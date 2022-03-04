 Skip to content
(The Eagle Tribune)   Bostonians are digging fare-free bus rides   (eagletribune.com) divider line
Claude Ballse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The fewer Massachusetts drivers behind the wheel, the better.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Low-income residents are especially reliant on these local bus routes and removing fares is one more way we can provide families with financial relief and help them get to their jobs and other obligations," Vargas said

The rollout of the fare-free service in the Merrimack Valley comes as transit advocates and some lawmakers are pushing to make Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus rides free in order to cut travel times, improve service and ease the burden on low-income riders. MBTA buses serve the Boston area.

Well done. Happy to finally see money being spent well .
 
