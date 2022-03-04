 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Supreme Court to Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev: Hey, remember when that federal appeals court suspended your death sentence? Well, guess what   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
BobCumbers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good. It's taken too long.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wicked hahsh plawt twist huh, ya bastid
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ordinarily I'd say, "Fry him," but the punishment needs to fit the crime.  Blow him up.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Then execute him tomorrow.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That really blew up in his face.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Speed bump or Flashbang? I get them confused.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When instances where guilt is 100% provable and crime is heinous enough, I'm for the death penalty.

Like this.
 
whidbey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Crazy Eye SCOTUS strikes again.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is a "man bites dog" story.

So when does he get transferred to Terre Haute?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Give him a choice; life in SuperMax, or running 26.2 miles through a mine field.
 
Gonz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Speed bump or Flashbang? I get them confused.


Flashbang. Speedbump didn't make it because of... y'know... the incident.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thanks...uhhh, Trump?

God, this is so weird. I am suddenly disoriented and unsteady on my feet.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is a "right along party lines" 6-3 ruling from Moscow Mitch's SCOTUS that I do believe I can live with.

/semantically speaking, I have to live with all the others as I lack the poliical power to overturn the Supreme Court
 
sleze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size


I am against the death penalty because it costs less to just imprison people for life.  But I won't lose sleep over these guys when they eventually get executed (in like 20 years).
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is there anyone who is against this? Time to gut this fine example of subhuman filth that needs to be excised from the gene pool.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Thanks...uhhh, Trump?

God, this is so weird. I am suddenly disoriented and unsteady on my feet.


Didn't RTFA?  It was the Biden administration's argument that got the DP re-instated.
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
👍
 
Two16
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh no... what will Amanda Trashbag Palmer think!?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
First I agreed with MTG on her statement we shouldn't be saying to assassinate Putin, and now I agree with the 6 Conservative Justices that the Boston Bomber should get the death penalty. I'm worried about myself.
 
