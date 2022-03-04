 Skip to content
(Metro)   Continuing to prove how depraved they are, now Russian saboteurs are infiltrating bomb shelters in Ukraine and hiding weapons in kids' toys   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sick, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, fear of Russian saboteurs, Kyiv residents, bomb shelters, similar reports, National Police of Ukraine, military administration  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
More than possible. They pulled the same shiat in Afghanistan.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gopher321: More than possible. They pulled the same shiat in Afghanistan.


OTOH, it could be Ukrainian propaganda.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's why you need dogs at the entrance:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Always be war criming.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, just like with Trump, they'll get away with it scot free.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: gopher321: More than possible. They pulled the same shiat in Afghanistan.

OTOH, it could be Ukrainian propaganda.


It could break in either direction, but I find it more likely than not that it's true.

That being said, I'm not qualified to pass judgement on it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're planting that shiat so they can have an excuse to raid civilian shelters.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's new Russian Toy.  Smash hit this Christmas. My Little Frag Grenade.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine should send thank you flowers to Putin.  From Chernobyl.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: [i.pinimg.com image 351x346]


I am gettin' the pig!!-Red 2010
Youtube RaxJMkkZEJc
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harlee: gopher321: More than possible. They pulled the same shiat in Afghanistan.

OTOH, it could be Ukrainian propaganda.


Unfortunately, yup. (I'm so old I remember Iraqi soldiers dumping premature babies from their hospital incubators.)
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's two different kinds of rifle ammo. Was step #2 winning a giant stuffed bear at the carnival to sneak in a couple of rifles? Because those games are rigged.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Somebody would have to explain to me what would be the purpose of hiding bullets in a bear?

From the headline I expect that they found bombs or grenades or something, Open and find bullets with no gun where the bullets rig to explode in some way?
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: They're planting that shiat so they can have an excuse to raid civilian shelters.


They've proven they are not interested in excuses to do anything.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

apotheosis27: iheartscotch: They're planting that shiat so they can have an excuse to raid civilian shelters.

They've proven they are not interested in excuses to do anything.


Oh they have plenty of excuses; like 'Nazi Ukranians committing genocide against ethnic Russians' and 'whatever the fark else Putin feels like claiming today'. 

None of them make sense, but they have excuses.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can't tell what's valid and what isn't valid news coming out the there.
 
Fissile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harlee: gopher321: More than possible. They pulled the same shiat in Afghanistan.

OTOH, it could be Ukrainian propaganda....and subby is a gullible fark-wit.


I helped you out a bit.

Who the hell green-lit this?
 
amindtat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I saw an interview with a Ukrainian mother a few days ago and she said parents were already telling children not to pick up any toys they find because they could be bombs.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
These people are most likely hitmen looking for people on Putin's kill list. Give them the fate they deserve.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Where'd they get all the surplus Trumpy Bears™?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Can't tell what's valid and what isn't valid news coming out the there.


Safe bet, if it's coming from Vlad, it's probably not valid. Especially now that saying anything other than the party line will get you 15 years in the gulag, comrade.
 
Juc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This one really feels like propaganda.
what kinda suck fark would do that?
I know some people are anti-child but that's a bit much.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Juc: This one really feels like propaganda.
what kinda suck fark would do that?
I know some people are anti-child but that's a bit much.


Anti parent too, if a stuffy goes off in the crowded shelter it's not going to just be the kid.
 
miscreant
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Juc: This one really feels like propaganda.
what kinda suck fark would do that?
I know some people are anti-child but that's a bit much.


Also, as mentioned above... why? Why hide only bullets and no guns. I guess an explanation would be to claim the Ukrainians hiding in the shelters were combatants, but why would Ukrainians need to hide their ammo in kids toys?

This sounds like somebody was drunk and went "what is one of the worst things we can accuse Russians of doing? I know! Hiding bombs in kids toys! But... we don't have any bombs... ah hell, some random ammunition will do"

Not defending Russia here, but Russia is doing more than enough to demonized themselves without needing to make up dumb shiat like this
 
