(Twitter)   Are you a teacher in Kentucky and plan on retiring soon? Did you know KY Teacher's Retirement System is the second largest shareholder for the Sber Bank of Russia? Are you seeing where this is going?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(snark hat on)
If you're a teacher in Kentucky in the last half century, you've failed at your primary job.

(snark hat off)
Oh gosh.   What percentage of the fund is invested in said bank?  Looks like the Kentucky TRS has about $28billion in assets.  I don't see a breakdown to what's in investments, liquid cash, etc.  But having $13MM in Sberbank isn't going to cripple anything.  It's not like they've got the whole basket of eggs in one investment.
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: (snark hat on)
If you're a teacher in Kentucky in the last half century, you've failed at your primary job.

(snark hat off)
Oh gosh.   What percentage of the fund is invested in said bank?  Looks like the Kentucky TRS has about $28billion in assets.  I don't see a breakdown to what's in investments, liquid cash, etc.  But having $13MM in Sberbank isn't going to cripple anything.  It's not like they've got the whole basket of eggs in one investment.


They diversified into Russian gas.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did Moscow Mitch sell out my Mom's retirement?
 
mactheknife
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Skleenar: [Fark user image 850x998]


It's not a coincidence.
Kentucky's full of morons.  That's all.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, well, well.  Isn't that interesting.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But they's got a branch office over in Puxley

If you steal a pen and they catch you, you go to the gulag for a fiver.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Next they'll invest in DogeCoin.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: (snark hat off)
Oh gosh.   What percentage of the fund is invested in said bank?  Looks like the Kentucky TRS has about $28billion in assets.  I don't see a breakdown to what's in investments, liquid cash, etc.  But having $13MM in Sberbank isn't going to cripple anything.  It's not like they've got the whole basket of eggs in one investment.


Someone wants Americans to freak out about Russian sanctions
 
freetomato
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Purely a coincidence!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In two months when Moscow Mitch gets around to filing his stock activity we'll see a lot of selling in mid-Feb
 
anfrind
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Did Moscow Mitch sell out my Mom's retirement?


Moscow Mitch would sell out his own mother's retirement if it would make him a quick ruble.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Did Moscow Mitch sell out my Mom's retirement?


short answer: yes

long answer: yes, but it was a group effort.
 
monstera
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I saw a turtle 🐢 !
 
suze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There are teachers in Kentucky???
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Republican politician to teacher's union - "Oh, you want us to approve a teacher's raise next year? Meet my friend Vlad. He's going to give you some "advice" on how to invest your retirement fund."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Skleenar: [Fark user image 850x998]


What's going on is the same guy made all three investments. Probably whomever leads Todd Investments, who has also been hired to run the KY pension plan and is a co-investor or co-owner at Rennaisance Group LLC.

Dude is likely named Todd. May be first name, may be last name, may have in fact been the previous guy and they kept the name. Whatever. Dude also thought investing in a Russian bank was a smart idea. Maybe he thought it was a smart idea because it was that or get his eyes gouged out, or maybe he honestly thought investing in a country run by kleptocrats would be a good idea!

This sort of "one guy behind multiple financial companies" is basically standard behavior in business.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Skleenar: [Fark user image 850x998]

What's going on is the same guy made all three investments. Probably whomever leads Todd Investments, who has also been hired to run the KY pension plan and is a co-investor or co-owner at Rennaisance Group LLC.

Dude is likely named Todd. May be first name, may be last name, may have in fact been the previous guy and they kept the name. Whatever. Dude also thought investing in a Russian bank was a smart idea. Maybe he thought it was a smart idea because it was that or get his eyes gouged out, or maybe he honestly thought investing in a country run by kleptocrats would be a good idea!

This sort of "one guy behind multiple financial companies" is basically standard behavior in business.


Oh, it would be interesting to see what else this guy has his hands in, but who would dare look into that.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: If you're a teacher in Kentucky in the last half century, you've failed at your primary job.


Most Teacher's Retirement pensions are available to everyone in the systems. From Secretary, Janitorial..and Higher Ed. I worked Tech Support and Systems Engineer for a Southern University that specializes in Biomedical research, and Alzheimer's. My Biggest mistake was not doing 'matching funds' for paycheck deduction for the retirement fund. 'oh, i'll make more money investing in CueCat and Enron, and Scratch off Lotto Tickets'
Still have the baseline funds...which is very nice. Not yatch nice...but I'll be able to new roof on the house latter this year. So, what do you do?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Market Sentiment 50% investment strategies 50% memes

Which is this?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And they recently required state pension funds to invest in coal. (I'm on my phone. I can't pull up the link. Sorry.) Talk about a winning investment with a bright outlook.

This problem is going to get a lot worse as politicians realize they can use government investment vehicles to reward their donors and supporters.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
https://www.npr.org/2018/08/09/636982295/is-it-springtime-for-putin-and-republicans

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2018/08/06/sen-rand-paul-kentucky-republican-invites-russians-capitol/913261002/

https://news.yahoo.com/rand-paul-threatens-block-ukraine-190740275.html

https://www.businessinsider.com/former-rand-paul-aide-charged-with-funneling-russian-money-into-election-2021-9
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's time for the Moscow Mitch song again.  Everyone, loud and with feeling:

Moscow Mitch is Putin's biatch
Doo Dah Doo Dah
Moscow Mitch is Putin's biatch
All the Ruskie Waaaaay!

All the Ruskie Way,
All the Ruskie Way,
We talk your cash
We lose it fast
All the Ruskie Way.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Teachers had retirement plans? THE LUXURY!

/ the previous statement was sarcastic
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Next they'll invest in DogeCoin.


Did anyone else wacky parse that as Dragoncon?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But they's got a branch office over in Puxley

If you steal a pen and they catch you, you go to the gulag for a fiver.


You know it's bad if it has Nazi in the name

Nazinsky: Stalin's Cannibal Island
Youtube CaOwcYLGTMo
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4745100/senator-paul-suggests-limiting-size-nato-influence-russia

https://rollcall.com/2018/09/26/rand-paul-pitches-easing-sanctions-on-russian-lawmakers/

https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/397195-rand-paul-headed-to-russia-after-calling-mueller-probe-witch-hunt
 
khatores
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
https://www.toddasset.com/team.html
 
Rucker10
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: https://www.npr.org/2018/08/09/636982295/is-it-springtime-for-putin-and-republicans

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2018/08/06/sen-rand-paul-kentucky-republican-invites-russians-capitol/913261002/

https://news.yahoo.com/rand-paul-threatens-block-ukraine-190740275.html

https://www.businessinsider.com/former-rand-paul-aide-charged-with-funneling-russian-money-into-election-2021-9


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Harry Freakstorm: But they's got a branch office over in Puxley

If you steal a pen and they catch you, you go to the gulag for a fiver.

You know it's bad if it has Nazi in the name

[YouTube video: Nazinsky: Stalin's Cannibal Island]


Long Pig
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Skleenar: [Fark user image 850x998]


I don't think it's an evil coincidence.  I think it's the "hot tip" mistake.  https://www.investopedia.com/articles/active-trading/013015/worst-mistakes-beginner-traders-make.asp
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Skleenar: [Fark user image 850x998]

What's going on is the same guy made all three investments. Probably whomever leads Todd Investments, who has also been hired to run the KY pension plan and is a co-investor or co-owner at Rennaisance Group LLC.

Dude is likely named Todd. May be first name, may be last name, may have in fact been the previous guy and they kept the name. Whatever. Dude also thought investing in a Russian bank was a smart idea. Maybe he thought it was a smart idea because it was that or get his eyes gouged out, or maybe he honestly thought investing in a country run by kleptocrats would be a good idea!

This sort of "one guy behind multiple financial companies" is basically standard behavior in business.



Came here to say this. Probably someone (or entity) is consulting or running them. It's a small-ish industry so I wouldn't be surprised if multiple funds are employing the same few advisors.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Skleenar: [Fark user image 850x998]

What's going on is the same guy made all three investments. Probably whomever leads Todd Investments, who has also been hired to run the KY pension plan and is a co-investor or co-owner at Rennaisance Group LLC.

Dude is likely named Todd. May be first name, may be last name, may have in fact been the previous guy and they kept the name. Whatever. Dude also thought investing in a Russian bank was a smart idea. Maybe he thought it was a smart idea because it was that or get his eyes gouged out, or maybe he honestly thought investing in a country run by kleptocrats would be a good idea!

This sort of "one guy behind multiple financial companies" is basically standard behavior in business.


Todd or Tod I can't remember which spelling means death in German
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Skleenar: [Fark user image 850x998]

What's going on is the same guy made all three investments. Probably whomever leads Todd Investments, who has also been hired to run the KY pension plan and is a co-investor or co-owner at Rennaisance Group LLC.

Dude is likely named Todd. May be first name, may be last name, may have in fact been the previous guy and they kept the name. Whatever. Dude also thought investing in a Russian bank was a smart idea. Maybe he thought it was a smart idea because it was that or get his eyes gouged out, or maybe he honestly thought investing in a country run by kleptocrats would be a good idea!

This sort of "one guy behind multiple financial companies" is basically standard behavior in business.

Todd or Tod I can't remember which spelling means death in German


Are you thinking of totten?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Devolving_Spud: (snark hat off)
Oh gosh.   What percentage of the fund is invested in said bank?  Looks like the Kentucky TRS has about $28billion in assets.  I don't see a breakdown to what's in investments, liquid cash, etc.  But having $13MM in Sberbank isn't going to cripple anything.  It's not like they've got the whole basket of eggs in one investment.

Someone wants Americans to freak out about Russian sanctions


Why would anyone but those teachers even care about this?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Some quick googling.....

Their position was worth about 13 million bucks. Its current value is somewhere below 1 million, so yeah, they took a bath on it.

Looking at their latest finances:
https://trs.ky.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/TRS-2021-ACFR-Final.pdf

Their fund has over 25BILLION dollars in it. I don't think this is going to crater them.

Just looking at a few of their other holdings, it doesn't look like anything nefarious or some crazy number. They decided they wanted to have some higher risk foreign banks in their portfolio for diversification, and this joint showed up on a list somewhere as a foreign growth or emerging market fund.

Also they are the second largest INSTITUTIONAL holder of the bank. There are plenty of mutual funds that hold far more (https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SBRCY/holders) some of which you may have money in (i see one of mine in the list). And then there are private share holders.

In other words, this is silly.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Skleenar: [Fark user image image 850x998]


Uh, I think they're the top three share holders in Kentucky.

I seriously doubt that a TRF and some dick named Todd are the two biggest global shareholders in Sberbank
 
DVD
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Teachers in Kentucky are not the cause of Kentucky's moron trend.  Teachers in Kentucky are the people with shovels and sandbags attempting to stem the flood of GOP-caused, Faux News-supported moron waves.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"RECEIVING YOUR RETIREMENT PAY WITH ONLY 40 WEEKS OF SERVICE.....would you like to know more?"
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sucks for them (the teachers).

Now...who made that decision to invest in Russia, eh?

(Hi Mitch!)

How could anyonethink that was a good idea?

Why not just go bet it all on a single number on a roulette wheel?  What you could win in the short term is overshadowed by your potential long term losses.

...Hey! I've got a Republican idea: Let's privatize social security!


/Might want to really take a look at the rest of those retirement holdings, too.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rucker10: HotWingConspiracy: https://www.npr.org/2018/08/09/636982295/is-it-springtime-for-putin-and-republicans

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2018/08/06/sen-rand-paul-kentucky-republican-invites-russians-capitol/913261002/

https://news.yahoo.com/rand-paul-threatens-block-ukraine-190740275.html

https://www.businessinsider.com/former-rand-paul-aide-charged-with-funneling-russian-money-into-election-2021-9

[Fark user image 395x389]


No.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Skleenar: [Fark user image 850x998]

What's going on is the same guy made all three investments. Probably whomever leads Todd Investments, who has also been hired to run the KY pension plan and is a co-investor or co-owner at Rennaisance Group LLC.

Dude is likely named Todd. May be first name, may be last name, may have in fact been the previous guy and they kept the name. Whatever. Dude also thought investing in a Russian bank was a smart idea. Maybe he thought it was a smart idea because it was that or get his eyes gouged out, or maybe he honestly thought investing in a country run by kleptocrats would be a good idea!

This sort of "one guy behind multiple financial companies" is basically standard behavior in business.

Oh, it would be interesting to see what else this guy has his hands in, but who would dare look into that.


Yeah. Nobody messes with a guy named Todd.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's what they get for not investing American.....although, if they did, like holding Tesla stock this whole time, I guess Kentucky wouldn't have any more teachers. They'd all have retired. 

So, maybe they did this as a way to keep these people working long past retirement....since they'll have none.
 
tobcc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wife is a teacher in Missouri, so there is mandatory retirement plan.   I dont know how it working in Ky, but the State is on the hook here in MO.   So if the funds lose a ton of the money the state has to make up the difference, who am I kidding the Repubs have super majorities and worlds dumbest govoner (Gov. Goober).  They would just change the law if it meant paying up on pretty much anything.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

optikeye: Devolving_Spud: If you're a teacher in Kentucky in the last half century, you've failed at your primary job.

Most Teacher's Retirement pensions are available to everyone in the systems. From Secretary, Janitorial..and Higher Ed. I worked Tech Support and Systems Engineer for a Southern University that specializes in Biomedical research, and Alzheimer's. My Biggest mistake was not doing 'matching funds' for paycheck deduction for the retirement fund. 'oh, i'll make more money investing in CueCat and Enron, and Scratch off Lotto Tickets'
Still have the baseline funds...which is very nice. Not yatch nice...but I'll be able to new roof on the house latter this year. So, what do you do?


YMMV by state. The membership is statutorily defined.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: (snark hat on)
If you're a teacher in Kentucky in the last half century, you've failed at your primary job.

(snark hat off)
Oh gosh.   What percentage of the fund is invested in said bank?  Looks like the Kentucky TRS has about $28billion in assets.  I don't see a breakdown to what's in investments, liquid cash, etc.  But having $13MM in Sberbank isn't going to cripple anything.  It's not like they've got the whole basket of eggs in one investment.


This. This is a far bigger blow to the fund's credibility (it was implicitly funding war crimes) than its net worth.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Skleenar: [Fark user image image 850x998]

Uh, I think they're the top three share holders in Kentucky.

I seriously doubt that a TRF and some dick named Todd are the two biggest global shareholders in Sberbank


Naa they are all in Kentucky, and represent total ownership of the bank at %0.06

There are plenty of normal respectable mutual funds that hold multiples of that on their own.

Most likely those 3 places get their advice from the same analyst group, and that group said, "If you want to hold some institutional growth stocks, here are our numbers on these guys", and they did that well before this stuff all started. I'm to lazy to see when these guys all bought in, but its listed in the 2021 financials for the teachers stuff, so it was at least a year ago.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DVD: Teachers in Kentucky are not the cause of Kentucky's moron trend.  Teachers in Kentucky are the people with shovels and sandbags attempting to stem the flood of GOP-caused, Faux News-supported moron waves.


My heart goes out to my nephews teacher. Man she tries so hard to do good and keep the kids safe.

She nearly got fired for promoting covid safety information.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My trs account (my additional voluntary plan, not my pension) has the largest percentage in international investments.  Gotta take a look.  Should also see where my pension is as well.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.