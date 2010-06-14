 Skip to content
(ABC News) Ah here's a weapon we can all use. Memes (abcnews.go.com)
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
fastcdn.impakter.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [fastcdn.impakter.com image 850x664]


The "A" under Lithuania is Russia, though.  Probably shouldn't be, but is.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Farking Clown Shoes: [fastcdn.impakter.com image 850x664]

The "A" under Lithuania is Russia, though.  Probably shouldn't be, but is.


It's short for "Also Russia"
/Or maybe "Almost Russia"
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size


They're currently dropping reams of these out of helicopters over Moscow in order to incite hunger-based rioting in the streets.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Templates! Get your templates!
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Ve shall force memes down ze throats of our enemies
- like grandmothers force 2nd helpings down ze throats of too-skinny grandkids!'
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brap: [static01.nyt.com image 343x500]

They're currently dropping reams of these out of helicopters over Moscow in order to incite hunger-based rioting in the streets.


theballreport.comView Full Size
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I emailed this to Putin, I expect a ceasefire any minute

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
