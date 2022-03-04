 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Murdering thug Putin: Hey, maybe we can all get along now. No hard feelings, right?   (twitter.com) divider line
123
123 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What invasion?
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He farked around... he must find out
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Crimea wants a recount.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"No, we are digging UP."
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Eat shiat, Vlad.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well then have your troops leave Ukraine and jump out a window Vlad.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Painfully obvious he doesn't consider bordering countries as "neighbours". They're targets.
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Clearly Ukraine was the aggressor here.  Maybe he lives in the same parallel universe as FOX news.
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
fark him
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Russia no ill intentions towards its neighbours....except that Nazi-run Ukraine, run by the ummmm Jewish Nazi"
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Screw that, pull your floundering conscripts out, pay reparations, and abandon the Crimea and then maybe someone will take this seriously.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Why isn't anyone denouncing Ukraine for punching back so hard?"
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Well then have your troops leave Ukraine and jump out a window Vlad.


I realize this sounds like I'm asking the Russian troops to jump out of windows. I'll take both the troops and Vlad jumping out windows. That's fine too.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tulsa Gibson's appeal for peace worked!
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He really is mentally compromised, isn't he?  "Yeah, sure, I'm invading Ukraine, murdering civilians, committing war crimes, bombing nuke plants and all that, and fine, yeah, I tried to have  Zelensky assassinated three times -- that you know of -- but I can't for the life of me see why this should have any effect on our international relations, right?  Come on, I can't believe everyone's getting so worked up about such trivialities..."

It basically says all you need to know about Putin: That Ukrainians might as well be nuisance insects he's stepping on for the good of everyone, literally not even worth a moment's concern.

Fark Putin right in his borscht hole.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gopher321: Painfully obvious he doesn't consider bordering countries as "neighbours". They're targets.


Worse, he does not consider former USSR countries "neighbours."
They are "temporarily not Russian."
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"no ill intentions towards its neighbours"

Translating: "neighbours" are the people who can--and are--hurting you for being a monster.

What are the people that you are hurting called?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Here's how we return to normal: Russia withdraws from Ukraine, including Crimea. Then Russia is allowed to reintegrate into the world economy over a period of five or ten years, based on milestones showing adherence to global norms. Ukraine and Finland join NATO.

Otherwise, no deal.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gopher321: Painfully obvious he doesn't consider bordering countries as "neighbours". They're targets.


In Putin's mind, Ukraine (including Crimea) was always part of Russia -- he just needed to make it official.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Iwouldhitit: fark him


Well someone has, im not awake yet, and now my breakfast is farking ruined.
 
i state your name
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not until you've had a nice cup or three of polonium tea, Vladimir.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We'll get right on it after the A-10s pay a visit to that large column of tanks.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What a smart guy. As a very smart moderate myself I say both sides should stop this aggression.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess he names all weapons good intentions.
 
anfrind
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think it's time for Ukraine to demand Putin's unconditional surrender.
 
eagles95
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Here's how we return to normal: Russia withdraws from Ukraine, including Crimea. Then Russia is allowed to reintegrate into the world economy over a period of five or ten thousandyears, based on milestones showing adherence to global norms. Ukraine and Finland join NATO.

Otherwise, no deal.


ftfy
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Screw that, pull your floundering conscripts out, pay reparations, and abandon the Crimea and then maybe someone will take this seriously.


See also: pull troops out of Georgia, Moldova, and Azerbaijan territories.
 
kab
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We have international cooperation.  You're just no longer part of it, and if leadership is smart, never will be again.  Have a nice day, and die mad.
 
Psylence
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dude seems about as stable as Kanye.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Here's how we return to normal: Russia withdraws from Ukraine, including Crimea. Then Russia is allowed to reintegrate into the world economy over a period of five or ten years, based on milestones showing adherence to global norms. Ukraine and Finland join NATO.

Otherwise, no deal.


I don't see where you mentioned Putin being covered in honey and buried alive in one of those 10-ft tall super ant mounds in Australian outback for his crimes.  Must've been an oversight.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Screw that, pull your floundering conscripts out, pay reparations, and abandon the Crimea and then maybe someone will take this seriously.


I'd argue all of the above AND abandon Kaliningrad.  Just because.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sure. Just as soon as every single person in charge of planning and executing this attack on Ukraine turn themselves over to be prosecuted for war crimes and Russia holds actual elections to replace their entire government.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sure, just accept that Ukraine is just a breakaway Soviet Russian republic that needed to be brought in line, and not an independent country at all. It's not much so much to ask. We can be friends with everyone else. Glad to clear that up. Anyway, we'll talk later.

Whoa there, Georgia, Moldova, Estonia, where do you think you're going? We need to talk.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Feels a little too much like Lucy bringing out a football.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
S'moreSchnapps
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There was an article a little ways back discussing how Mu'amaar Gaddafi's death had a big impact on Putin's psyche. The man is scared of his life ending that way.

So, how about we replace "murder" and kill" with "Gaddafi" since it will mess with his mind. Examples:

"Dude, did you see how badly Putin was Gaddafi'd last night?"
"Putin just got Gaddafi'd!"
"That crowd is really enjoyed taking turns Gaddafing him from behind!"
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Naturally, international cooperation and normalized relations with Russia must come first. Removal of sanctions, flight restrictions, etc. Then, once Russian's currency has recovered and the oligarchs have their stuff back, he'll withdraw from Ukraine.  He's totally serious about this. Definitely not lying. Never. Okay, maybe after thinking about it for a couple weeks, we'll just stay in the separatist regions for now to ensure peace.  Okay, maybe we'll just make them Russia.  Hmm, I think we need the sea of Azov entirely within Russian territory so we'll just connect along the coast from Crimea to our new territories.  Actually, we need that strip to be pretty wide for security, so we'll just use the Dnieper as the western border.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have to wonder if he's really steering the ship at all.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The rest of the world responds:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And the world will say, "Oh, thank GOD, we can go back to ignoring your autocratic dictatorship and pretending you aren't a megalomaniac dictator.  Phew!  Glad nothing bad happened!"

There will be no finding out, aside from the economic stuff, which will be bailed out as a humanitarian gesture.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stop struggling while I rape you.  You should just lay back and enjoy it.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ukraine is not a neighbor to him, it is a lost piece of Russia. He is talking about Poland, Romania, Finland, ect. He doesn't want any other country, especially the NATO ones to decide there is too much of a threat and join fully in countering his special military action.
 
patrick767
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thousands of dead Ukrainians would disagree, asshole.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Given that he imagines a new Russian empire as being a valid goal, it's hard to tell what he means by "neighbors".
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Normalized Relations:
Putin:  You can't join the EU!  You can't join NATO
Ukraine:  I'm an independent nation and I can't make my own decisions!
Putin:  Not as long as you threaten my sovereignty in some way!
Ukraine:  I hate you!  I wish I was over by Canada!
Putin:  We both do!
 
S'moreSchnapps
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Stop struggling while I rape you.  You should just lay back and enjoy it.


OR

"Stop struggling while I Gadaffi you [Putin]. You should just lay back and enjoy it."
 
