(Lehigh Valley Live)   Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield to be combined into Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, but don't worry it doesj't mean they will change their names, colors, mascots, sports teams or even the wording on their diplomas   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All your tuition are belong to us
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So... three schools, one CUP.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a big deal when a university changes its name.  A lot of my friends from high school are grads of Bloomsburg or Lock Haven and they want to keep that identity as grads of those places. It might sound like a small thing but hey, they earned those degrees, they made memories at those campuses, and why should some administrators take those identities away?

So yeah, small win maybe.  But it's big for the kids (including some of my friends' kids) who are there now.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloomsburg has always been known as "the Dump on the Hump".  That will never change.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They should be named BLM and proudly display their new name throughout central PA.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder why it's just those three, though.  It'd have made at least some sense to do this with the entire system, doing it like the SUNY system:  CUP Bloomsburg, CUP Indiana, CUP Edinboro, CUP California, and so forth.
 
baconator41
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
PEN15
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

