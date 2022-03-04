 Skip to content
(CNN)   Teacher of the Year chases student down the hall and slaps him in the face for the crime of....wearing a hoodie. Teacher is then granted early retirement so he can keep all his benefits   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ain't that a slap in the face
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What good reason do they have to ban hoodies from their school in the first place?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aimtastic: What good reason do they have to ban hoodies from their school in the first place?


So, a couple reasons...might not be GOOD ones but....

1. safety (because of headphones)

2. safety (because if someone who LOOKS like you does something bad...you might be caught up in it...the old, "we can't tell which one of you x'd so we'll suspend you all)

3. Safety (peripheral vision)

4. learning (because of headphones...and we are sick of telling you to take them out)

In our society we have seen human beings with hoodies and headphones DIE because of their lack of awareness around them.

Now...I don't enforce the no hoodie rule but I'm constantly saying, "I can hear your music. I've asked you to take out your headphones...." etc.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All that said....NEVER HIT A STUDENT.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Second update: Sometimes the admin give the hardest kids to the MOST EXPENSIVE TEACHERS because $$$ HOPING that those teachers screw up.

This guy killed himself after one such incident. https://www.ctinsider.com/shoreline/article/Clinton-mourns-death-of-longtime-teacher-John-16496620.php
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids in Florida have been murdered for less
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: Second update: Sometimes the admin give the hardest kids to the MOST EXPENSIVE TEACHERS because $$$ HOPING that those teachers screw up.

This guy killed himself after one such incident. https://www.ctinsider.com/shoreline/article/Clinton-mourns-death-of-longtime-teacher-John-16496620.php


after what such incident? It says he was a kindergarten teacher.  the administration purposefully gave him really hard kindergarten students that year and he killed himself because of it?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not exactly 'early' retirement if he's been there 40 years (yes, I actually RTFA...I'm so ashamed), & after that time all the benefits are more than likely fully vested.  So not much you can do there.  Unless 'early' is before the end of the school year, in which case it's completely appropriate.

And the arrest for battery is fully justified as well.  Felony level may be a bit much, but if plead down to a decent level misdemeanor ... yeah, ok.  Several months of spending his weekends in jail should cover things nicely.

The system is broken as hell, but with what they had to work with, it was more or less handled as best it could be.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hoods are not allowed in school except on special days, the school's handbook shows.

WTF does that mean? What's a special day? "National Hoodie Day"? Stupidest rule I've eve heard. I believe it gets quite cold in Indiana. You can't wear anything with a hood attached to it to school? Enjoy your frostbitten ears while you wait for the bus.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

theteacher: aimtastic: What good reason do they have to ban hoodies from their school in the first place?

So, a couple reasons...might not be GOOD ones but....

1. safety (because of headphones)

2. safety (because if someone who LOOKS like you does something bad...you might be caught up in it...the old, "we can't tell which one of you x'd so we'll suspend you all)

3. Safety (peripheral vision)

4. learning (because of headphones...and we are sick of telling you to take them out)

In our society we have seen human beings with hoodies and headphones DIE because of their lack of awareness around them.

Now...I don't enforce the no hoodie rule but I'm constantly saying, "I can hear your music. I've asked you to take out your headphones...." etc.


Don't forget: Blah students.

theteacher: All that said....NEVER HIT A STUDENT.


....unless you well-connected to the law enforcement community, in which up to and including lethal force is permitted.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: Hoods are not allowed in school except on special days, the school's handbook shows.

WTF does that mean? What's a special day? "National Hoodie Day"? Stupidest rule I've eve heard. I believe it gets quite cold in Indiana. You can't wear anything with a hood attached to it to school? Enjoy your frostbitten ears while you wait for the bus.


In New England, it's celebrated differently:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Need to respect his authority.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: Hoods are not allowed in school except on special days, the school's handbook shows.


theteacher: All that said....NEVER HIT A STUDENT.


Never?  Maybe "almost never".

WTF does that mean? What's a special day? "National Hoodie Day"? Stupidest rule I've eve heard. I believe it gets quite cold in Indiana. You can't wear anything with a hood attached to it to school? Enjoy your frostbitten ears while you wait for the bus.

You can wear your hoodie while waiting for the bus.  You can wear your hoodie in the building.  You just can't have your hood up in the building.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

theteacher: Second update: Sometimes the admin give the hardest kids to the MOST EXPENSIVE TEACHERS because $$$ HOPING that those teachers screw up.

This guy killed himself after one such incident. https://www.ctinsider.com/shoreline/article/Clinton-mourns-death-of-longtime-teacher-John-16496620.php


Nowhere in there does it blame his suicide on his teaching career. Did you just fabricate that angle?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not surprising. White supremacy has it's rewards.
Conservative Christian scum.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Little bastard probably had it coming.
 
Snort
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Munden: theteacher: Second update: Sometimes the admin give the hardest kids to the MOST EXPENSIVE TEACHERS because $$$ HOPING that those teachers screw up.

This guy killed himself after one such incident. https://www.ctinsider.com/shoreline/article/Clinton-mourns-death-of-longtime-teacher-John-16496620.php

after what such incident? It says he was a kindergarten teacher.  the administration purposefully gave him really hard kindergarten students that year and he killed himself because of it?


Listen buddy.  Those kindergarteners are ruthless and soulless beings.  They don't care if its nap time or circle time or story time. They will cut a biatch if they can't play house they way they want.  And you better respect their imaginary friend's pronouns.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Little bastard probably had it coming.


Yes. He's got lawsuit money coming. Good.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Back when I was a lad if the teacher hit you your parents would assume you deserved it and then you'd have to apologize to the teacher.
 
sleze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Not exactly 'early' retirement if he's been there 40 years (yes, I actually RTFA...I'm so ashamed), & after that time all the benefits are more than likely fully vested. So not much you can do there.  Unless 'early' is before the end of the school year, in which case it's completely appropriate.

And the arrest for battery is fully justified as well.  Felony level may be a bit much, but if plead down to a decent level misdemeanor ... yeah, ok.  Several months of spending his weekends in jail should cover things nicely.

The system is broken as hell, but with what they had to work with, it was more or less handled as best it could be.


I would like to imagine that abuse of a child would somehow result in forfeiture of benefits for a teacher at least.  Kind of like how a civilian with classified clearance would lose their pension if they sell secrets to the Chinese.  It is kind of the core of each profession.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pension systems do not work as subby implies.

The money paid into the pension came out of the employee's own check every pay period. The deduction is also mandatory, the employee doesn't have the option to not contribute. Therefore the money is encumbered to the employee and there are many legal safeguards to make this remain so, up to and including preventing basically anyone from withdrawing from the pension system except in extreme cases.  Once eligible to retire, it becomes even harder to claim the few extreme cases.

What subby complains about would be like someone complaining that the Social Security contributions someone made weren't accessible.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I went to school, we called that "Tuesday". Not endorsing what he did, just saying it was commonplace.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: Hoods are not allowed in school except on special days, the school's handbook shows.

WTF does that mean? What's a special day? "National Hoodie Day"? Stupidest rule I've eve heard. I believe it gets quite cold in Indiana. You can't wear anything with a hood attached to it to school? Enjoy your frostbitten ears while you wait for the bus.


I'm pretty sure the students are allowed to wear whatever they want *to* school, it's just that you gotta put your coat or hooded sweatshirt in your locker and you can't keep it on during class or walking around the hallways.  I've worked with teens.  It seems like a dumb rule, and for most students it is.  But you get a few problem kids that wear earbuds during class "hidden" under the hood or they use the hood to obscure their face from a security camera while vandalizing crap.  Having a universal dress code is simpler and more enforceable/defensible  than trying to do a case-by-case thing.

"Special days" are just going to be something like spirit week or whatever, not some sort of national holiday.  I feel like everyone knows about that concept, at least in the US.
 
hej
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Then they came for my Skittles candy
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

theteacher: All that said....NEVER HIT A STUDENT.


What if nobody is looking?
 
anticontent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

theteacher: aimtastic: What good reason do they have to ban hoodies from their school in the first place?

So, a couple reasons...might not be GOOD ones but....

1. safety (because of headphones)

2. safety (because if someone who LOOKS like you does something bad...you might be caught up in it...the old, "we can't tell which one of you x'd so we'll suspend you all)

3. Safety (peripheral vision)

4. learning (because of headphones...and we are sick of telling you to take them out)

In our society we have seen human beings with hoodies and headphones DIE because of their lack of awareness around them.

Now...I don't enforce the no hoodie rule but I'm constantly saying, "I can hear your music. I've asked you to take out your headphones...." etc.


Hey those are good-sounding excuses compared to what the reality is I guess.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can see it for security in making it easier to identify people who aren't supposed to be on campus.

But you don't punch kids in the face. Sheesh.
 
zez
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aimtastic: What good reason do they have to ban hoodies from their school in the first place?


My school district says it's so they can recognize the students easier.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

theteacher: All that said....NEVER HIT A STUDENT.


Unless you are working for a religious school system.  I think many of my grade school teachers were more interested in hitting kids than teaching.  One guy had a drawn full of rulers, rods and pieces of hose.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Munden: theteacher: Second update: Sometimes the admin give the hardest kids to the MOST EXPENSIVE TEACHERS because $$$ HOPING that those teachers screw up.

This guy killed himself after one such incident. https://www.ctinsider.com/shoreline/article/Clinton-mourns-death-of-longtime-teacher-John-16496620.php

after what such incident? It says he was a kindergarten teacher.  the administration purposefully gave him really hard kindergarten students that year and he killed himself because of it?


It wasn't a tumor
 
