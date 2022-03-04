 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Invasive foreign NOPE spreading through the southeast
    Scary, Spider, massive species of spider, Joro spider, Andy Davis, large chunks of the southeastern United States, People, University of Georgia, research scientist  
•       •       •

Walker [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
The large arachnids have been observed eating brown marmorated stink bugs, another invasive pest that can cause significant crop damage and unsightly swarms in homes and other structures.

Oh that's all you need to tell me, I will put out a welcome mat for them then here in Virginia.
Stink bugs are decimating our apple crops.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
They kinda remind me of banana spiders, which we got all over Texas. Used to catch crickets and toss them into the webs. Fast as fark on webbing them up and finishing them off.
 
genner
1 hour ago  
stonerrao
1 hour ago  
Christ.

As if I need ANOTHER reason not to go back to Montgomery...
 
Natalie Portmanteau
1 hour ago  

Yeah, sounds like a win. At least once the gorillas freeze
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
1 hour ago  
As was predicted.
kmgenesis23
1 hour ago  
And I will never travel to, in or through The South again.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
If they truly kill stinkbugs, those spiders are welcome in my backyard. Just don't even think of trying to come in the house.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
"People should try to learn to live with them," Andy Davis, a research scientist at the University of Georgia's Odum School of Ecology, said in a news release.

Yeah.

What he's not telling you is that that branch is the size of your arm.
 
I just lurk here
1 hour ago  
Chemlight Battery
1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: They kinda remind me of banana spiders, which we got all over Texas. Used to catch crickets and toss them into the webs. Fast as fark on webbing them up and finishing them off.


Those banana spiders are beautiful and harmless but still scary as shiat. They love to build massive webs between trees across hiking trails. I swear they do it just to f*ck with me.
 
ShamanGator
1 hour ago  
Well at least it's a cool looking invasive bug. And sounds like they may even be helpful.
 
BunchaRubes
1 hour ago  

They showed up in my neighborhood 2 years ago and you don't want them.  The only good thing about them is they eat stink bugs.

As far as I know they have no predators.  They're not out yet (it's like 75 here in North Georgia) and i don't think they come out last year until about June.

The first year was bad, last year was a lot worse and I'm not looking forward to this year.  They are prolific and spin HUGE, 3-dimensional webs with silk that's larger and/or stronger than other spiders.  Webs over 10 feet  across are common.  In the 100 or so feet of my power/telephone/cable lines coming to the house I counted over 30 of the bastards, it was pretty much one continuous web between the power line and the non-power lines

They spin gold colored silk, too.  Their webs looks like they're covered in pollen.  That makes them a little more visible but not enough to avoid them when riding a motorcycle...
 
Grande13
1 hour ago  
FTA: "Though the spiders can be a real nuisance, especially if they colonize your house..."

Who allows giants spiders to colonize their house?
 
MrBonestripper [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

At a guess?  Dark elves.
 
KingKauff
1 hour ago  

Driver: If they truly kill stinkbugs, those spiders are welcome in my backyard. Just don't even think of trying to come in the house.


This right here.  Stay out of my house and we're good.

We've had more and more crop up in my neck of the woods the last couple years (about half hour west of Atlanta).  They're cool spiders, but can give you the heebeejeebees due to their size and ZOMG! LOOK AT THE PATTERN!
 
WillofJ2
1 hour ago  
"The spider is venomous, But that venom is not believed to be harmful to humans."

As long as we don't believe  We should be fine.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Drow.

Dark Elves have a serious giant spider problem.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
55 minutes ago  
They say whatever doesn't kill you, makes you stronger. Uh-uh. Whatever doesn't kill you, kills your grandma.
 
berylman
50 minutes ago  
I, for one, welcome our new arachnid overlords. My place is overwhelmed with spiders and I've learned to coexist as long as proper boundaries are maintained..

Chemlight Battery: Those banana spiders are beautiful and harmless but still scary as shiat. They love to build massive webs between trees across hiking trails. I swear they do it just to f*ck with me.


I've gotten infuriatingly webbed in the face so many times I started just waving a stick in front of me like some kind of insane wizard to break the webs before I run into them.
 
Nimbull
48 minutes ago  
Soooo... move north and deal with snow or move south and deal with crazy nopes....hmmm.

*Puts on heavy coat*
 
Excelsior
48 minutes ago  
Don't worry, subby: the 17-foot invasive foreign nope ropes that are all over the everglades will migrate out of Florida sooner or later to take care of these pesky spiders for us.

/and your dog, too.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  
Ooooohhh scary! It's a large orb weaver. Unless you're an insect or suspect you are small enough that you might get trapped in a spider web, there's absolutely nothing to be afraid of.

Terrifying photo of a Joro spider about to consume a human victim follows:

BunchaRubes
42 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Soooo... move north and deal with snow or move south and deal with crazy nopes....hmmm.

*Puts on heavy coat*


There is little doubt they will spread to most, if not all, of the lower 48.  They are found in all of china.

/Sweet dreams!
 
big pig peaches
41 minutes ago  

Is they eat latern flies, we'll throw them a parade.
 
2farknfunny
35 minutes ago  

Everyone loved the erosion control of Japanese ivy until they found out it was kudzu
 
Claude Ballse
34 minutes ago  

Maybe they're just really, really ambitious.

Louisiana_Sitar_Club
32 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: They are prolific and spin HUGE, 3-dimensional webs with silk that's larger and/or stronger than other spiders.


Big deal.  I'll worry when they start spinning 4 dimensional webs.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  

Did that spider spin a web on someone's hand? That's a video I'd watch.
 
lifeslammer
19 minutes ago  

On average, there are 62 spiders in every house. They do more good than you do. They are more useful than you are.


Without them your house would be overrun with the bad kind of bugs
 
AVDev
19 minutes ago  
I personally think they are beautiful, and this past year they were over absolutely every part of our yard. 

Coincidentally i have not seen a stink bug in the house this year. Last year we only had three or four joros, and the year before only one, but had at least 10-20 stinkers in the house.

I welcome them.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
12 minutes ago  

I love pythons and other big snakes, but I agree that the Burmese invasion needs to be taken care of. Just leave enough for hot guys to collect and pose with.

toddism
3 minutes ago  
these things are all over my daughter's 5 acres near Athens Ga.  Her husband called me when he was going tree to tree with killer spray.  He left them until they invaded the back porch then he declare war.
 
SwiftFox
2 minutes ago  

But if they pull it off, they'll eat like kings.
 
SwiftFox
1 minute ago  
Beh
 
