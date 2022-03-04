 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Fire extinguished. What could have been another Chernobyl, was just a mere Three Mile Island   (cnn.com) divider line
23
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russia, Nuclear power, Russia-Ukraine gas disputes, residents of Kharkiv, Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant, Russian troops  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2022 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What other nasty shiat happened while this diversion was in progress?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Radiation levels at the plant appear normal.

Did they use the Geiger counters which don't max-out at "normal"?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
With the Russians attacking nuclear power plants, that whole "But Ukraine isn't part of NATO" argument for not helping them out is looking dumber and dumber by the day.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Russians have seized it...

https://www.independent.co.uk/world/zaporizhzhia-russia-military-ukraine-nuclear-plant-b2028388.html
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So basically, the only reason we didn't just have the worst nuclear meltdown in history was because by sheer luck, none of the explosions hit on the cooling system, and the fire didn't spread anywhere critical, even as the firefighters were being stopped from entering WITH GUNS.

Anyone who still thinks Putin's planning on following ANY of the rules of war or common sense, this should be your wake up call.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: With the Russians attacking nuclear power plants, that whole "But Ukraine isn't part of NATO" argument for not helping them out is looking dumber and dumber by the day.


We need a mechanism beyond the UN and NATO that is triggered when something pisses off the whole world, and isn't held back by a stupid rule written up during a time of peace. I know it's rainbows and ponies.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looks like the world pulled a Homer
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: With the Russians attacking nuclear power plants, that whole "But Ukraine isn't part of NATO" argument for not helping them out is looking dumber and dumber by the day.

We need a mechanism beyond the UN and NATO that is triggered when something pisses off the whole world, and isn't held back by a stupid rule written up during a time of peace. I know it's rainbows and ponies.


So the A-team?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ShankatsuForte: mr_fulano: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: With the Russians attacking nuclear power plants, that whole "But Ukraine isn't part of NATO" argument for not helping them out is looking dumber and dumber by the day.

We need a mechanism beyond the UN and NATO that is triggered when something pisses off the whole world, and isn't held back by a stupid rule written up during a time of peace. I know it's rainbows and ponies.

So the A-team?


Pretty much. I would live to see Mr. T go all "pity the fool" on Putin's ass.
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: ShankatsuForte: mr_fulano: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: With the Russians attacking nuclear power plants, that whole "But Ukraine isn't part of NATO" argument for not helping them out is looking dumber and dumber by the day.

We need a mechanism beyond the UN and NATO that is triggered when something pisses off the whole world, and isn't held back by a stupid rule written up during a time of peace. I know it's rainbows and ponies.

So the A-team?

Pretty much. I would live to see Mr. T go all "pity the fool" on Putin's ass.


He can stop by best Korea on the way out too
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

trerro: So basically, the only reason we didn't just have the worst nuclear meltdown in history was because by sheer luck, none of the explosions hit on the cooling system, and the fire didn't spread anywhere critical, even as the firefighters were being stopped from entering WITH GUNS.

Anyone who still thinks Putin's planning on following ANY of the rules of war or common sense, this should be your wake up call.


The reactor that was on fire was non operational. However it did contain fuel, apparently.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Putin needs to die
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"... Be careful what you shoot at, hm? Most things in here don't react too well to bullets."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
...oh good?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I never did open that bottle of kelp, and I hope I never have to.
 
keldaria
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Radiation levels at the plant appear normal.

Did they use the Geiger counters which don't max-out at "normal"?


In a country where they already have one Chernobyl, I think the word "normal" is relative.
 
ShutterGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That was too close for comfort, are they going to hold the world hostage by having this plant now?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Looks like the world pulled a Homer


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: With the Russians attacking nuclear power plants, that whole "But Ukraine isn't part of NATO" argument for not helping them out is looking dumber and dumber by the day.

We need a mechanism beyond the UN and NATO that is triggered when something pisses off the whole world, and isn't held back by a stupid rule written up during a time of peace. I know it's rainbows and ponies.


Unicorns sort bullies out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Putin needs to die


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: With the Russians attacking nuclear power plants, that whole "But Ukraine isn't part of NATO" argument for not helping them out is looking dumber and dumber by the day.


The problem is a crazy man has his finger on that big red button and the wrong move could startle him into pressing it.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.