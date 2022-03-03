 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   At least the Ukranians have a reliable weapons supplier   (twitter.com) divider line
51
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1508 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2022 at 7:30 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Putin can eat shit.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Great! They have it. Can they point it and shoot it?

At least it's not in the Russians hands anymore.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"If I had a rocket launcher..."
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's nice that the Russians are doing so much to arm the people that they're invading. It shows a real sense of fairness on their part after all the war crimes.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They plan on sending it back.
One piece at a time
 
peterquince
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, how are these things powered? I'm guessing you don't just plug it into a wall outlet?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

peterquince: So, how are these things powered? I'm guessing you don't just plug it into a wall outlet?


Odds are good it has a generator.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Speaking as someone from a Midwestern farm town, Ukraine has beautiful soil.  It's black and loamy.  I see why it's called the breadbasket of Europe.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: "If I had a rocket launcher..."


Bruce Cockburn - If I Had A Rocket Launcher
Youtube O9HFjErMMlA
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Get close to the Russian convoy and have some fun.
 
tothekor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Great! They have it. Can they point it and shoot it?

At least it's not in the Russians hands anymore.


I'm sure there's a YouTube video teaching them how.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

peterquince: So, how are these things powered? I'm guessing you don't just plug it into a wall outlet?


Of course not silly
You need the adapter to plung in
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Great! They have it. Can they point it and shoot it?

At least it's not in the Russians hands anymore.


And not owe taxes on it
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So far the Russian forces seem to be made up of conscripts and other forced service.  And that is showing this early in the equipment abandonments, surrenders and poor performance.
Luckily, you can't have a strong backbone with the few regulars they have scattered in.  It's like Putin isn't taking this seriously...or has a different plan.  I'm amused and concerned at the same time.

Kinda like sharking a pool player, or losing a few hands at poker before really upping the ante?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: Get close to the Russian convoy and have some fun.


well, hell, a man could have a pretty good weekend in Kyiv with all that.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: They plan on sending it back.
One piece at a time


The bad news is, they started with the tires.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Speaking as someone from a Midwestern farm town, Ukraine has beautiful soil.  It's black and loamy.  I see why it's called the breadbasket of Europe.


They are a major grain exporter but also a hub for agritech development. shiatty situation at every level.
 
hestheone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I find it hard to believe anything the Ukrainians say.  They have been caught out outright lying so many times in the past week it takes a real blind eye to even accept the time of day from them.  Old altered photos abound as 'proof' of the nonsense, but folks want to believe so badly that anyone calling them on things is labeled a Russian bot.
-Zelensky at the front with soldiers but the photos are months old.
-Ghost of Kyiv is a series of doctored photos
-Captured tank is actually Ukrainian

But sure - Russians are just walking away from mobile equipment, apparently into some other dimension.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Such a truck would be useful for picking up girls in Minsk
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baka-san: peterquince: So, how are these things powered? I'm guessing you don't just plug it into a wall outlet?

Of course not silly
You need the adapter to plung in


Got to be careful with the European outlets.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hestheone: I find it hard to believe anything the Ukrainians say.  They have been caught out outright lying so many times in the past week it takes a real blind eye to even accept the time of day from them.  Old altered photos abound as 'proof' of the nonsense, but folks want to believe so badly that anyone calling them on things is labeled a Russian bot.
-Zelensky at the front with soldiers but the photos are months old.
-Ghost of Kyiv is a series of doctored photos
-Captured tank is actually Ukrainian

But sure - Russians are just walking away from mobile equipment, apparently into some other dimension.


Yeah. Pretty clever of them to park all their gear on that 40 mile stretch of highway, then claim it was a stalled Russian convoy, eh?
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The United States? I thought this was going to be about 200 missiles Biden sent to them.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: "If I had a rocket launcher..."


You'd go to Guatemala?
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

baka-san: peterquince: So, how are these things powered? I'm guessing you don't just plug it into a wall outlet?

Of course not silly
You need the adapter to plung in


In Russia, the rocket launcher plungs YOU in
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

peterquince: So, how are these things powered? I'm guessing you don't just plug it into a wall outlet?


If you do it requires one of those weird European adapters
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hestheone: I find it hard to believe anything the Ukrainians say.  They have been caught out outright lying so many times in the past week it takes a real blind eye to even accept the time of day from them.  Old altered photos abound as 'proof' of the nonsense, but folks want to believe so badly that anyone calling them on things is labeled a Russian bot.
-Zelensky at the front with soldiers but the photos are months old.
-Ghost of Kyiv is a series of doctored photos
-Captured tank is actually Ukrainian

But sure - Russians are just walking away from mobile equipment, apparently into some other dimension.


When mobile equipment runs out of gas, it is no longer mobile. When mobile equipment breaks down, it is no longer mobile.  When mobile equipment is abandoned by its crew in favor of a comely Ukrainian farmer's daughter, it is not mobile until another crew takes command of it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/good movie
 
goodncold
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hestheone: I find it hard to believe anything the Ukrainians say.  They have been caught out outright lying so many times in the past week it takes a real blind eye to even accept the time of day from them.  Old altered photos abound as 'proof' of the nonsense, but folks want to believe so badly that anyone calling them on things is labeled a Russian bot.
-Zelensky at the front with soldiers but the photos are months old.
-Ghost of Kyiv is a series of doctored photos
-Captured tank is actually Ukrainian

But sure - Russians are just walking away from mobile equipment, apparently into some other dimension.


Hello Ukraine? Come get this Russian bot. It seems to have broken down and it's just spewing garbage now.

Perhaps if you hit it with a wrench a couple times you can turn it around and point it back at the Russians.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

goodncold: hestheone: I find it hard to believe anything the Ukrainians say.  They have been caught out outright lying so many times in the past week it takes a real blind eye to even accept the time of day from them.  Old altered photos abound as 'proof' of the nonsense, but folks want to believe so badly that anyone calling them on things is labeled a Russian bot.
-Zelensky at the front with soldiers but the photos are months old.
-Ghost of Kyiv is a series of doctored photos
-Captured tank is actually Ukrainian

But sure - Russians are just walking away from mobile equipment, apparently into some other dimension.

Hello Ukraine? Come get this Russian bot. It seems to have broken down and it's just spewing garbage now.

Perhaps if you hit it with a wrench a couple times you can turn it around and point it back at the Russians.


Yep.  Threads like this are good for updating my red-3 favorites section.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Ve vill use Putin's own toolz of var against him
- and then he'll finally be somevhat thankful of their poor quality!'
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Putinorgel?


Never had much luck with the original katyushas in Battlefield.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Further down in that twitter feed...

"Low miles, driven by babushka only in one war." - I Need Ammo Not a Ride Fan@bistokidsfan
 
valenumr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hestheone: I find it hard to believe anything the Ukrainians say.  They have been caught out outright lying so many times in the past week it takes a real blind eye to even accept the time of day from them.  Old altered photos abound as 'proof' of the nonsense, but folks want to believe so badly that anyone calling them on things is labeled a Russian bot.
-Zelensky at the front with soldiers but the photos are months old.
-Ghost of Kyiv is a series of doctored photos
-Captured tank is actually Ukrainian

But sure - Russians are just walking away from mobile equipment, apparently into some other dimension.


Open skull, pour in bleach. Brainwashed!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hestheone: I find it hard to believe anything the Ukrainians say.  They have been caught out outright lying so many times in the past week it takes a real blind eye to even accept the time of day from them.  Old altered photos abound as 'proof' of the nonsense, but folks want to believe so badly that anyone calling them on things is labeled a Russian bot.
-Zelensky at the front with soldiers but the photos are months old.
-Ghost of Kyiv is a series of doctored photos
-Captured tank is actually Ukrainian

But sure - Russians are just walking away from mobile equipment, apparently into some other dimension.

So with COVID-19, wake me when 40,000 are dead because we're at the end of the season any time now.


Here on Fark, we find it hard to believe anything that you say.
 
sleze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

goodncold: hestheone: I find it hard to believe anything the Ukrainians say.  They have been caught out outright lying so many times in the past week it takes a real blind eye to even accept the time of day from them.  Old altered photos abound as 'proof' of the nonsense, but folks want to believe so badly that anyone calling them on things is labeled a Russian bot.
-Zelensky at the front with soldiers but the photos are months old.
-Ghost of Kyiv is a series of doctored photos
-Captured tank is actually Ukrainian

But sure - Russians are just walking away from mobile equipment, apparently into some other dimension.

Hello Ukraine? Come get this Russian bot. It seems to have broken down and it's just spewing garbage now.

Perhaps if you hit it with a wrench a couple times you can turn it around and point it back at the Russians.


I have noticed that a couple of Russian bots I have farkied are returning.  Hest is a new account that I didn't previously have marked.  Glad it was so easy to notice this time.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hestheone: I find it hard to believe anything the Ukrainians say.  They have been caught out outright lying so many times in the past week it takes a real blind eye to even accept the time of day from them.  Old altered photos abound as 'proof' of the nonsense, but folks want to believe so badly that anyone calling them on things is labeled a Russian bot.
-Zelensky at the front with soldiers but the photos are months old.
-Ghost of Kyiv is a series of doctored photos
-Captured tank is actually Ukrainian

But sure - Russians are just walking away from mobile equipment, apparently into some other dimension.


Given that both sides will generate propaganda, we have to go on what we know to be true. Putin invaded a non-aggressive country and is targeting and killing it's citizens. Let's focus on that.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: hestheone: I find it hard to believe anything the Ukrainians say.  They have been caught out outright lying so many times in the past week it takes a real blind eye to even accept the time of day from them.  Old altered photos abound as 'proof' of the nonsense, but folks want to believe so badly that anyone calling them on things is labeled a Russian bot.
-Zelensky at the front with soldiers but the photos are months old.
-Ghost of Kyiv is a series of doctored photos
-Captured tank is actually Ukrainian

But sure - Russians are just walking away from mobile equipment, apparently into some other dimension.

When mobile equipment runs out of gas, it is no longer mobile. When mobile equipment breaks down, it is no longer mobile.  When mobile equipment is abandoned by its crew in favor of a comely Ukrainian farmer's daughter, it is not mobile until another crew takes command of it.


But then the Ukrainian farmer's slightly-less-comely daughter enters the stage.
 
lefty248
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: They plan on sending it back.
One piece at a time


Well, parts of it anyway.
 
lefty248
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

baka-san: peterquince: So, how are these things powered? I'm guessing you don't just plug it into a wall outlet?

Of course not silly
You need the adapter to plung in


Is that 110 or 220?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Great! They have it. Can they point it and shoot it?

At least it's not in the Russians hands anymore.


Do you really think the Ukrainian military training is that much different than the Russian training?

Most of the Ukrainian command started in the Soviet army.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Speaking as someone from a Midwestern farm town, Ukraine has beautiful soil.  It's black and loamy.  I see why it's called the breadbasket of Europe.


What happens when Ukrainian farmers can't plant this year?
Russia starves.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hestheone: I find it hard to believe anything the Ukrainians say.  They have been caught out outright lying so many times in the past week it takes a real blind eye to even accept the time of day from them.  Old altered photos abound as 'proof' of the nonsense, but folks want to believe so badly that anyone calling them on things is labeled a Russian bot.
-Zelensky at the front with soldiers but the photos are months old.
-Ghost of Kyiv is a series of doctored photos
-Captured tank is actually Ukrainian

But sure - Russians are just walking away from mobile equipment, apparently into some other dimension.


He's the one.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

g.fro: Sexy Jesus: hestheone: I find it hard to believe anything the Ukrainians say.  They have been caught out outright lying so many times in the past week it takes a real blind eye to even accept the time of day from them.  Old altered photos abound as 'proof' of the nonsense, but folks want to believe so badly that anyone calling them on things is labeled a Russian bot.
-Zelensky at the front with soldiers but the photos are months old.
-Ghost of Kyiv is a series of doctored photos
-Captured tank is actually Ukrainian

But sure - Russians are just walking away from mobile equipment, apparently into some other dimension.

When mobile equipment runs out of gas, it is no longer mobile. When mobile equipment breaks down, it is no longer mobile.  When mobile equipment is abandoned by its crew in favor of a comely Ukrainian farmer's daughter, it is not mobile until another crew takes command of it.

But then the Ukrainian farmer's slightly-less-comely daughter enters the stage.


"Two sisters, you say?  Care to post a link on Twitter?" - Ted Cruz
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hestheone: I find it hard to believe anything the Ukrainians say.  They have been caught out outright lying so many times in the past week it takes a real blind eye to even accept the time of day from them.  Old altered photos abound as 'proof' of the nonsense, but folks want to believe so badly that anyone calling them on things is labeled a Russian bot.
-Zelensky at the front with soldiers but the photos are months old.
-Ghost of Kyiv is a series of doctored photos
-Captured tank is actually Ukrainian

But sure - Russians are just walking away from mobile equipment, apparently into some other dimension.


Ok, let's assume this was a legit post for a minute.  Just because a story has a bad photo doesn't mean the story is false.  There are plenty of times the fog of war prevents a publishable photo, but the media "has to" have a visual.  For instance, the Ghost of Kyiv story:  who would take the pic?  The pilots being blown up?  Someone on the ground who would give away the airfield location?  It's just not realistic to expect a clear, full color shot of anything relevant.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: hestheone: I find it hard to believe anything the Ukrainians say.  They have been caught out outright lying so many times in the past week it takes a real blind eye to even accept the time of day from them.  Old altered photos abound as 'proof' of the nonsense, but folks want to believe so badly that anyone calling them on things is labeled a Russian bot.
-Zelensky at the front with soldiers but the photos are months old.
-Ghost of Kyiv is a series of doctored photos
-Captured tank is actually Ukrainian

But sure - Russians are just walking away from mobile equipment, apparently into some other dimension.

He's the one.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At this point I think we need to consider the possibility that Russia is just abandoning equipment in Ukraine just to litter their countryside with Russian made trash.
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Rapmaster2000: hestheone: I find it hard to believe anything the Ukrainians say.  They have been caught out outright lying so many times in the past week it takes a real blind eye to even accept the time of day from them.  Old altered photos abound as 'proof' of the nonsense, but folks want to believe so badly that anyone calling them on things is labeled a Russian bot.
-Zelensky at the front with soldiers but the photos are months old.
-Ghost of Kyiv is a series of doctored photos
-Captured tank is actually Ukrainian

But sure - Russians are just walking away from mobile equipment, apparently into some other dimension.

He's the one.

[64.media.tumblr.com image 268x200]


Well, there was a seed of truth there. Throw in the ghost of kiev, and everything else is obviously bullshiat.
 
akallen404
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rockymountainrider: So far the Russian forces seem to be made up of conscripts and other forced service.  And that is showing this early in the equipment abandonments, surrenders and poor performance.
Luckily, you can't have a strong backbone with the few regulars they have scattered in.  It's like Putin isn't taking this seriously...or has a different plan.  I'm amused and concerned at the same time.

Kinda like sharking a pool player, or losing a few hands at poker before really upping the ante?


Seems like Putin was assuming Ukraine wouldn't put up a fight for more than a day or two and was counting on his forces switching immediately to the "occupying army" stage with the help pf grateful Ukranians and whatever oligarch he was planning to install.

Either that or he made the mistake of believing his own propaganda and he genuinely doesn't know how bad it's going.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hestheone: I find it hard to believe anything the Ukrainians say.  They have been caught out outright lying so many times in the past week it takes a real blind eye to even accept the time of day from them.  Old altered photos abound as 'proof' of the nonsense, but folks want to believe so badly that anyone calling them on things is labeled a Russian bot.
-Zelensky at the front with soldiers but the photos are months old.
-Ghost of Kyiv is a series of doctored photos
-Captured tank is actually Ukrainian

But sure - Russians are just walking away from mobile equipment, apparently into some other dimension.


The soldiers in that convoy have been sleeping in the backs of open trucks during 30-degree nights and living on dry rations for 5 days now. And to add injury to insult, the convoy hasn't even moved in 24 hours.

They are cold, hungry, and were told they were going into a training exercise and not a war.

That's a perfect recipe on how to make a deserter.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.