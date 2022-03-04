 Skip to content
(KTNV Las Vegas)   That mystery substance that fell from the sky? Yeah, it's bee poop   (ktnv.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In before "OMG, time to kill all the bees!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Just what I have always wanted, my very own poop thread"
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Frass is such a dainty word for sh*t.

What's up with that? Why so dainty?
*quick googling*

Well now I've seen everything. This dainty word is derived from GERMAN, just about the least dainty language there is...
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hardly the least disgusting "mystery goo" you'll find in Vegas
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG. Time to kill all the bees!
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This scene makes more sense in that context

Not the Bees - Nic Cage in The Wicker Man
Youtube EVCrmXW6-Pk
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, ain't that some shiat?

/Well...?  Ain't it?
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THANKS OBAMA
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bee-ces
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THEY CALLED THE SHIAT 'POOP'!!!

/This is the best night of my life
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Have you seen the lines?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The news guy in the video is Dave Courvoisier. Folks might recognize him from the film Casino.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like the yellow rain from the Vietnam war: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yellow_rain
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: In before "OMG, time to kill all the bees!"


The bees would kill all of us, if they were given the chance
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A long as it's not bee vomit it's OK that stuff is gross!!!


Unless it's mixed with BBQ sauce
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

educated: Frass is such a dainty word for sh*t.

What's up with that? Why so dainty?
*quick googling*

Well now I've seen everything. This dainty word is derived from GERMAN, just about the least dainty language there is...


Most scat porn is German, study it out...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
40 years ago, everyone knew this.  Now there are so few wild bees and we've had two generations of children grow up without going outside, we get an article every spring about bee poop.
 
skyotter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Growing up in a Spongy Moth zone, the caterpillars pooping sounded like rain.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: THANKS OBAMA


🙏
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stuffy: [Fark user image image 683x1024]
Have you seen the lines?


Use walking feet?
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
how much extra does this cost...?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MSBFDffpm: [Fark user image 618x445]


"It was only at that final moment that officer kowolski realized he had gone too far; The bears had won, there was no doubt about it. Helpless to free the trapped 'normals', sargeant jones let out one final sigh - resigning the innocent to the merciless mockery of pooh"
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

educated: Frass is such a dainty word for sh*t.

What's up with that? Why so dainty?
*quick googling*

Well now I've seen everything. This dainty word is derived from GERMAN, just about the least dainty language there is...


It's only dainty when said without the Germanic guttural intonation. Or when you say it.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was this determined from a taste test?
 
