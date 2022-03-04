 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Underground nuclear bunker built during the Cold War a steal of a deal at £25,000 in these nuke happy times. Bonus: This pristine example of a bunker also protects against electro-magnetic pulse from nuclear detonations (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Nuclear weapon, UNDERGROUND nuclear BUNKER, The Sun, News of the World, Bunker, Newspaper, The Times, Blast shelter  
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No water, sewer or electricity.  I think I'd rather be outside in the radiation.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This rerun of the Cold War sucks.

It was so much more fun living through it in the 80s.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No thanks. I'll stick my own nuclear bunker, thank you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: No water, sewer or electricity.  I think I'd rather be outside in the radiation.


I was thinking the same thing.

Miners needed honeywagons to dispose of/trap human waste in order to prevent confined areas from filling with methane/sewer gas that could be fatal. How does a bunker like this mitigate that issue?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I am just hoping that Canada is really low on the list of targets.

Q. Does Canada play an important role in American defense?

A. Yes. The Americans are hoping the Russian missiles run out of fuel over it.

From The Retarded Giant. Authors: both Americans who have worked in Canada. Who else would know that many Canadian jokes?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: This rerun of the Cold War sucks.

It was so much more fun living through it in the 80s.


We got some great music out of it though.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Sin_City_Superhero: No water, sewer or electricity.  I think I'd rather be outside in the radiation.

I was thinking the same thing.

Miners needed honeywagons to dispose of/trap human waste in order to prevent confined areas from filling with methane/sewer gas that could be fatal. How does a bunker like this mitigate that issue?


Gasoline-burning electricity generator.

Ha! Ha!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


I'm getting Claustrophobic just looking at this.  I'll take my chance with the 3,000 degree heat.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I used to think a bunker would be a good idea...

...when I was a kid. As a grownup I realize it means a worse and slower death, and only slightly postponed. Your food is going to run out. Your water is going to run out. Something you need for living in that bunker will break or run out. Eventually you have to leave the bunker, and when the world is filled with radioactive fallout, and basically the entire biosphere is collapsing, anything you find will be contaminated. The air itself will be contaminated. There will be no more food production, there will be no more working sanitation systems, no more spare parts for your equipment - just the dead, and the dying.

A bunker just means a slower death. I live outside DC, so my current plan in case of nuclear war is to go to the most exposed, highest elevated location, closest to DC that I can find before the bombs hit. I'd rather just be vaporized than slowly die of hunger, thirst, and radiation poisoning all at once.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: This rerun of the Cold War sucks.

It was so much more fun living through it in the 80s.


It's times like these that I'm grateful I love right next to a primary target.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dammit, autocarrot, live.

/love, too :)
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They could store nuclear waste in it!

Wait, that's not right, is it?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I always thought a nuclear silo converted into a living space would be super cool.

Not for protection, mind. There would be no vast store of grain at the bottom. Just chuck levels in it and a lift.

Not too many nukes hanging around Auckland, though.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I used to think a bunker would be a good idea...

...when I was a kid. As a grownup I realize it means a worse and slower death, and only slightly postponed. Your food is going to run out. Your water is going to run out. Something you need for living in that bunker will break or run out. Eventually you have to leave the bunker, and when the world is filled with radioactive fallout, and basically the entire biosphere is collapsing, anything you find will be contaminated. The air itself will be contaminated. There will be no more food production, there will be no more working sanitation systems, no more spare parts for your equipment - just the dead, and the dying.

A bunker just means a slower death. I live outside DC, so my current plan in case of nuclear war is to go to the most exposed, highest elevated location, closest to DC that I can find before the bombs hit. I'd rather just be vaporized than slowly die of hunger, thirst, and radiation poisoning all at once.


Yup. Plus I've played a enough Fallout to know that I don't think vault life is really for me.

On the flip side, I do live a few miles down the road from Goodsprings...
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: No water, sewer or electricity.  I think I'd rather be outside in the radiation.


And worse than that, the cell service sucks!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Apparently someone did it for realsies, except they're running with the concept of doomsday living.

https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/weapons/a34522641/underground-atlas-missile-silo-survival-condo/

I care little for that, I'm just thinking luxury skyscrapers in reverse that are a good temperature all year around.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: A bunker just means a slower death. I live outside DC, so my current plan in case of nuclear war is to go to the most exposed, highest elevated location, closest to DC that I can find before the bombs hit. I'd rather just be vaporized than slowly die of hunger, thirst, and radiation poisoning all at once.


bughunter: It's times like these that I'm grateful I love right next to a primary target.


I live in Tucson, which was definitely a target back in the 60's to the 80's since it was ringed with Titan missile silos. Now though, I'm not sure? It's still home to Davis-Monthan AFB as well as the HQ of Raytheon, but it's a relatively small and isolated city.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i225.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
an outer layer of bricks is added to protect against penetration

an idea for jailhouse underwear...
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Moose out front: mongbiohazard: A bunker just means a slower death. I live outside DC, so my current plan in case of nuclear war is to go to the most exposed, highest elevated location, closest to DC that I can find before the bombs hit. I'd rather just be vaporized than slowly die of hunger, thirst, and radiation poisoning all at once.

bughunter: It's times like these that I'm grateful I love right next to a primary target.

I live in Tucson, which was definitely a target back in the 60's to the 80's since it was ringed with Titan missile silos. Now though, I'm not sure? It's still home to Davis-Monthan AFB as well as the HQ of Raytheon, but it's a relatively small and isolated city.


Putin has 6000 nukes.  That's probably enough for every city over 200,000 people in the world.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dyhchong: Apparently someone did it for realsies, except they're running with the concept of doomsday living.

https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/weapons/a34522641/underground-atlas-missile-silo-survival-condo/

I care little for that, I'm just thinking luxury skyscrapers in reverse that are a good temperature all year around.


I laugh at that because the guards they hired can just shut them out or kill them when things get bad. Plus it is so far out in the middle of nowhere how will they make it there before the bombs drop?
 
