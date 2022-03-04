 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The U.S. added 678,000 jobs in February and the jobless rate fell to 3.8%. Now we wait for The NY Times to tell us why this is bad for Biden and the Dems   (twitter.com) divider line
89
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

427 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2022 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



89 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, but people *feel* like it's bad news.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reject reality, embrace your feelings. WCGW?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Biden and the Democrats need to promote good news. Force the narrative.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Opinion | Why February's Jobs Numbers May Be Too Much of a Good Thing for Biden and the Dems

By Maureen Dowd
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: Biden and the Democrats need to promote good news. Force the narrative.


Everything is wonderful

(Ukraine burn)

No, really, it's fine

(Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia burn)

REALLY IT IS FINE
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But... But... Inflation means a couple extra cents for food and gas so it's all bad!  The horror!

/Am i doing this right?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick!  Send a reporter to a diner in The Heartland to find out what Real Americans think about this.  We're tired of hearing things from the 85% of Americans who live in cities.  Their opinions don't matter.  Only the opinions of Real Americans in The Heartland matter.

Also, find the guy with 10 eggs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe Biden is crowing about jobs while people are dying in Ukraine.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't need the NY Times.  We have a small very dedicated team of farkers who tell us this every day.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its called "job inflation" subby

now that employees are scarce it means the costs of jobs goes up. duh
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it because of the Russians??
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to reserve judgement until Chris Cillizza breaks down this awful news.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the wrong numbers.  These are the U6 and U3 numbers.

I still haven't found what I'm looking for, which are the U2 numbers.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soros does not pay a living wage to protest and support a family.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Quick!  Send a reporter to a diner in The Heartland to find out what Real Americans think about this.  We're tired of hearing things from the 85% of Americans who live in cities.  Their opinions don't matter.  Only the opinions of Real Americans in The Heartland matter.

Also, find the guy with 10 eggs.
[Fark user image 800x450]


To be fair, those 85% of Americans who live in cities get less than 85% of the votes due to the cap on the House, the Senate, and it's made even worse w/ gerrymandering.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: I can't believe Biden is crowing about jobs while people are dying in Ukraine.


Why did Biden invade Ukraine in the first place?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they jobs, or McJobs?

/I said the same damn thing during TFG, so don't go of on how I'm being one-sided.
//Useless number is useless; there's no damn context.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the DOW is hating it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Quick!  Send a reporter to a diner in The Heartland to find out what Real Americans think about this.  We're tired of hearing things from the 85% of Americans who live in cities.  Their opinions don't matter.  Only the opinions of Real Americans in The Heartland matter.

Also, find the guy with 10 eggs.
[Fark user image 800x450]


Milwaukee? What are you interviewing durty libs for man? A real patriot would go Shirley's Diner in Winner, SD to get the TRUE pulse of America. Use a town of 3,000 people to stand in for 330 million people!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Are they jobs, or McJobs?

/I said the same damn thing during TFG, so don't go of on how I'm being one-sided.
//Useless number is useless; there's no damn context.


Nobody is taking low paying McJobs. Haven't you been paying attention?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More good news: https://www.bls.gov/news.release/empsit.nr0.htm
The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for December was revised up by 78,000, from +510,000 to +588,000, and the change for January was revised up by 14,000, from +467,000 to +481,000. With these revisions, employment in December and January combined is 92,000 higher than previously reported.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NYT will run the obligatory guest op-ed from Nine-Toed Cletus titled "Iffn Sleepy Joe Dun Made Up All Dem Jawbs, How Comes I Aints Got One?"

/recycled from an earlier thread
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: hugram: Biden and the Democrats need to promote good news. Force the narrative.

Everything is wonderful

(Ukraine burn)

No, really, it's fine

(Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia burn)

REALLY IT IS FINE


The Baltics are NATO members, so if a Russian soldier sets foot on any of them or Poland, a good chunk of the piece of shiat Russian military will be dead in a matter of days.

But it would also be World World III so the rest of us could follow shortly if that escalated quickly to nukes.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, I could only wish that I was one of those people that was part of the "added jobs" number.  Been out of work since the day before Christmas Eve, have applied for over 300 positions, and so far have gotten negative responses from 5 places, I have had 2 interviews, both of which went through a 2nd interview before they informed me that the job went to someone else.

Funny thing is, most of those places that I have applied to keep re-posting the same job that I have applied for, at a position that I am definitely qualified for, and are saying that they have an immediate need for people, but yet, no response from the company to my application.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoFlaNative52: [i.imgflip.com image 604x499]


Imagine if some guy invented a web page where people all day and all night just gave out their opinions.  How stupid would that be?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Rapmaster2000: Quick!  Send a reporter to a diner in The Heartland to find out what Real Americans think about this.  We're tired of hearing things from the 85% of Americans who live in cities.  Their opinions don't matter.  Only the opinions of Real Americans in The Heartland matter.

Also, find the guy with 10 eggs.
[Fark user image 800x450]

Milwaukee? What are you interviewing durty libs for man? A real patriot would go Shirley's Diner in Winner, SD to get the TRUE pulse of America. Use a town of 3,000 people to stand in for 330 million people!


But, but, i actually likedJohnny V's.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: I can't believe Biden is crowing about jobs while people are dying in Ukraine.


I can't believe Biden is crowing about jobs while the moon is being attacked by Chinese space debris.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Opinion | Why February's Jobs Numbers May Be Too Much of a Good Thing for Biden and the Dems

By Maureen Dowd


Due to the Biden administration's coherent COVID policies, so many workers are able to rejoin the workforce that employers have to raise wages and offer signing bonuses to attract talent.  Rising consumer demand due to increased disposable income and price gouging by industries that the administration has yet to reign in from five years of deregulation and a non-existent Prime Rate, are driving up inflation and the Democrats have no answers on how to control it.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GameCube intro but it's an unemployment graph
Youtube M5FGuBatbTg

And I'm sure any time it goes up marginally, our goldfish-inspired media will forget why the entire chart looks a lot flatter today.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering that the Atlanta Fed currently estimates zero percent GDP growth for the first quarter, we are still looking at a possible recession and the return of stagflation.
 
rocket333d
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Considering that the Atlanta Fed currently estimates zero percent GDP growth for the first quarter, we are still looking at a possible recession and the return of stagflation.


Return of stagflation? Did it ever leave?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: The Baltics are NATO members, so if a Russian soldier sets foot on any of them or Poland, a good chunk of the piece of shiat Russian military will be dead in a matter of days.


Yeah, right.

The exact same thing will happen.

NATO will say no.

Putin will put his nuclear forces on high alert.

NATO will back down.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Anitifa Obama CRT Black Lives Matter liberals, you gotta Back The Blue Make America Great Again Build The Wall Stop The Steal conservative. Duh.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rocket333d: State_College_Arsonist: Considering that the Atlanta Fed currently estimates zero percent GDP growth for the first quarter, we are still looking at a possible recession and the return of stagflation.

Return of stagflation? Did it ever leave?


For the rich? Yup. For the rest of us? Nope, it just moved from price increases to wage stagnation.

\ And now we have both!
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeing as I've been trying to get a job recently? I'm amazed it's that much seeing as I've sent out a couple hundred applications and only got once call back
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: These are the wrong numbers.  These are the U6 and U3 numbers.

I still haven't found what I'm looking for, which are the U2 numbers.


Those only get published where the streets have no name.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Is Biden creating jobs at an irresponsibility fast pace? Is it fair to put all this pressure on job creators? Is low unemployment actually bad for the economy? Does the economy need to shed jobs to fight inflation? We're just asking questions"
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Well, the DOW is hating it.


The Dow is hating that a Ukrainian nuclear power plant was hit.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: These are the wrong numbers.  These are the U6 and U3 numbers.

I still haven't found what I'm looking for, which are the U2 numbers.


Odd request. But hey, not a problem. Here are, as requested, the most recent U2 numbers:

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.setlist.fm/setlist/u2/2019/dy-patil-stadium-mumbai-india-239bac43.html
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Seeing as I've been trying to get a job recently? I'm amazed it's that much seeing as I've sent out a couple hundred applications and only got once call back


There are lots of jobs in IT but the interview processes are just insane. From what I've seen, they take 3 months and require 5-8+ interviews.

Once company sent me materials to study and suggested I study them for 60 days then contact them for the next part of the interview. FFFFFFFF UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU!!!!
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so farking weird, right?

1. There's international inflation which is done by companies jacking up their prices, and profit taking. Not really something Biden can control.
2. Gas prices YoY are up, but that's due to petroleum companies raising prices and the fact that we are no longer in the COVID-19 flooding of the market of oil. Not something the Prez can control.
3. We hear that the US can't hire enough people at the shiat rates they could in the past. To attract new workers, they gotta raise wages. But we also hear that 678K US Americans (such as) have been hired in the month of February, and UE is down to 3.8%

How da fuq is this not seen as a great economy?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warmachine999: Um, I could only wish that I was one of those people that was part of the "added jobs" number.  Been out of work since the day before Christmas Eve, have applied for over 300 positions, and so far have gotten negative responses from 5 places, I have had 2 interviews, both of which went through a 2nd interview before they informed me that the job went to someone else.

Funny thing is, most of those places that I have applied to keep re-posting the same job that I have applied for, at a position that I am definitely qualified for, and are saying that they have an immediate need for people, but yet, no response from the company to my application.


I haven't seriously looked for a job in close to a decade. When I was actively looking, I got a couple of "robo rejections" via email, and a couple of actual rejection letters, but never heard shiat from about half the places that acknowledged they had my application.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Rapmaster2000: These are the wrong numbers.  These are the U6 and U3 numbers.

I still haven't found what I'm looking for, which are the U2 numbers.

Odd request. But hey, not a problem. Here are, as requested, the most recent U2 numbers:

[Fark user image 425x612]

https://www.setlist.fm/setlist/u2/2019/dy-patil-stadium-mumbai-india-239bac43.html


What a disaster
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warmachine999: Um, I could only wish that I was one of those people that was part of the "added jobs" number.  Been out of work since the day before Christmas Eve, have applied for over 300 positions, and so far have gotten negative responses from 5 places, I have had 2 interviews, both of which went through a 2nd interview before they informed me that the job went to someone else.

Funny thing is, most of those places that I have applied to keep re-posting the same job that I have applied for, at a position that I am definitely qualified for, and are saying that they have an immediate need for people, but yet, no response from the company to my application.


Do you think it's intentional, keep the people already employed doing the work "temporarily" until they just absorb it, point out that the work has evened out and the new person isn't needed, boast to bosses that they saved a whole salary?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When was the last time the NYT had anything bad to say about the democratic party?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fat_free: It's so farking weird, right?

1. There's international inflation which is done by companies jacking up their prices, and profit taking. Not really something Biden can control.
2. Gas prices YoY are up, but that's due to petroleum companies raising prices and the fact that we are no longer in the COVID-19 flooding of the market of oil. Not something the Prez can control.
3. We hear that the US can't hire enough people at the shiat rates they could in the past. To attract new workers, they gotta raise wages. But we also hear that 678K US Americans (such as) have been hired in the month of February, and UE is down to 3.8%

How da fuq is this not seen as a great economy?


The same billionaires that created this economy to ensure they get all the money own the media. Biden with a congress that will work with him is a threat to some of that money. Therefore, the media has been ordered to tell you how bad the economy is.

The inflationary pressure helps too. You'd almost thing the price increases and product shortages are intentional now.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fat_free: It's so farking weird, right?

1. There's international inflation which is done by companies jacking up their prices, and profit taking. Not really something Biden can control.
2. Gas prices YoY are up, but that's due to petroleum companies raising prices and the fact that we are no longer in the COVID-19 flooding of the market of oil. Not something the Prez can control.
3. We hear that the US can't hire enough people at the shiat rates they could in the past. To attract new workers, they gotta raise wages. But we also hear that 678K US Americans (such as) have been hired in the month of February, and UE is down to 3.8%

How da fuq is this not seen as a great economy?


It costs Karen more to fill up her Grand Wagoneer so she has a sad.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: Well, the DOW is hating it.


It means interest rate hikes are coming sooner, not later. The stock market hates having the punch bowl of free money taken away while it is good and drunk. The fed is the bartender that refuses to serve the shiat faced drunk guy at the bar and the market is puking into its glass and asking for another.
 
Displayed 50 of 89 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.