(Some Guy)   If you're going to commit a series of armed robberies, it's probably not a great idea to wear distinctive shoes when you do it, it's even dumber to record yourself dancing in multiple Tiktoks wearing the same shoes   (nicekicks.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barefoot Gen not being sought for questioning
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The agony of de feet.
But he's got time for sole searching.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naw, dawg!  That's exactly what you should do.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Critical Footloose Theory?
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chozen huh?

Another rapper named Chozen
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually please do. It makes you easier to identify and lock up.

I have almost zero use for social media except this.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a all white sneaker he colored in? Back 96-97, they did a 88 for Kemp, and you could color in the segments like a LCD calculator number.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"Don't forget, we're the Distinctive Shoe Bandits, alright? The Distinctive Shoe Bandits!"

"Shut UP, Marv!"
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Aagh why did I go and look. He's terrible.
 
