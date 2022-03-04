 Skip to content
(Realtor.com)   It looks excellent, and normal, right up until picture 16. Then it turns the interesting up to 9 3/4
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"You know, this can be converted into a sex dungeon VERY easily" said the realtor.

"What do you mean, *converted*?"
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can hear little Braydlen yelling at his dad "no stupid, I liked Harry Potter last year! CHANGE IT"
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It does not do well to dwell on dreams and forget to live cosplay."
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the train fetish also a Harry Potter thing?
 
mossberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've enough wealthy clients to not be surprised by that. Some of the things done for the kids rooms are truly astounding (and uber expensive)
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm man enough to admit that I totally got a wand whilst at Universal Studios in Florida.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five million. No.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

someonelse: Is the train fetish also a Harry Potter thing?


Possibly?
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I'm man enough to admit that I totally got a wand whilst at Universal Studios in Florida.


I think I remember you. The bathroom next to the butter beer cart, right?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. Absolutely not. It's in *Florida*. I'd take the rest of it though.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subterranean Nerdvana?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There doesn't seem to be a lack of seating anywhere either. They have a LOT of chairs.....
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect home for a 40 year old adolescent adult who can spend his time whining on Twitter all the while sitting in his Marvel themed room.

Attention any large asteroid, please come visit Earth so we can start over. Maybe the cockroaches wont evolve into such stupidity.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like they only had carpet around the coaches and beds. It's in Reunion, FL, which means you hear the Walt Disney World fireworks every night and deal with that insanity.

The previous owners with were AirBNB assholes too.
"This property is an investor's dream, with amazingly high rental income, perfect 5 star reviews, features in luxury vacation travel magazines, and abundant secured bookings for next year already in place to be conveyed to the new owner "
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laundry too narrow. That's a deal killer.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Five million. No.


For that price, it better come with Emma Watson.

I mean, I better come with Emma Watson.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just someone with too much money that thinks that decorating most of your house to look like a good 'n plenty package means you can go nuts on the rest.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine having all that money, and building a Harry Potter sex dungeon instead of a hobbit hole house.

(A hobbit hole house is always cool even to people who have no clue what its sourced from. Harry Potter sex dungeon is never cool).
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nartreb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The secret kids' room is a great idea. And it's Florida, so the pool will get a lot of use.  The rest of it ranges from "meh, not my taste and not at all practical" to "oh God that's tacky."
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda these days.

How foes the secret door not open to the Mines of Moria?
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never land Ranch v2? And you thought Michael Jackson was dead.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't hate much about the house, but who wants to pay millions for a house that's 6.5 inches away from the neighbor's house? Christ, you couldn't have 10 feet between the farkin houses?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you DON'T see is that most of these houses are right on top of each other; zero lot lines.

No, thank you.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Potter Express? When did he get his own train?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 90% really fancy, and 10% the kind of house listing that gets put on Fark that's filled with plastic statues and knockoff arcade consoles, but with a lot more money poured into it.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssa5: Perfect home for a 40 year old adolescent adult who can spend his time whining on Twitter all the while sitting in his Marvel themed room.

Attention any large asteroid, please come visit Earth so we can start over. Maybe the cockroaches wont evolve into such stupidity.


How's spending your time whining on FARK treating you?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Kinda these days.

How foes the secret door not open to the Mines of Moria?


Deep crows.  Gotta watch out for them.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Shameful confession - I always found the British private school system as elitist, creepy & weird thus I avoided all Potter books & movies.
As a British-born subject I've been told that I MUST "get up to speed" on this but the residential school genocide crisis here in my adopted home of Canucklestan has solidified my position.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ssa5: Perfect home for a 40 year old adolescent adult who can spend his time whining on Twitter all the while sitting in his Marvel themed room.

Attention any large asteroid, please come visit Earth so we can start over. Maybe the cockroaches wont evolve into such stupidity.


What's your Fark handle?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say that no child has ever lived in this house.
 
semiotix
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ridiculous. The Hogwarts Express doesn't have a sleeper car.

I certainly hope someone got fired for that blunder.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow, that is fugly. Money does not equal taste.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
AirBNB rental- (dated) theme rooms for the kids, doubles for the teens, plenty of places for the adults to drink. Simple formula really.
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
*scrolls through pictures*
$5M for house, doesn't look that impressive, must be on the water, nope, nope, still don't see it, is that..an owl?, oh that's neat but certainly not earthsh... oh, oh, ok, all right. Seems like a bargain.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: Valter: Five million. No.

For that price, it better come with Emma Watson.

I mean, I better come with Emma Watson.


You have, like, doubts about that happening with her?
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ssa5: Perfect home for a 40 year old adolescent adult who can spend his time whining on Twitter all the while sitting in his Marvel themed room.

Attention any large asteroid, please come visit Earth so we can start over. Maybe the cockroaches wont evolve into such stupidity.


Cool take bro. Clearly the Potter room is a kids room based on the kid-size beds within, which would also logically lead one to believe if they had multiple kids the Avengers gaming room would be for the kids too. The rest of the house is classy without a hint of pop culture and due to the extravagant price there is no way the owners were "40 year old adolescent" and clearly in some high end business like finance, high-end real estate, or drug smuggling. But no, go on thinking that what you imagine in your head canon must be true and rail against arrested developed adults based on no logical information whatsoever.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's another "investment opportunity" themed vacation rental because some dumb farker thought people go to Orlando to sit in their rooms the whole time instead of going to a park/convention/restaurant
 
togaman2k [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SPARC Pile: It looks like they only had carpet around the coaches and beds. It's in Reunion, FL, which means you hear the Walt Disney World fireworks every night and deal with that insanity.

The previous owners with were AirBNB assholes too.
"This property is an investor's dream, with amazingly high rental income, perfect 5 star reviews, features in luxury vacation travel magazines, and abundant secured bookings for next year already in place to be conveyed to the new owner "


They build whole neighborhoods west of Disney that advertise new builds to AirBNB investors. Some of these neighborhoods are zoned as short term rentals, so you aren't even allowed to use it as a primary residence.

8 bedroom house? Charge $10k/week and you will have 90% occupancy every year. The more theme in the house, the better. There are so many houses like this over there.
 
bo_loo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hi neighbor!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Nope. Absolutely not. It's in *Florida*. I'd take the rest of it though.


Admit it.  You don't have $5M anyway.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

neongoats: I don't hate much about the house, but who wants to pay millions for a house that's 6.5 inches away from the neighbor's house? Christ, you couldn't have 10 feet between the farkin houses?


It's apparently a TARDIS.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes I know it's because it has multiple floors. It just struck me as amusing.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

togaman2k: SPARC Pile: It looks like they only had carpet around the coaches and beds. It's in Reunion, FL, which means you hear the Walt Disney World fireworks every night and deal with that insanity.

The previous owners with were AirBNB assholes too.
"This property is an investor's dream, with amazingly high rental income, perfect 5 star reviews, features in luxury vacation travel magazines, and abundant secured bookings for next year already in place to be conveyed to the new owner "

They build whole neighborhoods west of Disney that advertise new builds to AirBNB investors. Some of these neighborhoods are zoned as short term rentals, so you aren't even allowed to use it as a primary residence.

8 bedroom house? Charge $10k/week and you will have 90% occupancy every year. The more theme in the house, the better. There are so many houses like this over there.


Now I am a firm believer in tactical meteoroids wiping out Disney and those short term rental zones. If entire neighborhoods are termed as short term rentals, did the hotel owners take bribes, cut of profits, or simply buy out houses for themselves?
 
Boudyro
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bo_loo: Hi neighbor!

[Fark user image image 769x677]


Imagine spending all that money and still having to hear the neighbors coming and going.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ap.rdcpix.comView Full Size


Clearly not a real house.

Looks like a full-time hotel Airbnb.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The themed rooms are what I liked the most about it. The rest looks too sterile. But I couldn't live next to a golf course. They attract all manner of undesirables.
 
togaman2k [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SPARC Pile: togaman2k: SPARC Pile: It looks like they only had carpet around the coaches and beds. It's in Reunion, FL, which means you hear the Walt Disney World fireworks every night and deal with that insanity.

The previous owners with were AirBNB assholes too.
"This property is an investor's dream, with amazingly high rental income, perfect 5 star reviews, features in luxury vacation travel magazines, and abundant secured bookings for next year already in place to be conveyed to the new owner "

They build whole neighborhoods west of Disney that advertise new builds to AirBNB investors. Some of these neighborhoods are zoned as short term rentals, so you aren't even allowed to use it as a primary residence.

8 bedroom house? Charge $10k/week and you will have 90% occupancy every year. The more theme in the house, the better. There are so many houses like this over there.

Now I am a firm believer in tactical meteoroids wiping out Disney and those short term rental zones. If entire neighborhoods are termed as short term rentals, did the hotel owners take bribes, cut of profits, or simply buy out houses for themselves?


I think these are in Lake County, not Orange County. All politics is local and Orange county's tourism industry is big. Lake County probably found a way to get a piece of that action.
 
Mouser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nartreb: The secret kids' room is a great idea. And it's Florida, so the pool will get a lot of use.  The rest of it ranges from "meh, not my taste and not at all practical" to "oh God that's tacky."


All that white...this place would be an absolute biatch to keep clean.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Brawndo: I can hear little Braydlen yelling at his dad "no stupid, I liked Harry Potter last year! CHANGE IT"


I shudder to think how self centered and arrogant those little turds are.
 
