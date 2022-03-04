 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Breaking: NATO to discuss enforcing possible no-fly zone over Ukraine. Cue up Vera Lynn's "We'll Meet Again"   (twitter.com) divider line
150
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

1048 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2022 at 8:50 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



150 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My heart wants this, but my brain does not. But then again, I'm not huddling in a subway tunnel with my children and cat.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect it would be in the region west of Kyiv to provide surveillance and cover for refugees headed to Poland.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes bravery means doing the right thing, even if it hurts.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Discussed and rejected.

https://twitter.com/HenryJFoy/status/1499738537272520705
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea. None. I mean, I really want to see the Ukrainians have clear skies so they can take out these convoys without threat from attack choppers and aerial bombardment, but... What would Putin do? Will he strike at Sweden, Finland, elsewhere? Seek to strike NATO airbases? Then what?

You take this step, you are declaring war. Not basically, not technically, Russia will declare war. Then what happens? Does that rally the Russian people and Generals to Putin and strengthen his control? I have no f*cking clue. No one does.

Think long and hard. It is very emotional watching innocent people die right now in Ukraine. It's horrible. But... the next move here. I'll support it whatever it is, to be honest. But just know that if we do this, we're going to be in a world that you have never experienced before.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Sometimes bravery means doing the right thing, even if it hurts.


It's the bravery of being out of range... In this instance it appears justifiable. At least Until and if Putin goes full nuke.

Gen X, all of this has happened in some way before, I'm surprised we didn't nuke ourselves in the 80's. I'm an American, so, yeah, some of this we're experiencing as a result of our own actions in the cold war. The rest of the planet (with a couple exceptions) should be left out of this, but nukes don't work like that.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Discussed and rejected.

https://twitter.com/HenryJFoy/status/1499738537272520705


And we're done here. Go back to your regularly scheduled doom.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: bloobeary: Sometimes bravery means doing the right thing, even if it hurts.

It's the bravery of being out of range... In this instance it appears justifiable. At least Until and if Putin goes full nuke.

Gen X, all of this has happened in some way before, I'm surprised we didn't nuke ourselves in the 80's. I'm an American, so, yeah, some of this we're experiencing as a result of our own actions in the cold war. The rest of the planet (with a couple exceptions) should be left out of this, but nukes don't work like that.


I wish Clinton and Yeltsin were able to go further in their nuclear disarmament all those years ago. Would not have stopped China and the rest... but well... Yeah, we really set this up from Hiroshima to today.

Interesting and dangerous times.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a Pink Floyd's The Wall reference?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Sometimes bravery means doing the right thing, even if it hurts.


Nuclear war hurts a lot.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/nato-meets-ukraine-calls-no-fly-zone-hinder-russia-2022-03-04/?utm_source=reddit.com

Nope
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
glad this thead was resolved in a single doompooping session
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Is that a Pink Floyd's The Wall reference?


What has become of you?
 
notto
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Peter Gabriel - Games Without Frontiers
Youtube 3xZmlUV8muY
 
sojourner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If it's going to happen, there needs to be an anti-government backlash already rolling in Russia that's strong enough to undermine the jingoistic frenzy of war with NATO. If they're told there's an external aggressor at this point, they'll believe it, and anti-war sentiment gets extinguished. It's completely on the side of justice to do one, but we need to stay our hand for long enough that they already know they've failed.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
After everything we've seen with defecting troops and breaking equipment all over the Russian side, how much of their nuclear arsenal do we think remains in working order?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Discussed and rejected.

https://twitter.com/HenryJFoy/status/1499738537272520705

And we're done here. Go back to your regularly scheduled doom.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Discussed and rejected.

https://twitter.com/HenryJFoy/status/1499738537272520705


It won't happen until Ukrainian forces are pushed into western Ukraine, or if Russian and Belarusian troops attempt to push in from the north into western Ukraine.  Keeping the NATO fed supply lines open is critical and it would not surprise me to see the Russians attempt to cut that off if Kyiv falls.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
🎵WE'LL MEET AGAIN.

DON'T KNOW WHERE,

DON'T KNOW WHEN

BUT I KNOW WE'LL MEET AGAIN SOME SUNNY DAAAAAY🎵
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sojourner: If it's going to happen, there needs to be an anti-government backlash already rolling in Russia that's strong enough to undermine the jingoistic frenzy of war with NATO. If they're told there's an external aggressor at this point, they'll believe it, and anti-war sentiment gets extinguished. It's completely on the side of justice to do one, but we need to stay our hand for long enough that they already know they've failed.


That's why Lindsey Graham's "assassination" call on Twitter last night was a complete gift to Putin.

And Ladybugs knew it when he typed it.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
oh, what the hell

Vera Lynn - We'll Meet Again (Dr. Strangelove Ending Updated)
Youtube mEtldt-FI8Y
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can't we do the equivalent of Russia's Little Green Men invasion of Crimea? Paint over the logos on the planes and go, "Gosh, no idea who that could be in those planes. Certainly not NATO."

Russia thought it was funny when they did, I'm sure they'll appreciate it being done back to them.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Is that a Pink Floyd's The Wall reference?


No, it was a meme in Duke Nukem Forever
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: spongeboob: Is that a Pink Floyd's The Wall reference?

What has become of you?


Does anybody else in here feel the way I do?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is this where FAFO gets applied directly to the forehead?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have no idea. None. I mean, I really want to see the Ukrainians have clear skies so they can take out these convoys without threat from attack choppers and aerial bombardment, but... What would Putin do? Will he strike at Sweden, Finland, elsewhere? Seek to strike NATO airbases? Then what?

You take this step, you are declaring war. Not basically, not technically, Russia will declare war. Then what happens? Does that rally the Russian people and Generals to Putin and strengthen his control? I have no f*cking clue. No one does.

Think long and hard. It is very emotional watching innocent people die right now in Ukraine. It's horrible. But... the next move here. I'll support it whatever it is, to be honest. But just know that if we do this, we're going to be in a world that you have never experienced before.


they will lynch putin for getting into this. russians are savage, but not stupid. read some history
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ThisBusinessWillGetOutOfControl.bmp
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: My heart wants this, but my brain does not. But then again, I'm not huddling in a subway tunnel with my children and cat.


Precisely THIS.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A no-fly zone is a terrible idea and a complete non-starter. Declaring a NFZ over Ukraine would be declaring war on Russia and that would be a very bad idea.

Russia can barely fight  the fight they have right now much less blitz across Europe in a new lightning war. Does the Russian military in Ukraine strike you as particularly effective?

NATO getting involved like this would be a great gift to Putin. It would give him a real boogeyman to rail against and you risk seeing Russian public opinion truly harden against the West. Let Putin drown in this war. NATO already has a red line and that is NATO territory.
 
Tenga
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Two suns in the sunset, again.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder where the United Nations Command is in all this. It was created to defend South Korea during the Korean war and still exists as far as I know. They might send a stronger message. Either way Putin needs to be shut down.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not happening unless Russia causes a full nuclear meltdown. At that point, they'd be actively poisoning NATO countries.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Sometimes bravery means doing the right thing, even if it hurts.


I agree with the sentiment but "hurts" may be understating "possibly triggering global nuclear war"
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How do you enforce a No Fly Zone?

By shooting down aircraft that violate it, which involves NATO in an act of war against Russia.

What do you do when a Surface to Air missile is fired at an aircraft patrolling the NFZ?

Destroy the launcher and the associated radar, which involves NATO in an act of war against Russia.

If NATO is going to war against Russia the absolute stupidest way to do it is a piece at a time.
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whose side would China be on in this Russia declared war -- or would it claim a third side and sit on the sidelines just waiting for the smoke and radiation to clear?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have no idea. None. I mean, I really want to see the Ukrainians have clear skies so they can take out these convoys without threat from attack choppers and aerial bombardment, but... What would Putin do? Will he strike at Sweden, Finland, elsewhere? Seek to strike NATO airbases? Then what?

You take this step, you are declaring war. Not basically, not technically, Russia will declare war. Then what happens? Does that rally the Russian people and Generals to Putin and strengthen his control? I have no f*cking clue. No one does.

Think long and hard. It is very emotional watching innocent people die right now in Ukraine. It's horrible. But... the next move here. I'll support it whatever it is, to be honest. But just know that if we do this, we're going to be in a world that you have never experienced before.


All of this.

Plus.....  I am SO glad it's not up to ME to decide this.  No good options.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
GOOD.

If there is a fundamental confrontation, let it happen sooner rather than later. You don't fight Fascism only if you win. You fight Fascism because it's Fascism.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Consider that Putin may well be deliberately looking for an excuse to level Manhattan and DC.

Vovochka's in a bunker deep underground in the Urals where he may be confident he can hold out for years if he has to. Moscow and St. Petersburg are disposable. It may be worth it to him just to rid the cities of their liberals and Jews.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I doubt they're going to do a no-fly zone, but I hope we're shoveling in all the drones. I know they have the Turkish jobs, and have hopefully churning those out like crazy, but in order for them to have a chance thy need air power.

This is a wartime laboratory for new technologies to show their capabilities.  They might destroy that 40mile convoy with asymmetrical warfare and carefully targeting destruction of fuel and support vehicles via drones and javelins. The only chance the Ukrainian people have to end the his soon, is to bloody the Russians so badly that the people rise up and demand peace.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: bloobeary: Sometimes bravery means doing the right thing, even if it hurts.

Nuclear war hurts a lot.


No, Pink Floyd was referencing her.
She was a BIG deal in WWII. Practically an angel for our forces.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Consider that Putin may well be deliberately looking for an excuse to level Manhattan and DC.
.


So basically nothing has changed since the 1950s?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Vera Lynn - We'll Meet Again (1943)
Youtube T5C4meGkNyc
 
Serious Black
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There are only two ways to enforce a no fly zone. One is through diplomacy and convincing your adversary to stop flying. The other is through force and blowing up your adversary's air assets.

Show of hands: who here thinks Putin can be convinced to stop this war through diplomacy? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?

*crickets*

We can only enforce a no fly zone through force. That's tantamount to declaring open war. Anyone clamoring for that has no idea how awful and destructive open war is for everyone.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: NewportBarGuy: I have no idea. None. I mean, I really want to see the Ukrainians have clear skies so they can take out these convoys without threat from attack choppers and aerial bombardment, but... What would Putin do? Will he strike at Sweden, Finland, elsewhere? Seek to strike NATO airbases? Then what?

You take this step, you are declaring war. Not basically, not technically, Russia will declare war. Then what happens? Does that rally the Russian people and Generals to Putin and strengthen his control? I have no f*cking clue. No one does.

Think long and hard. It is very emotional watching innocent people die right now in Ukraine. It's horrible. But... the next move here. I'll support it whatever it is, to be honest. But just know that if we do this, we're going to be in a world that you have never experienced before.

they will lynch putin for getting into this. russians are savage, but not stupid. read some history


Which book should I read that covers this particular scenario? Enlighten me.
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I would say only to the extent that it can be done with unmanned aircraft.
Maybe it's time to find out what drones can do in a real war.
But no - the west should not send any of it's airmen or troops into Ukraine or Ukraine airspace at this point in time.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: After everything we've seen with defecting troops and breaking equipment all over the Russian side, how much of their nuclear arsenal do we think remains in working order?


they say 80% of chinese missiles are not viable.
 
Zenith
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Whose side would China be on in this Russia declared war -- or would it claim a third side and sit on the sidelines just waiting for the smoke and radiation to clear?


I think China will sit it out and milk Russia for all it's worth in the meanwhile.
having Russia in debt servitude would suit China's plans.
 
Displayed 50 of 150 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.