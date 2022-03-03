 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Putin brings us back to the days of Soviet Union... jokes
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"In Putin's Russia ..."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Doritos "Soviet Union" commercial (1990)
Youtube YqYcKd8EILs
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It is 1939 and the Soviet army is marching onwards to Finland.
As they pass the border, they hear a Finnish voice over the hill;


"One Finnish soldier is better than 10 Soviet soldiers!"

The Soviet general laughs, as he sends 10 men on the hill to capture it. There is gunfire for a minute and then everything goes silent for a moment, and they then hear the same voice;

"One Finnish soldier is better than a hundred of yours!"

Annoyed, the Soviet general sends hundred men to capture the hill. There is gunfire and bombs going for ten minutes, and everything goes silent again. Suddenly, the same voice yells out;

"One Finnish soldier is better than thousand of Soviet soldiers!"

Enraged, the general sends a thousand men, accompanied with tanks, artillery, mortar teams, and tells them to not return until the hill is theirs. For half an hour hell breaks loose, bombs and explosions, gunfire, screams and death all around, and then it goes silent again. One Soviet soldier crawls back, severely wounded and battered. Before the general could say anything, the soldier says;

"Do not send more troops, comrade general, it's a trap! There is two of them."
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bring me the head of Yakov Smirnoff.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Redh8t:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: Redh8t:

[Fark user image 425x562]


All of them, of course
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Soviet Russia, a man calls the police.
"Comrade commissar, I want to report that my parrot escaped."

"Comrade, we have more important things to do than look for your parrot!" answers the policeman.

"I am not expecting you to find him, comrade, I just want you to know that I don't share his opinions!"
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A worker standing in a liquor line says: "I have had enough, save my place, I am going to shoot Putin." Two hours later he returns to claim his place in line. His friends ask, "Did you get him?" "No, the line there was even longer than the line here."
 
Zenith
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Boomer nostalgia for glorious past innit
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Five out of six doctors say Russian Roulette is safe.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In Soviet Russia, a man called to make an appointment for a plumber. OK, we will be there exactly 5 years from today. In the morning, or afternoon the man asks. Comrade, why do you care if it's morning or afternoon, it's 5 years from now? Because the electrician is coming in the morning the man replied.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Funny now. Grim in six months when starvation from sanctions during planting season hits.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Redh8t: It is 1939 and the Soviet army is marching onwards to Finland.
As they pass the border, they hear a Finnish voice over the hill;


"One Finnish soldier is better than 10 Soviet soldiers!"

The Soviet general laughs, as he sends 10 men on the hill to capture it. There is gunfire for a minute and then everything goes silent for a moment, and they then hear the same voice;

"One Finnish soldier is better than a hundred of yours!"

Annoyed, the Soviet general sends hundred men to capture the hill. There is gunfire and bombs going for ten minutes, and everything goes silent again. Suddenly, the same voice yells out;

"One Finnish soldier is better than thousand of Soviet soldiers!"

Enraged, the general sends a thousand men, accompanied with tanks, artillery, mortar teams, and tells them to not return until the hill is theirs. For half an hour hell breaks loose, bombs and explosions, gunfire, screams and death all around, and then it goes silent again. One Soviet soldier crawls back, severely wounded and battered. Before the general could say anything, the soldier says;

"Do not send more troops, comrade general, it's a trap! There is two of them."


You know I heard this joke in Canada where the Finns were British Colombians and the Russians were newfies
 
