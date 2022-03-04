 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Woman who claimed in 2016 that she had been kidnapped 'by two Hispanic women' has been arrested for lying about being kidnapped by two Hispanic women   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
51
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"No, baby,I wasn't cheating on you. Remember, that was the day I got kidnapped by those brown ladies. Just...kidnapped...over and over again until I didn't know up from down, or right from wrong. Kidnapped so hard, my fillings hurt. Remember, I came back and couldn't walk straight for a week?"
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I remember this case. It sounded incredibly suspicious from the start.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
banging someone on the side, for sure.

/dnrtfa
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Called this the day she disappeared. Confirmed it the day she reappeared.
Not that I'm cynical or prescient, just so farkin obvious.
Shocked that she's facing charges. After all she's white AND blond.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was almost kidnapped by Two Hispanic women, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.

/Propositioned by two hookers in a VW Beetle in Cabo San Lucas.
//Politely turned them down.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
banging someone on the side.

/rtfa
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy must be one hell of demon in bed if she's willing to create a kidnapping story AND tell it to the cops.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Supermom?  LOL, okay.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the last town I lived in, some twit was found duct-taped and gagged alongside a trail and claimed that she was kidnapped and tortured by her ex-boyfriend before being left for dead.  Andy and Barney figured it out in about an hour when they found an empty hardware store bag with a receipt for duct tape in her car, went to the local hardware store to review the checkout camera tape, and saw her buying the tape.
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the way at the far corner of the hot/crazy scale.   Stick your dick in it, but then be prepared to enter witness protection...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was found tied up, with a broken nose, a 'brand' on her right shoulder and a shaved head.

Got to give her credit for being committed to the story.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, get the posse together and we're all out for Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez...

/and her sister too apparently
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Papini was found on Thanksgiving Day, 2016, police collected DNA samples from her clothes. They ran them against the national criminal database but found no matches. In 2020, however, they were alerted to a potential match. It was matched to the boyfriend's father, whose DNA was on record with the DOJ.


"Dad, uh......why did you chunk a load on Sherri's clothes?  NOT COOL, DAD.  NOT COOL!  i'm telling mom!!!!"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, she was claiming it to be... an alien abduction
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police were looking for Mileena and John Redcorn
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: She was found tied up, with a broken nose, a 'brand' on her right shoulder and a shaved head.

Got to give her credit for being committed to the story.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: Called this the day she disappeared. Confirmed it the day she reappeared.
Not that I'm cynical or prescient, just so farkin obvious.
Shocked that she's facing charges. After all she's white AND blond.


One of her other ex'es told the cops it was bullshiat from the start IIRC.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will make a great podcast for "You're wrong about that", when they debunk the plight of white people being terrorized by Latino kidnap and rape, as reported on Fox News and Conservative Christian radio.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if defrauding the victim's compensation fund was part of the plan or something she felt she needed to do to keep up the lie.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: The police were looking for Mileena and John Redcorn
[Fark user image 425x255]


pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what ruse she's been selling to her dopey husband for her frequent trips since then?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same two Hispanic women or another brace?
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's no so weird, I frequently make up fantasies where I'm kidnapped by two Latino women, like Sofia Vergara, Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz...

/I have a type, is what I'm saying
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tabletop: I wonder if defrauding the victim's compensation fund was part of the plan or something she felt she needed to do to keep up the lie.


Not wanting to pay for the ambulance definitely played a role.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember this.  Nobody thought that this was anything other than a kidnapping.  At no point did anyone think there was anything unusual about it.

I remember 4seasons85! saying how from he start this sounded completely above-board and Mukster said, twice if I recall properly, how this must have been the work of kidnappers, it was obvious.

This comes as a complete shock to me, and I'm sure, the entire Fark community.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Victim compensation. Things that sound good to Republicans are just a scam.

Fin.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: I remember this.  Nobody thought that this was anything other than a kidnapping.  At no point did anyone think there was anything unusual about it.

I remember 4seasons85! saying how from he start this sounded completely above-board and Mukster said, twice if I recall properly, how this must have been the work of kidnappers, it was obvious.

This comes as a complete shock to me, and I'm sure, the entire Fark community.


Nice work, Baby. Are you Jon Benjamin under a screen name?

I did not check to see if there was a 4seasons85! or a Mukster, but they sound plausible, especially with Guiliani references.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x110]

Supermom?  LOL, okay.


WTF is prompting the Supermom label?
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kidnapped by Hispanics?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcos P: The police were looking for Mileena and John Redcorn
[Fark user image image 425x255]


I was wondering who she pictured in her mind when describing them to the sketch artist. I was thinking the housekeeper on Family Guy, perhaps.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

browneye: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x110]

Supermom?  LOL, okay.

WTF is prompting the Supermom label?


She probably gave herself that nickname on her Instagram account.  Yeesh.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: This will make a great podcast for "You're wrong about that", when they debunk the plight of white people being terrorized by Latino kidnap and rape, as reported on Fox News and Conservative Christian radio.


I really learned a lot from their stuff about trafficking.
Also, great debunk they had about "white windowless vans"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Marcos P: The police were looking for Mileena and John Redcorn
[Fark user image image 425x255]

I was wondering who she pictured in her mind when describing them to the sketch artist. I was thinking the housekeeper on Family Guy, perhaps.


It was nice of them to mask up before COVID.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Last week, that first Monday after the end of SF Beer Week when I couldn't make it in to the office?  Yep, you guessed it.  Kidnapped by two Hispanic women.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: That's no so weird, I frequently make up fantasies where I'm kidnapped by two Latino women, like Sofia Vergara, Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz...

/I have a type, is what I'm saying


images.moviesanywhere.comView Full Size

Do I have the movie for you!
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

browneye: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x110]

Supermom?  LOL, okay.

WTF is prompting the Supermom label?


Her sister, according to TFA
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Crocoduck: Last week, that first Monday after the end of SF Beer Week when I couldn't make it in to the office?  Yep, you guessed it.  Kidnapped by two Hispanic women.


You had a threesome with two women who were working at the Tecate tent, didn't you?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SaturnShadow: browneye: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x110]

Supermom?  LOL, okay.

WTF is prompting the Supermom label?

Her sister, according to TFA


Ah...thanks.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fano: VictoryCabal: That's no so weird, I frequently make up fantasies where I'm kidnapped by two Latino women, like Sofia Vergara, Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz...

/I have a type, is what I'm saying

[images.moviesanywhere.com image 850x1275]
Do I have the movie for you!


Hopefully it has a similar plot to Brokeback Mountain.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And she apparently fooled a therapist for quite a while.
I hate how people with bs stories always blame it on people who... look different than they do, probably figuring it'll riie up the police and public more.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: And she apparently fooled a therapist for quite a while.
I hate how people with bs stories always blame it on people who... look different than they do, probably figuring it'll riie up the police and public more.


"Asian gang".. "I'm pretty sure it was... Asian."
Youtube uy9Z-Tg6ufU
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Fano: VictoryCabal: That's no so weird, I frequently make up fantasies where I'm kidnapped by two Latino women, like Sofia Vergara, Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz...

/I have a type, is what I'm saying

[images.moviesanywhere.com image 850x1275]
Do I have the movie for you!

Hopefully it has a similar plot to Brokeback Mountain.


c.tenor.comView Full Size

Oh the things they learn to do with a pistola
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fano: VictoryCabal: That's no so weird, I frequently make up fantasies where I'm kidnapped by two Latino women, like Sofia Vergara, Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz...

/I have a type, is what I'm saying

[images.moviesanywhere.com image 850x1275]
Do I have the movie for you!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Atomic Jonb: I remember this.  Nobody thought that this was anything other than a kidnapping.  At no point did anyone think there was anything unusual about it.

I remember 4seasons85! saying how from he start this sounded completely above-board and Mukster said, twice if I recall properly, how this must have been the work of kidnappers, it was obvious.

This comes as a complete shock to me, and I'm sure, the entire Fark community.

Nice work, Baby. Are you Jon Benjamin under a screen name?

I did not check to see if there was a 4seasons85! or a Mukster, but they sound plausible, especially with Guiliani references.


Oh there's a Mukster, and AJ is, putting this politely, full of beans regarding my calling this a kidnapping at any point.

Of course, this being Fark and all, it may simply be prevarication to suggest so to further a back and forth. Therefore, I will rise above the swamp and say, simply, pppbbbbbtttt (with accompanying tongue waggle, forced air expulsion, and a moderate amount of spittle).
 
T.rex
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Her story was just wrack-full of crazy, stupid little details

"Now, what we got here is a little game of show and tell. You don't wanna show me nothin', but you're tellin me everything."

movie-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She was found tied up, with a broken nose, a 'brand' on her right shoulder and a shaved head. Papini told authorities at the time that she had been kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women, even providing descriptions to an FBI sketch artist.

She sounds kinky.
 
Werehamster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Seemed like a good idea at the time."
 
