Still works with Mark I eyeball though.


I'd be careful with that, if there's a large pressure differential you may get the two big oops of a motor. 1) Tube blows up. 2) Round goes up ten feet....and comes back down.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Benevolent Misanthrope: According to google translate, the post says, "Ukrainians will never be defeated, village guerrillas in action"

They don't look like a gang to me.  Just some dudes, one of whom has an old Ural.

That's actually a '21 model.


The bike or the gun?
 
bo_loo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Today I learned 3 guys on a motorcycle = "biker gang"
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Armenian Radio was asked: Who are the world's greatest environmentalists?

The answer was: The Ukrainians. They have gone above and beyond in their efforts to recycle scrap metal.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Hope they've got some buds with sidecars full of shells.


Even if they can't fire it, one less mortar firing AT them is a win.
 
patrick767
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They heard about how they don't have to declare Russian military equipment for tax purposes!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Excellent sidecar.    Always useful in defeating enemies.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: dionysusaur: Hope they've got some buds with sidecars full of shells.

Even if they can't fire it, one less mortar firing AT them is a win.


No doubt.

Spike the tube and leg it, if nothing else.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ingo: dionysusaur: Hope they've got some buds with sidecars full of shells.

No need.  That's a standard mortar for Ukrainian Army as well as Russian.  They have ammo for it.

Also NATO standard heavy mortar.  Same rounds will fit but might not use exact same firing tables.  Still works with Mark I eyeball though.


I thought mortars kinda fired upwards, isn't that more like an artillery piece?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sometimes what you really want is a beer and a sidecar...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Still shocked/confused over how poorly the great Russian potato blitz was planned and executed, good lord.


It's almost as if it may be horrible for moral to send conscripts off on a "training exercise" and letting them discover that they just invaded a country that's hostile to the idea.
 
Do you even grift bro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: According to google translate, the post says, "Ukrainians will never be defeated, village guerrillas in action"

They don't look like a gang to me.  Just some dudes, one of whom has an old Ural.


Always giving white people the benefit of the doubt huh???
 
untoldforce
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: After the war I think we should all have a kitchen party with Ukraine. Those folks look fun as fark.


Spending a month in Ukraine was one of the best times of my life.

Seriously, Ukrainian people are awesome. And grandma's moonshine is superb.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Herbie555: mongbiohazard: dionysusaur: Hope they've got some buds with sidecars full of shells.

Even if they can't fire it, one less mortar firing AT them is a win.

No doubt.

Spike the tube and leg it, if nothing else.


Put a chunk of plastic explosive in bottom the tube and put it back where they found it.  Put a note on it:  "This is Vlad Putin.  I order you to use this tube next!  Do not disobey me!  I am watching you guys!  Your valuable military target is that Exit sign 500 meter to the west.  Destroy it immediately with this mortar that Mother Russia entrusted you with.  Do it now or I'll get ragey.  And you will not like me when I'm all ragey!  Swish, bloop, Boom.  Do it now!  Make sure everyone stands close to tube when you do this.  I watch by satellite now. "
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So a bunch of white dudes on a motorcycle is a biker gang now?  What type of racist shiat is that.
 
Muta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: ingo: dionysusaur: Hope they've got some buds with sidecars full of shells.

No need.  That's a standard mortar for Ukrainian Army as well as Russian.  They have ammo for it.

Also NATO standard heavy mortar.  Same rounds will fit but might not use exact same firing tables.  Still works with Mark I eyeball though.

I thought mortars kinda fired upwards, isn't that more like an artillery piece?


It too me a while to figure out what it was.  The dish at the far end is the base for tube.  They're pulling it by the tube.  The other two legs of the tripod are folded in.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Hope they've got some buds with sidecars full of shells.


I rally round the family, with a sidecar full of shells!
 
zbtop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sidecar motorcycles towing artillery...

Is this 2022 or 1942?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I mean, I know that Ukraine has a far smaller population than the US subby, but "biker gangs" around here usually consists of more than 3 individuals and one bike.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Sometimes what you really want is a beer and a sidecar...

[Fark user image 620x465]


If I had never wanted a motorcycle before, I now crave that one.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dionysusaur: Hope they've got some buds with sidecars full of shells.


Rally round the buds! With a sidecar full of shells...
 
