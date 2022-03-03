 Skip to content
(CNN)   Three unruly passengers cause flight to divert to Houston, presumably in order to pick up additional unruly passengers   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Were their names Moe, Larry and Curly?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think I saw something about this on Twitter. Was a bachelorette party and they were drunk and refusing to wear masks. No sympathy from the other passengers, obviously.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Article fails without identifying the passengers and showing their faces
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Two passengers were transported to Houston's Sobering Center, a facility where people can be transported without being arrested to avoid a criminal record for public intoxication."

BOOOOO!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bachelor/ette parties are an abomination. It's like advertising the couple's inevitable divorce.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Bachelor/ette parties are an abomination. It's like advertising the couple's inevitable divorce.


Has this been your experience?  I don't think it's the party.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No fly list. Simplest solution.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder if at some point planes will be redesigned to keep the unruly trash confined during the duration of the flight.

/no I'm not talking about coach
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Bachelor/ette parties are an abomination. It's like advertising the couple's inevitable divorce.


Years ago 1 in 5 New hires would last 5 years.
 
