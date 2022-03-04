 Skip to content
China apparently declares war...on the Moon   (bbc.com)
27
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sno man: edmo: This story has been running how long?

[Fark user image 225x140] [View Full Size image _x_]

Just 2 more days 'til it hits, then the inevitable "Hey we think we found the new crater" pics link. So four or five more threads, tops.


Here's the first one... fwiw: This one, other than the ads causing the text to bounce, is a good backgrounder.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's about time someone stood up to the Moon.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: It's about time someone stood up to the Moon.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moon Nazis must die
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guess the DPRK has to try and nuke a whale in retaliation.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Let's hope that what shiats in Vegas, stays in Vegas.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So you see, what actually happened was Kim Jong Un heard that some features on the moon are called "seas", so he broadened his war against Aquaman and shot a rocket at it. They're just blaming China because Best Korea doesn't want to admit to having this technology.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"WE DON'T NEED NO MOON CHEESE BABY!"
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Stupid Chinese cell phone...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Better get out the Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It would be funny if it landed on their Moon lander, Chang'e 4. How do you say "Ooops" in Mandarin?.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Despicable Me - Plan to get the moon
Youtube UTq_wUVOjOo
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does China know what is on the dark side of the moon?.......

ilm.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cowboy Bee poop.  It's like Cowboy Bebop only not.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey! That Moon is a dick and it had it comin'!

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: [media-amazon.com image 850x654]


came here for this!
 
I hate thursdays
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What? China denies being involved in something? That's proof enough that it belongs to them.
 
Trucker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Great, they can hit a target that's over 2,000 miles across.  Good shootin', Tex.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One piece of floating, dangerous space debris safely disposed of.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Moon is a renegade province of the Earth!
 
genner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sure they just had to stop an alien from turning into a giant monkey.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
