(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for March 4 is askew, as in: Jackman has all the answers; all you have to do is askew   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Always refer to it as a skew, not your skew.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: [pics.me.me image 500x522]


This actually doesn't work with 'tilt' anymore. You just lose your turn at pinball.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: skybird659: [pics.me.me image 500x522]

This actually doesn't work with 'tilt' anymore. You just lose your turn at pinball.


Heh i just googled both and found that out, but I'm wondering if it's because I have my phone locked on portrait.

Subby, I hate your headlines that I always laugh at. ;-p
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I think Clerks was a Askew movie   something like that...
 
berylman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
well I see all the easy jokes have already been covered. This is a hard one. I'll have to sit it out. And the cashews were counting on it but I just could not do it. I like cashews and will not besmirch their good name
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dascha, and Dascha talkin' 'bout, Subby?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 620x413]


I think Clerks was a Askew movie   something like that...


Yup, View Askew is the name of Kevin Smith's production company.
 
phishrace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
2kmtcentral.comView Full Size


/knows a thing or two about dragging Walton and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cross beams upset that they weren't consulted (or referenced).
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: [Fark user image 567x440]


I give up.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hate these with the power of the GRB 080916C gamma-ray burst.
 
