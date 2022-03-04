 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: What's with all these Ukrainian women kicking so much Russian ass?   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Ukraine, images of Ukrainian women, Military, older woman, 38-year-old Yulia Matvienko, 29-year-old Andriana Susak, 38-year-old Olena Bilozerska, scenes of Ukrainian resistance  
1226 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2022 at 2:50 PM



33 Comments
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Israel did it before it was cool.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two years earlier, when Russian-backed separatists launched a terrorist campaign, women took up arms and scrambled to the fight. They worked as snipers and combat medics and soldiers to defend their homes in a time of crisis. But because the military did not officially employ women in those positions, they were never listed in military records as snipers and combat medics and soldiers.
Instead, records referred to them as seamstresses, or cooks, or cleaners. '''

Well, the mob DOES sometimes refer to hitmen as "cleaners"   and I suppose the person who stitches you up under fire IS technically a "seamstress"
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
navbharattimes.indiatimes.comView Full Size
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
static.ukrinform.comView Full Size

womensagenda.com.auView Full Size

genderdesk.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

imageio.forbes.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
themoviescene.co.ukView Full Size


Mr. Grocer: Look, I don't want to play against you! This thing is real.
Martin Q. Blank: How real?
Mr. Grocer: Maranga Brothers, them, uh, East German ex-Stasi guys...
Martin Q. Blank: Oh, I don't like those guys.
Mr. Grocer: Them butch Filipino ladies...
Martin Q. Blank: What, the dwarf, maid...
[makes stabbing motion]
Mr. Grocer: Stabbers! Queens of the hotel hit, you know.
Martin Q. Blank: You got a great crew.
Mr. Grocer: Everybody's in!
Martin Q. Blank: Yeah well, not me, so don't paw at me with your dirty little guild, okay?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [navbharattimes.indiatimes.com image 850x566][i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x510]
[pbs.twimg.com image 776x879][static.ukrinform.com image 630x360]
[womensagenda.com.au image 850x579]
[genderdesk.files.wordpress.com image 850x571]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]
[imageio.forbes.com image 850x478]


Go ahead, try touching any of them without consent. I'll be back here with a camera and enjoying the show.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On the one hand, you have a bunch of kids being sent to the front for reasons they really don't understand.

On the other, you have citizens fighting off the invasion of their home.

You can see why one side might fight harder than the other.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Women need to learn they can either shoot a bullet defending themselves / their country, or be killed by one shot by the person invading.

That's on top of the various things that typically happen in war... My Polish friends would note for Americans that Russians have a history of raping Eastern European women. Many knew older women who talked about he crazy numbers of self-induced abortions after the Russians took over.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
mrs bughunter's bumper sticker:

i.ebayimg.com

/on her beat-up pickup
//she's a general contractor
///every day she blows somebody's mind
////get your head outta the gutter, she's mine
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Israel did it before it was cool.


lol. Apples and oranges. One group is fighting for their very lives. The other occupies territories illegally and seeks to strengthen a pissant ethnostate.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Onion headline:

"Ukrainians... why don't they kick less ass?"
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


That's how they're gonna get him...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Bread314
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
TL:DR but I can explain in one sentence. In modern warfare, any human can learn how to shoot on YouTube or fly a plane and women happen to be human.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Come on, we've learned that under the strata of buttercream frosting every woman has a core of molten biatchtonium waiting to get out.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bughunter: mrs bughunter's bumper sticker:

[i.ebayimg.com image 613x100]

/on her beat-up pickup
//she's a general contractor
///every day she blows somebody's mind
////get your head outta the gutter, she's mine


I learned car repair from my mother, and cooking from my father.

Doesn't blow my mind at all.

I still say the biggest hurdle for women to overcome is the culture of other women who repress them.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Russians by culture are horribly misogynistic. Almost as bad as the Taliban's own hangups regarding females.

Having a female fighter kick the ass of a Russian or Taliban is as much a cultural kick in the balls as a tactical one. When you've been raised to believe that women should be submissive and frequently slapped around, and then you yourself end up getting your ass handed back to you by a female? That's a Double OOF!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: bughunter: mrs bughunter's bumper sticker:

[i.ebayimg.com image 613x100]

/on her beat-up pickup
//she's a general contractor
///every day she blows somebody's mind
////get your head outta the gutter, she's mine

I learned car repair from my mother, and cooking from my father.

Doesn't blow my mind at all.

I still say the biggest hurdle for women to overcome is the culture of other women who repress them.


Crab Bucket culture. The absolute worst.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Israel did it before it was cool.


The hot Israeli women are Eastern European women.  They just moved to Israel and live there now.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Russians by culture are horribly misogynistic. Almost as bad as the Taliban's own hangups regarding females.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bread314: TL:DR but I can explain in one sentence. In modern warfare, any human can learn how to shoot on YouTube or fly a plane and women happen to be human.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, but only HETEROSEXUAL humans can operate such machinery.
This makes sense somehow in Republican derpville versions of reality.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Projectiles don't care who launched them.
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned."

Ukrainian women when their homeland and loved ones are threatened: Here, hold my beer.
 
Dryad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Saint Olga happened. Kyiv has its own patron saint, its a woman, and she's the patron saint of both defiance and vengeance.
You just can't get much more on brand than that right now in Kyiv.
images.theconversation.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"We learned from you!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Russian bots are back
 
slantsix
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My province is over 10% Ukrainian. I work with a bunch of Ukrainian women in their 20s and 30s, including one of my business partners. They are some of the most no-nonsense people I've ever met. One is currently in Cuba, apparently surrounded by Russians which has affected her holiday (I know, tiniest violin). These are the types who'd be first in line for a gun. This war is really hitting home for many of my friends and colleagues.
 
Dryad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
hot.
 
guestguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Bread314: TL:DR but I can explain in one sentence. In modern warfare, any human can learn how to shoot on YouTube or fly a plane and women happen to be human.

[Fark user image 356x258]

Yeah, but only HETEROSEXUAL humans can operate such machinery.
This makes sense somehow in Republican derpville versions of reality.


Every time I see some new Ben Garrison turd of a cartoon, I think of these and giggle like an idiot...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Laughs in babushka
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Bread314: TL:DR but I can explain in one sentence. In modern warfare, any human can learn how to shoot on YouTube or fly a plane and women happen to be human.

[Fark user image 356x258]

Yeah, but only HETEROSEXUAL humans can operate such machinery.
This makes sense somehow in Republican derpville versions of reality.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Western history's first greatest general.
And bi (if not preferring his side men).

/Alexander's got some eye shadow going on there too, it seems, but I also now get where the GOPers think orange make-up makes them look virile
//Atilla also, IIRC. Wonder what made him so grumpy in Civ V.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: hot.


Bingo

Competence and power are a good look on anyone.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Practical_Draconian: Begoggle: Bread314: TL:DR but I can explain in one sentence. In modern warfare, any human can learn how to shoot on YouTube or fly a plane and women happen to be human.

[Fark user image 356x258]

Yeah, but only HETEROSEXUAL humans can operate such machinery.
This makes sense somehow in Republican derpville versions of reality.

[Fark user image image 275x183]

Western history's first greatest general.
And bi (if not preferring his side men).

/Alexander's got some eye shadow going on there too, it seems, but I also now get where the GOPers think orange make-up makes them look virile
//Atilla also, IIRC. Wonder what made him so grumpy in Civ V.


The ancient Greeks in general as well. Vain as fark, will stick it in anything, and will stand against certain doom for days fighting to the death.
 
