(Seattle Times)   Alaska severs ties with Russia. This is not a repeat from 1867   (seattletimes.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alaska Airlines is the tits.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...can no longer see from house.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do they need planes? I was told you could see Russia from Alaska!
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: ...can no longer see from house.


Shakingfist.gif
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can still see Russia from the bathroom window.

/can't believe I'm the first.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But what about TEXAS?

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://imgur.com/XpuHyLq
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Little diomede seen wringing its hands nervously.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Can still see Russia from the bathroom window.

/can't believe I'm the first.


Um...I have some news
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Tom-Servo: Can still see Russia from the bathroom window.

/can't believe I'm the first.

Um...I have some news


I can still see Russia from the kitchen window.

/can't believe I'm the first.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: ...can no longer see from house.


I was told by the quote-unquote "smart" people that being governor of a state that is within sight of Russia didn't give that person any foreign policy experience.

I was also told by those very same people that we needed to "reset" relations with Russia to be less adversarial, and that the 1980's called and they want their foreign policy back.

And that we should embargo everything Russian, except their oil and gas which we still need to buy from them because shut up.

How's that working' out for ya?
 
