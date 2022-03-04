 Skip to content
(Metro)   When stomach pains turn out to be a Phantom Pregnancy   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The denial is strong with that one, "I was even getting my period the whole time."

There are other reasons there could be some episodic bleeding, but menstruation during pregnancy would literally be a miscarriage
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm more impressed by the fact that she slept with a phantom.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RodneyToady: I'm more impressed by the fact that she slept with a phantom.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Slam Evil! your Uterus!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't say that.  My wife was complaining about stomach pains this morning.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ghost who walks.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we get to name the kid after the situation that caused the birth, welcome to the world 'Condom Broke'.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Don't say that.  My wife was complaining about stomach pains this morning.


Congradulations!!!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Those horns are gonna hurt.
Off to buy Baby's First Lightsaber at Toy's R...  Nope.  They're gone.  Uh, K-mart...  Out of biz, you say?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well,

at least the parents have something to eat now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The only man to catch The Phantom.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife's mom apparently had no idea she was pregnant until she went to the bathroom and her water broke. It's a sensitive subject, I'm not allowed to make jokes about it.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bajtaur: The denial is strong with that one, "I was even getting my period the whole time."

There are other reasons there could be some episodic bleeding, but menstruation during pregnancy would literally be a miscarriage


I had an ex three months after we broke up calling me to tell me she thought she was pregnant.  She had stopped her birth control the month before and thought her period being two days late = preggers.

It was 3 am and I wasn't the nicest person having to explain to another scientist* how her reproductive organs worked.

*Astrophysics so partial pass?  But serious learn how your body works.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Subby,

That's not what a phantom pregnancy is.

kthxbye
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: RodneyToady: I'm more impressed by the fact that she slept with a phantom.

[Fark user image 259x194]

Slam Evil! your Uterus!


Not a great movie, but Catherine Zeta-Jones was in her prime.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a girl in my HS that had the same problem. She gave birth to her own brother.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a virgin, we can all expect big things from this child.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ashelth: *Astrophysics so partial pass? But serious learn how your body works.


I suppose this might help explain it, "'I had obviously drunk throughout the pregnancy because I was totally unaware." Cause and effect confused?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Being a virgin, we can all expect big things from this child.


Phantom Pregnancy!?  Holy Spirit, Batman!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. had that once.  And then we found out it was a miscarriage.  The one and only biological 'success' we had. A few months before that we gave up trying to have our own kids.  At the time we were already entrenched in taking foster parent classes. That day sucked.

/my adopted twins turn 18 one month from today.  woot!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: There was a girl in my HS that had the same problem. She gave birth to her own brother.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus has returned.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would rather not discuss my phantom pregnancy or pains
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pregnant?  Are you sure it isn't just the effect of last night's dinner...?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EL EM: The ghost who walks farks.


FTFY
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

solokumba: There was a girl in my HS that had the same problem. She gave birth to her own brother.


what is the opposite of a smiley click?  jesus.  can people stop being horrible any day soon?  or at least stop raping their own kids plz&ty.  how about just that.  is that so much to ask?  is it really?
follow up question:  are we even worth saving as a species?
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm no medical expert... how the fark does someone not know they are pregnant? It's a rather severe change of one's body.
 
robodog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: gopher321: RodneyToady: I'm more impressed by the fact that she slept with a phantom.

[Fark user image 259x194]

Slam Evil! your Uterus!

Not a great movie, but Catherine Zeta-Jones was in her prime.


Entrapment was her prime =)
 
GenePoolinWV
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Honestly, this is a consequence of not having comprehensive sex education in public schools
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: I'm no medical expert... how the fark does someone not know they are pregnant? It's a rather severe change of one's body.


Not for all. Some people haven't seen their own feet in years.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: Ashelth: *Astrophysics so partial pass? But serious learn how your body works.

I suppose this might help explain it, "'I had obviously drunk throughout the pregnancy because I was totally unaware." Cause and effect confused?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grossmont
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My wife had a similar experience, but not quite the same:

She started having stomach pains, so I made an appointment with her primary care physician.  But, on a hunch, she decided to take a home pregnancy test that came up positive.  So I canceled the appointment with the PCP and made an appointment with an OB/GYN.  She continued to have pain throughout the pregnancy, but the OB/GYN assured us that everything was normal. Nine months later, she gave birth to our son.  But the pain continued.  Turns out she had gallstones for the entire pregnancy. Two weeks after giving birth, she had surgery to remove her gallbladder.  That's mother of the year material there.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've only had two condoms break when I was younger. Each time was a scared for 4 weeks or so.

I was always relieved when at the very last minute she would say; "no need for a pregnancy test, I got my period last night"

and then we would have a party.

i hated those close calls.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Usually you can hear the organ playing late at night, and that's how you know. The half-mask will also show up on an ultrasound.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

grossmont: My wife had a similar experience, but not quite the same:

She started having stomach pains, so I made an appointment with her primary care physician.  But, on a hunch, she decided to take a home pregnancy test that came up positive.  So I canceled the appointment with the PCP and made an appointment with an OB/GYN.  She continued to have pain throughout the pregnancy, but the OB/GYN assured us that everything was normal. Nine months later, she gave birth to our son.  But the pain continued.  Turns out she had gallstones for the entire pregnancy. Two weeks after giving birth, she had surgery to remove her gallbladder.  That's mother of the year material there.


What a galling experience that must have been!
 
DrWhy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: well,

at least the parents have something to eat now.

[Fark user image 640x480]


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: solokumba: There was a girl in my HS that had the same problem. She gave birth to her own brother.

what is the opposite of a smiley click?  jesus.  can people stop being horrible any day soon?  or at least stop raping their own kids plz&ty.  how about just that.  is that so much to ask?  is it really?
follow up question:  are we even worth saving as a species?


To answer your last question.  no.  probably not.
 
