 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   'My city is being shelled, but my mum in Russia won't believe me.' The GOP is apparently engaged in outreach   (bbc.com) divider line
21
    More: Facepalm, Russia, Russian state TV channels, small village 20km, Anastasiya's parents, Russian outlet, control of Kyiv authorities, false information, country's media regulator  
•       •       •

705 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2022 at 10:50 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, yes...evil disinformation in Russian state media, etc etc....
....But zomg this really is the cutest thing to have come out of this farking war:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But even though they worry about me, they still say it probably happens only by accident, that the Russian army would never target civilians. That it's Ukrainians who're killing their own people."

I doubt that.  It's probably Antifa.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Russians are stupid servile farks.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

koder: Yes, yes...evil disinformation in Russian state media, etc etc....
....But zomg this really is the cutest thing to have come out of this farking war:

[Fark user image 850x478]


I dunno.  He's got the thousand yard stare
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My neighbors were born in the USSR.  They understand that Putin is crazy.

But one of the parents is in Moscow and is a Putin supporter.  He won't leave.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was under the impression that the GOP couldn't organize a two-man race to the sh*t-house never mind off-shore propaganda.
 
v2micca
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I struggle to have empathy with my fellow human beings.  Its one of my flaws, I may even try to address it one day.  But goddamn, seeing photos of her puppers and thinking about those poor animals having to deal with the terror of constant bombing and gunfire just farking kills me.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Diogenes: "But even though they worry about me, they still say it probably happens only by accident, that the Russian army would never target civilians. That it's Ukrainians who're killing their own people."

I doubt that.  It's probably Antifa.


Nah.  It's BLM.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Russians are stupid servile farks.


Thing is.....it is so much easier to just go along with something that doesn't seem like it impacts you. Especially if someone else says that THAT is right, true and good.

/ There's a couple of really good videos on the YouTube that go into bystander syndrome and why things like the Holocaust were allowed to happen.

// 1/3 of all people will absolutely stand by whilst the second 1/3 of all people murder the third 1/3 of all people.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It isn't that the propaganda tricks them in to thinking that - when their own children are telling them what's happening that they're seeing with their own eyes and they STILL choose not to believe them that pretty well punctures that idea.

They know it isn't true but they choose to stick to the alternate and easily debunkable narrative because they WANT to. The propaganda outlets give them what they believe is plausible deniability - at least plausible enough that they can pretend the people they're talking to are being unreasonable dismissing it, even though they're actually being unreasonable themselves.

They're the same people as our own "conservatives". Same segment as that one in our society, "conservatives" here act exactly like that for the same reasons. They've constructed this fragile worldview with themselves at the center, the lies are what they need to maintain their unearned sense of superiority.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Russians are stupid servile farks.


Always have been. They have a f*cked up history of being servile to their leadership and thugs to their neighbors.
What they deserve is a stomping and  isolation, I don't care for how long. The world would be better without Russia in it.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: It isn't that the propaganda tricks them in to thinking that - when their own children are telling them what's happening that they're seeing with their own eyes and they STILL choose not to believe them that pretty well punctures that idea.

They know it isn't true but they choose to stick to the alternate and easily debunkable narrative because they WANT to. The propaganda outlets give them what they believe is plausible deniability - at least plausible enough that they can pretend the people they're talking to are being unreasonable dismissing it, even though they're actually being unreasonable themselves.

They're the same people as our own "conservatives". Same segment as that one in our society, "conservatives" here act exactly like that for the same reasons. They've constructed this fragile worldview with themselves at the center, the lies are what they need to maintain their unearned sense of superiority.


Sounds very NAZI/Aryan history class is coming soon.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

koder: Yes, yes...evil disinformation in Russian state media, etc etc....
....But zomg this really is the cutest thing to have come out of this farking war:

[Fark user image 850x478]


Your dog wants peace in our time.
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: Jake Havechek: Russians are stupid servile farks.

Always have been. They have a f*cked up history of being servile to their leadership and thugs to their neighbors.
What they deserve is a stomping and  isolation, I don't care for how long. The world would be better without Russia in it.


There we go, that's what this was missing; real demonization of the other side. Gotta love that warm, comforting Cold War blanket.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: It isn't that the propaganda tricks them in to thinking that - when their own children are telling them what's happening that they're seeing with their own eyes and they STILL choose not to believe them that pretty well punctures that idea.

They know it isn't true but they choose to stick to the alternate and easily debunkable narrative because they WANT to. The propaganda outlets give them what they believe is plausible deniability - at least plausible enough that they can pretend the people they're talking to are being unreasonable dismissing it, even though they're actually being unreasonable themselves.

They're the same people as our own "conservatives". Same segment as that one in our society, "conservatives" here act exactly like that for the same reasons. They've constructed this fragile worldview with themselves at the center, the lies are what they need to maintain their unearned sense of superiority.


You must have parents that make sense, cause mine will happily decide anything that conflicts with their decision/worldview is just wrong, and I'm being silly and/or a jerk that just like hassling them with nonsense.  Like you'd treat a 12 year old trying to talk about politics or something.  Lot of people never lose the, "Ehh kids, WTF do they know they'll believe any old stupid shiat" attitude.  Yes, even for important stuff - even life and death.

/here's an example
//"I don't want to get raped again and this situation is nearly exactly like when that happened."
///"You're just being silly, and you were younger then."  Yes, really.  Discounting shelling that's happening far away sound that impossible now?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There was a SNES game called Actraiser featuring a 'war in Heaven'-type scenario between the forces of good and evil. Evil had learned they could co-opt human beings into doing their dirty work by spinning some story. An angel quoted to me that, 'Humans favor leisure over difficulty. If you give them a choice of what to believe, they will take the option that offers the least difficulty.'

It's like smokers who thought the science linking smoking to lung cancer 'wasn't settled yet', or Exon with global warming, or priests and c19, or here on this very topic. If you give people two competing beliefs, human beings tend to choose to believe the option that doesn't require them to do anything, even if that option is very unlikely to be true; it's a basic flaw in human reasoning.
 
sleze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Russians are stupid servile farks.


It's not just them.  Ever since SLEZE Sr. went off the deep end with other MAGAts, I have basically stopped talking to him (and blocked his nonsense email forwards).  We recently had a death in the family and I dutifully gave him a call.  It was pleasant to reminisce about our relative but it eventually turned towards the lack of workers at the nursing home and then politics.  I point blank to hold him to stop sending me political shiat if he wants to have a relationship with my family.  We then got onto the topic of the 2020 election and he articulated that he still has doubts and I asked him, "Lawyers were given 60+ chances in court to provide evidence.  They failed EVERY time.  Tell me what it would take for you to change your mind?"  He really couldn't answer it.

<sigh>

So far, he has been true to his word to stop sending me texts and emails about his political delusions which opens up the possibility that we could have a shell of the former relationship we used to have.  Hopefully that keeps up.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He is very popular.

A lot of Russians believe he brings them respect at the international stage, that due to him Russia cannot be ignored.

That anyone that undermines him wants Russia to be disgraced in the eyes of the "westerners".

While there are those that object to him, they are rare. This is not like those countries we were in such a rush to attack like Iraq or Afghanistan where the average citizen was clueless or bearing no love for their leader.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bslim: Jake Havechek: Russians are stupid servile farks.

Always have been. They have a f*cked up history of being servile to their leadership and thugs to their neighbors.
What they deserve is a stomping and  isolation, I don't care for how long. The world would be better without Russia in it.


Billy Joel - Leningrad (Official Video)
Youtube LgD_-dRZPgs
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SMB2811: Bslim: Jake Havechek: Russians are stupid servile farks.

Always have been. They have a f*cked up history of being servile to their leadership and thugs to their neighbors.
What they deserve is a stomping and  isolation, I don't care for how long. The world would be better without Russia in it.

There we go, that's what this was missing; real demonization of the other side. Gotta love that warm, comforting Cold War blanket.


Go back to Moscow, freak.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SMB2811: Bslim: Jake Havechek: Russians are stupid servile farks.

Always have been. They have a f*cked up history of being servile to their leadership and thugs to their neighbors.
What they deserve is a stomping and  isolation, I don't care for how long. The world would be better without Russia in it.

There we go, that's what this was missing; real demonization of the other side. Gotta love that warm, comforting Cold War blanket.


Who started it?

WHO STARTED THIS SH*T?
Who has been destabilizing the rest of the world for a decade (at least)?

Russians that's who. The world has been way too lenient. Some garbage piece of sh*t country that offers nothing of value and yet disproportionately exports misery. How the f*ck did we let it get to this point is what I'm wondering.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.