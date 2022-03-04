 Skip to content
(NPR)   Biden administration agrees to protect from deportation tens of thousands of refugees already living in the U.S. Don't worry though, Republicans, they're white   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Hero, United States Department of Homeland Security, United States, Russia, Ukrainians, United States Senate, Ukraine, Europe, Flag of the United States  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rest assured, Fox News will find the one black / brown one.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As long as TFG has a chance, they could be forced back. Surely we haven't all forgotten hwo things went in 2017.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden Administration has a lot of splaining to do.  NO RUSSIAN OIL

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe Biden is crowing about saving Ukrainians while people are dying in Ukraine
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm among the most anti immigration people I've seen on fark and I'm ok with this as long as it's temporary. No path to permanent legal residency should ever begin with being here illegally, I don't care what color you are.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When does the moose put a sign out front? "we're full"?

this county can't clean up our own act and we're letting other come in?

I'm glad I am going to die soon.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tabletop: I'm among the most anti immigration people I've seen on fark and I'm ok with this as long as it's temporary. No path to permanent legal residency should ever begin with being here illegally, I don't care what color you are.


Which native American tribe are you descendant from?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless the country in question is literally higher on the list than Ukraine on the 'people to get nuked before we do' list, you can STFU.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using tired talking point for headline. +1 Subby
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: I can't believe Biden is crowing about saving Ukrainians while people are dying in Ukraine


Pelosi wrote that for him to say.
after she pulled his strings so he could raise his arms up.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: Tabletop: I'm among the most anti immigration people I've seen on fark and I'm ok with this as long as it's temporary. No path to permanent legal residency should ever begin with being here illegally, I don't care what color you are.

Which native American tribe are you descendant from?


Checkahoe
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tabletop: I'm among the most anti immigration people I've seen on fark and I'm ok with this as long as it's temporary. No path to permanent legal residency should ever begin with being here illegally, I don't care what color you are.


I'm curious what you think the right course of action is when their country of origin essentially doesn't exist anymore (which may soon be the case).
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: When does the moose put a sign out front? "we're full"?

this county can't clean up our own act and we're letting other come in?

I'm glad I am going to die soon.


We've lost almost a million people to COVID, and your response to allowing "tens of thousands" is "we're full"?  Truly you have a dizzying intellect.

Also, because this is Fark:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KCinPA: Using tired talking point for headline. +1 Subby


tired?

the truth never gets tired
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Tabletop: I'm among the most anti immigration people I've seen on fark and I'm ok with this as long as it's temporary. No path to permanent legal residency should ever begin with being here illegally, I don't care what color you are.

I'm curious what you think the right course of action is when their country of origin essentially doesn't exist anymore (which may soon be the case).


media-amazon.comView Full Size

Permanent residency in an airport?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: Tabletop: I'm among the most anti immigration people I've seen on fark and I'm ok with this as long as it's temporary. No path to permanent legal residency should ever begin with being here illegally, I don't care what color you are.

Which native American tribe are you descendant from?


Manifest Destiny.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: When does the moose put a sign out front? "we're full"?

this county can't clean up our own act and we're letting other come in?

I'm glad I am going to die soon.


same
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 500x756]


I love a good internet meme as much as the next guy, but I'm not sure I understand what a "They're white" button actually does.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opposing Putin: is this better than or worse than being brown to a Republican?

And they will have a caravan of diseases
And they probably don't worship Christmas
That's food?  They call that food?

Hang on, Fox News is dropping off money in my driveway.  If I don't go right out and get it, the porch pirates will.  Fox News uses bags with $$$ on them.  I've asked them not to.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Tabletop: I'm among the most anti immigration people I've seen on fark and I'm ok with this as long as it's temporary. No path to permanent legal residency should ever begin with being here illegally, I don't care what color you are.

I'm curious what you think the right course of action is when their country of origin essentially doesn't exist anymore (which may soon be the case).


I don't think that's actually a realistic concern. Even a total russian victory would still leave a puppet nation of ukraine. In general though, I'm interested in learning how we handled that after the dissolution of the USSR. It wouldn't be the first time we dealt with such a problem.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 500x756]

I love a good internet meme as much as the next guy, but I'm not sure I understand what a "They're white" button actually does.


The sportscaster will say "they're hard nosed, they hustle, they're cerebral."
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: steklo: When does the moose put a sign out front? "we're full"?

this county can't clean up our own act and we're letting other come in?

I'm glad I am going to die soon.

same


I have a new puppy.  I'm sending it your way.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And some, I assume, are totally hot people.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tabletop: I'm among the most anti immigration people I've seen on fark and I'm ok with this as long as it's temporary. No path to permanent legal residency should ever begin with being here illegally, I don't care what color you are.


The headline is wrong. If you're a refugee, you're not here illegally as that's a legal and permanent immigration status. Biden's order isn't directed at them.

This applies to people who intended to be here on a temporary work, study or residential visa and suspends the normal rules around those expiring. I'm hoping they get to apply for asylum.

The racism around this is vexing too. I work with refugees and what I'd do for Ukrainians is no different than what I've done for people from anywhere else in the world, but I'm going to have to put that as a preface to everything to defend against well-meaning liberals aren't I?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 500x756]

I love a good internet meme as much as the next guy, but I'm not sure I understand what a "They're white" button actually does.


don't be obtuse and now make a better one.

GO!
 
Tabletop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

abbarach: steklo: When does the moose put a sign out front? "we're full"?

this county can't clean up our own act and we're letting other come in?

I'm glad I am going to die soon.

We've lost almost a million people to COVID, and your response to allowing "tens of thousands" is "we're full"?  Truly you have a dizzying intellect.

Also, because this is Fark:
[Fark user image image 604x315]


We lost almost a million people to covid, and wages are finally increasing after being stagnant for decades. Being full doesn't mean there isn't anyplace left to stand, it means importing people will decrease the quality of life for those here.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Technically they're not white, at least not according to White Supremacists.
 
abbarach
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Opposing Putin: is this better than or worse than being brown to a Republican?

And they will have a caravan of diseases
And they probably don't worship Christmas
That's food?  They call that food?

Hang on, Fox News is dropping off money in my driveway.  If I don't go right out and get it, the porch pirates will.  Fox News uses bags with $$$ on them.  I've asked them not to.


My dad's side of the family is either Ukrainian or Polish, they've never been quite clear.  And a lot of the "old family recipes" from that side are a mix of both, so it may well be that we have roots in both countries if you go back far enough.

Having said that, Ukrainian cuisine has some really good dishes.  It just wouldn't be Christmas for my family without a baking dish full of cabbage rolls...
 
Tabletop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Tabletop: I'm among the most anti immigration people I've seen on fark and I'm ok with this as long as it's temporary. No path to permanent legal residency should ever begin with being here illegally, I don't care what color you are.

The headline is wrong. If you're a refugee, you're not here illegally as that's a legal and permanent immigration status. Biden's order isn't directed at them.

This applies to people who intended to be here on a temporary work, study or residential visa and suspends the normal rules around those expiring. I'm hoping they get to apply for asylum.

The racism around this is vexing too. I work with refugees and what I'd do for Ukrainians is no different than what I've done for people from anywhere else in the world, but I'm going to have to put that as a preface to everything to defend against well-meaning liberals aren't I?


This applies to all Ukrainian nationals, regardless of their reason for being in the country. That's how TPS status works.
 
kabloink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 500x756]

I love a good internet meme as much as the next guy, but I'm not sure I understand what a "They're white" button actually does.


Something like this at the border

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tabletop: This applies to all Ukrainian nationals, regardless of their reason for being in the country. That's how TPS status works.


Don't forget the cover letter on those reports.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's a difference between refugees and illegal immigrants right? Anyway, I don't think it's the race/skin color that's the problem, dear democrats. It's whether they're good or bad. If they're good people, then go help them through the legal procedure. If they're bad people, then deport them. Being good or bad is not dictated by your skin color, you know.
 
Slypork
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: When does the moose put a sign out front? "we're full"?

this county can't clean up our own act and we're letting other come in?

I'm glad I am going to die soon.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: When does the moose put a sign out front? "we're full"?

this county can't clean up our own act and we're letting other come in?

I'm glad I am going to die soon.


lol.

steklo: RolfBlitzer: I can't believe Biden is crowing about saving Ukrainians while people are dying in Ukraine

Pelosi wrote that for him to say.
after she pulled his strings so he could raise his arms up.


itstimetostoppostingcat.jpg
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Being good or bad is not dictated by your skin color, you know.


That's what we keep trying to tell Republicans and Trumpanzees.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you think we're full, you've never driven across the U.S.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ok.. what it ithey are white and christian.  Does that make them ok?

https://lancasteronline.com/news/local/ukrainian-volunteer-with-mcc-reflects-on-family-life-and-the-conflict-of-war-in-his/article_fe817dbc-9b39-11ec-9de8-1f280b1be73f.html
 
funzyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How will tucker spin us helping them into something bad?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Biden Administration has a lot of splaining to do.  NO RUSSIAN OIL

[pbs.twimg.com image 288x421]


That count is "since [the] Russian invasion".  A better graph would show the total count, as the US has been spanking Russians since the invasion of Crimea.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Another good move by Biden.
Looks like he's going to win reelection.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tabletop: I'm among the most anti immigration people I've seen on fark and I'm ok with this as long as it's temporary. No path to permanent legal residency should ever begin with being here illegally, I don't care what color you are.


Hey. Another 'I made it to the boat, let me now pull up the ladder behind me' piece of garbage.

Unless you're Native American. Should have never fed those pilgrims
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: When does the moose put a sign out front? "we're full"?

this county can't clean up our own act and we're letting other come in?

I'm glad I am going to die soon.


I'm glad you're going to die soon too
 
Tabletop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Tabletop: I'm among the most anti immigration people I've seen on fark and I'm ok with this as long as it's temporary. No path to permanent legal residency should ever begin with being here illegally, I don't care what color you are.

Hey. Another 'I made it to the boat, let me now pull up the ladder behind me' piece of garbage.

Unless you're Native American. Should have never fed those pilgrims


The ladder is the legal immigration process.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Been here illegally for years? Broken no laws? Paid taxes? Welcome, here's your citizenship.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's not a problem of people being here illegally. It's a broken immigration system that's the problem.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

funzyr: How will tucker spin us helping them into something bad?


Probably by amplifying the theme of this link (and so many Farkers), that it's racist to help Ukrainians? It's straight out of their playbook, divide your enemy against themselves to divert our attentions away from our common adversary, Putin.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Tabletop: I'm among the most anti immigration people I've seen on fark and I'm ok with this as long as it's temporary. No path to permanent legal residency should ever begin with being here illegally, I don't care what color you are.

Hey. Another 'I made it to the boat, let me now pull up the ladder behind me' piece of garbage.

Unless you're Native American. Should have never fed those pilgrims

The ladder is the legal immigration process.


Do you know anything about history that Fox News hasn't told you?  'Legal immigration' is a very recent fiction designed to f*ck over mostly brown people we helped create a hellscape for in South America. Did any of your ancestors fill out the 'legal' paperwork other than getting on a boat or showing up on Ellis island?

You are a rare form of naive and a myopic fool. Deluded by lies and married to hate
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Democrats also have problems with immigrants of darker skin tones.

Fark user imageView Full Size


(Picture From 2021)
 
