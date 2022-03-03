 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube) NewsFlash Pretty sure none of us ever wanted to see a livestream of a Ukrainian nuclear plant on fire and being actively shelled by Russian artillery, but here it is anyhow   (youtube.com) divider line
168
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

1530 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Mar 2022 at 7:40 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

168 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
whither_apophis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Chernobyl II The renukening
 
Ethertap
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, that's bad
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Assuming that's what it is, I can't read the language, well they've decided to wreck the place since they can't have it for themselves.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Blaydt
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Um.....is this Chernobyl or a different one?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jibjabjobu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Holy fark, that's stupid. Let's make the country we want to take over unliveable.
 
Mukster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Chernobyl II The renukening


The reroentgenening?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Assuming that's what it is, I can't read the language, well they've decided to wreck the place since they can't have it for themselves.


Pretty sure that place is already wrecked.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I didn't want Fallout 5 this badly...
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This whole invasion couldn't be more poorly planed and executed if they were trying.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
False flag deep fake. - Russians (and Republicans), probably
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jibjabjobu: Holy fark, that's stupid. Let's make the country we want to take over unliveable.


They don't think they're going to get what they want, so they might as well trash the place.
 
ecor1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Um.....is this Chernobyl or a different one?


Not Chernobyl. Ukraine has a bunch of nuclear energy plants, not just Chernobyl.
 
anjin-san
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
According to Marco Rubio (he's been live tweeting the entire conflict), Russian forces are firing on the firefighters preventing them from stopping it.

Seems like they're trying to cause a meltdown.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
this seems bad.


really bad
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that the Russians want to breach the containment and blame it on the Ukrainians and then claim that they have to move in for everyone's protection.
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Um.....is this Chernobyl or a different one?


Different, functioning one.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: inglixthemad: Assuming that's what it is, I can't read the language, well they've decided to wreck the place since they can't have it for themselves.

Pretty sure that place is already wrecked.


The country, not a single nuclear facility. Look for more of this type of behavior: just breaking stuff to mess with the country they can't seem to take over.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I didn't want Fallout 5 this badly...


I'm pretty sure this is S.T.A.L.K.E.R. or Metro.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jibjabjobu: Holy fark, that's stupid. Let's make the country we want to take over unliveable.


Doesn't have to be livable to a buffer between Russia and NATO.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is this not potentially considered declaring nuclear war?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But I was assured yesterday that I'm an entirely stupid asshole for securing a bottle of iodine tablets for my whole neighborhood because I'm probably gobbling down the tablets unnecessarily like a brainwashed stooge with hydroxychloroquin.
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Um.....is this Chernobyl or a different one?


different. much bigger. like 10 chernobyls.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
6 reactors, 3 were active earlier. 1 that they're shooting at and have damaged was down for repair.

If they scrammed the reactors, do they need external power to cool the them?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When the camera starts malfunctioning its probably time to locate some iodine tablets.
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: whither_apophis: Chernobyl II The renukening

The reroentgenening?


"The Roentgening" works well enough.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hard to tell what is going on there other than two car alarms going off in the parking lot. I've seen some people walking around, and you can tell where the fire is, but it's hard to tell that it's a nuclear power plant and what part may actually be on fire.

/no I was not expecting 4k color crystal clear images
//it also looks more like steam because it's not thick fire type smoke blocking out things behind it
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

anjin-san: According to Marco Rubio (he's been live tweeting the entire conflict), Russian forces are firing on the firefighters preventing them from stopping it.

Seems like they're trying to cause a meltdown.


The day I believe Little Marco
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: But I was assured yesterday that I'm an entirely stupid asshole for securing a bottle of iodine tablets for my whole neighborhood because I'm probably gobbling down the tablets unnecessarily like a brainwashed stooge with hydroxychloroquin.


Obviously, should have got ivermectin
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: But I was assured yesterday that I'm an entirely stupid asshole for securing a bottle of iodine tablets for my whole neighborhood because I'm probably gobbling down the tablets unnecessarily like a brainwashed stooge with hydroxychloroquin.


Just get horse paste. It has many uses.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Peter Gabriel - Games Without Frontiers
Youtube 3xZmlUV8muY
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

anjin-san: According to Marco Rubio (he's been live tweeting the entire conflict), Russian forces are firing on the firefighters preventing them from stopping it.

Seems like they're trying to cause a meltdown.


I'm not a military commander, but trucks coming towards my troops are going to be assumed to be hostile in a conquest to a death war. They just have no regard for the consequences.
 
ifky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jibjabjobu: Holy fark, that's stupid. Let's make the country we want to take over unliveable.


They want a buffer between their western border and NATO. Controlling the land or making most of it radioactive accomplishes the goal.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thoreny: [pbs.twimg.com image 610x321]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Could you guys like stop having nuclear plants on fire?

Asking for a friend.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"We didn't launch a nuke, you're picking up radiation from the plant fire"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's the Greg Abbott effect.  There are about 15 of those in Ukraina, all about to get the same loving care, along with dams, and water plants.  The coast will be fine.  That's where the resupply ships will land while the north is in deadly chaos.  After the Miami condos fell, Putin figured Black Sea Ukraine and the Sea of Azov would be more lucrative for Spring Break.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Want to irradiate a country without expending your nuclear arsenal?  Attack a nuclear power plant.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hobodeluxe: raerae1980: Um.....is this Chernobyl or a different one?

different. much bigger. like 10 chernobyls.


Oh shiat!   Okay.......*huddles*
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hopefully the prevailing winds are from the West...
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Russia should reconsider who they're pissing off here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

anjin-san: According to Marco Rubio (he's been live tweeting the entire conflict), Russian forces are firing on the firefighters preventing them from stopping it.

Seems like they're trying to cause a meltdown.


If the last few years have taught me anything, it's to assume malice. But damn, this takes the cake.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey. Cut that out.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jibjabjobu: Holy fark, that's stupid. Let's make the country we want to take over unliveable.


He wants a buffer just as much as a reunited USSR.  If NATO forces would have to go across hundreds of kilometers of radioactive wasteland to get to him, that's still a win in his book.  Not as much as a functional Ukraine absorbed, but better than retreat.

He's a madman, and needs to be taken out.  Every day he is still alive he will make the world a worse place.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If the Pootmeister can't have it, no one can
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Look. Unlike Soviet designs. I'm sure scramming the reactor works properly these days.

Probably.

I did have many arguments when the HBO series was out with people who insisted nuclear power was 100% safe. And I maintained that they were suffering from a failure of imagination. Seems they couldn't imagine someone deliberately destroying a reactor
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thehobbes: 6 reactors, 3 were active earlier. 1 that they're shooting at and have damaged was down for repair.

If they scrammed the reactors, do they need external power to cool the them?


Oh yes.
 
Displayed 50 of 168 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.